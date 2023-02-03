Cecelia J. Cooper
Cecelia J. Cooper, 76, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Mercy Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 26, 1946, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Orbin and Frances Hester Thomas.
She retired from the custodial department at Murray State University, and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Cooper; a grandson, William “Will” Morton Robertson; and a son-in-law, Anthony Robertson.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by her daughter, Lisa Cooper Robertson of Hazel.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Van Russell and Richard Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Cooper Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the funeral home.
Paula Sharber
Paula Sharber, 72, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Mrs. Sharber was born on November 6, 1950 in Murray, KY to the late Paul and Norma Sue Hicks Copeland. She graduated from Crittendon County High School in 1969. Paula then enlisted and proudly served her country in the United States Air Force. Upon discharge, she became an LPN and worked in nursing until retirement. She enjoyed fishing, gardening and wood working.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Tommy Copeland.
Survivors include her children, Paul Christopher Williams (Heather) of Puryear, TN, Candis Michelle Wood of Murray, David Curtis Williams of New Concord; a sister, Elizabeth Steward Miller of Paducah; grandchildren, Hunter Williams, Ross Jackson, Zeke Duncan, Drew Williams; great grandchildren, Thomas Jackson; nephews, Tim Steward, Brian Steward, Stan Steward; nieces, Tina Copeland, Carla Copeland.
No services will be held.
Laura Ragsdale Phelps
Laura Ragsdale Phelps, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Norton Hospice Care Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born March 25, 1931, in Murray, Kentucky, to Golden Ragsdale and Hattie Lee Ragsdale.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Phelps.
Mrs. Phelps is survived by two daughters, Laura Riggs and husband Russell and Sandy Sinex and husband Richard; one son, Terry Phelps and wife Belinda; three grandchildren, John Phelps and wife Sara, Brian Riggs and wife Lydia, and Jessica Wells and husband Hunter. She was also blessed with five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health, c/o Development Department, 6200 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, KY 40205, and Friendship Cemetery Fund, c/o Brian Overbey, 58 Rippling Creek Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
———————
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home
Bernice S. Grogan
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens.