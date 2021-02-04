Miranda Jo Dunn
Miranda Jo Dunn, 39, of Dexter, Kentucky, went peacefully to meet her maker on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Her mother was by her side, holding her hand. She went through the process to be an organ donor, but unfortunately could not donate.
She was born Feb. 12, 1981, in Murray, Kentucky.
She was very proud that she had recently graduated from West Kentucky Technical College with a degree in medical transcription. She attended Dexter-Hardin Methodist Church. She was a gentle soul that loved all creatures, especially her horses, dogs and cats. She was an avid reader from early childhood to her adulthood. She loved music and had a beautiful voice that she can now use to sing heavenly praises to her Lord.
She was preceded in death by her father, Barry Dunn; maternal grandparents, Sonny and Donna Reynolds; and paternal grandparents, Morris and Jewel Dunn.
Miranda is survived by her mother, Cheryl Dunn of Dexter; a sister, Beth Wilkerson of Dexter; and life companion, Larry Roberts Jr. of Dexter.
A private family graveside service will be held at Jeffery Cemetery with Richard Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow.
The family ask that expressions of sympathy be made to the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 201 South Third St., Murray, KY 42071 to help defray the cost of final expenses.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Lavaun Kilpatrick
Lavaun Kilpatrick, 88, of Benton, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Benton.
She was born Aug. 23, 1932, in Coldwater, Michigan, to JC and Gertrude Nichols Porter.
She worked for 23 years as executive secretary for Keiss Jewelry in Coldwater, MIchigan. She was a faithful Jehovah's Witness for 61 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Isaac Wilson.
Ms. Kilpatrick is survived by a son, Rick Wilson and wife Sherri of Murray; two grandchildren, Zeb Wilson (Becca) of Dexter and Misty Ernspiker (Chad) of Mexico; and three great-grandchildren, Kye Wilson, Austrailia Wilson and Silas Wilson.
A zoom memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. To virtually attend, contact her son, Rick Wilson, or Imes Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Amanda Dawne Runkle
Amanda Dawne Runkle, 29, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Baptist Health in Madisonville, Kentucky.
She was born July 29, 1991, in Madisonville, to Michael Sabinske and Tammy Fannin.
She was an avid horseback rider and loved spending time with her girls, Shawna and Briellynn.
Amanda is survived by her father, Michael Sabinske of Murray; her mother, Tammy Fannin of Murray; a girlfriend, Jeri Hammons of Dawson Springs; her husband, Corey Runkle of Paducah; two daughters, Shawna Sabinske and Briellynn, both of Murray; a brother, Christopher Sabinske of Murray; and a sister, Jennifer Sabinske of Murray.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Francis Jones Mooneyham
Mary Francis Jones Mooneyham, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Jimmy Dan Butterworth
Jimmy Dan Butterworth, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Dr. Gene Garfield
Dr. Gene Garfield, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Mary Burkett
Mary Burkett, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Terry Housden
Terry Housden, 76, of the New Providence community of Calloway County, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.