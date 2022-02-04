Sandra Jackson
Sandra Jackson, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born in Lovelaceville, Kentucky on Sept. 19, 1947, to Charles Murray Turner and Lavanche Nelson Turner, who preceded her in death. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Fleming and one brother Terry Turner.
She is survived by her husband Kenny Jackson of Murray, Kentucky whom she married in Calloway County, Kentucky on May 14, 1966; one son, Brad Jackson and wife Erica of Murray; two brothers, Gerald “GT” Turner and wife Anna of Murray and Butch Turner and wife Janet of Louisville, Kentucky; and three grandchildren, Victoria L. Jackson, Chloe Jackson and Lily Jackson.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Keith Allred and Butch Seargent officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, from noon – 2 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Nellie Mae (Marshall) Hays
Nellie Mae (Marshall) Hays, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Oct. 18, 1932, in Almo, Kentucky, to George Marshall and Lorena (Barnett) Marshall.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Bobby E. Hays, who died on July 21, 2013; and in-laws, Curtis and Ann Hays, Kitty Hays and Ralph Redden.
Mrs. Hayes is survived by one daughter, Donna (Hays) Sanders and husband James of Murray; two sons, Marc Hays and wife Kathryn of Clearwater, Florida and Don Hays and wife Lisa of Murray; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Anna (Hays) Redden; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Kendrick Lewis and Dr. Kevin Harris officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Temple Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o Warren Hopkins, 405 Maple Street, Suite B, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Billie Brooks Turner
Billie Brooks Turner, age 91, of Puryear, Tennessee, died on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Calloway County, Kentucky on March 20, 1930, to Sam Paschall and Jennie Bell (Webb) Paschall.
She farmed alongside her family for her entire life, doing whatever chores or tasks it demanded from her. She enjoyed gardening, canning, fishing and caring for her family. She was a member of the Hazel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Frank Turner, who died in 2005. They were married on Feb. 20, 1953, in Tupelo, Mississippi. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Patsy Paschall and by one brother-in-law, Glen Crawford.
Mrs. Turner is survived by one daughter, Malea Ann Clendenin of Paris, Tennessee; one son, Tony Turner and wife Norma of Puryear, Tennessee; one sister, June Crawford of Murray, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Leanne Stephenson and husband Matt of Puryear, Chad Turner of Puryear, Jonathan Clendenin of Paris and Shawn Turner and wife Cheyenne of Llano, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Ty and Kadie Stephenson and Paxton Turner; one niece, Cathy Locke and husband Kenny of Murray; and other great nieces and nephews.
A public graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Hazel Cemetery in Hazel, Kentucky with Joel Frizzell officiating. Burial service will follow. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 – 9959.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
Howard “JR” Pervine
Howard “JR” Pervine, 98, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born on July 21, 1923, in Hartford City, Indiana, to Howard Irvine Pervine, Sr. and Rebecca Ruth Bosworth Pervine. He was a graduate of Purdue University and owned and operated Pervine’s Kitchens in Lafayette, Indiana. Howard was a WWII veteran and served in the China-Burma-India (CBI) theater as a flight engineer on a C-46, flying the “hump” 43 times. He was active in veterans organizations and gave many presentations to school groups. He was a life-long Chicago Cubs fan. He was thrilled to see the Cubs Win the World Series in 2016.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marjorie Keilholz Pervine; his second wife, Joyce Anderson Pervine; and sister, Becky Ann Stewart.
Mr. Howard is survived by one son, Robert Pervine and wife Teresa of Murray, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Trevor Pervine and wife Amy of Murray and Tracy Shumake and husband Phillip of Peach Tree Corners, Georgia; and four great grandchildren, Addison Pervine and Ethan Pervine both of Murray, Andrew Shumake and Abigail Shumake both of Peach Tree Corners, Georgia.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Project Heart, 2934 Sidco Dr. suite 110, Nashville, TN 37204.
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Ingersoll
Michael Ingersoll, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Albert J. Torsak
Albert J. Torsak, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.