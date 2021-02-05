Jimmy Dan Butterworth
Jimmy Dan Butterworth, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born July 16, 1938, in Murray to Osro Butterworth and Estelle Farmer Butterworth.
He was a farmer and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Kathy Butterworth; two sisters, Lydia Sue McMillen and Peggy Parrish; one brother, Joe Pat Butterworth; and a son-in-law, Jerry White.
Mr. Butterworth is survived by his wife, Inez Butterworth of Murray, whom he married Sept. 15, 1956, in Corinth, Mississippi; one daughter, Vicky Butterworth White of Murray; two sons, Ricky Butterworth and wife Jill and Mickey Butterworth, all of Murray; three sisters, Annette Wilson, Shirley Morris and Joan Orr, all of Murray; one brother, Jackie Butterworth of Murray; six grandchildren, Tiffany White Weatherly of Murray, Cody White of Murray, Matt Butterworth of Murray, Mickenna Butterworth of Murray, Kelly Chrisman of Fairview, Tennessee, and Montana Rowland of Nashville, Tennessee; and 11 great-grandchildren, Trace Weatherly of Murray, Ty Weatherly of Murray, Tate Weatherly of Murray, Talyn Weatherly of Murray, Jace Burks of Murray, Rylee Chrisman of Fairview, Harper Chrisman of Fairview, Madison Elliot of Knoxville, Tennessee, Anslee White of Murray, Brody Lee White of Murray, and Benson White of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Hicks Cemetery with Garry Evans and Steven Hunter officiating. Visitation will be from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Mary Kathryn ‘Kay’ Burkett
Mary Kathryn “Kay” Burkett, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born May 16, 1926, in Henry County, Tennessee, to Everett E. Nichols and Ida Kennedy Nichols.
She was a homemaker and a member of First United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three husbands, Eugene Hutchens, Jim Henry Garrison and Grover Burkett; two stepsons, Jr. Garrison and Howard Garrison; and one stepdaughter, Sheila Jewell.
Mrs. Burkett is survived by three daughters, Faye Parrish of Murray, Carolyn Wilson of Hazel and Marilyn Starks and husband Glen of Almo; one stepdaughter, Beth Faulkner and husband Hal of Hopkinsville; one son, Paul Wayne Garrison and wife Shirley of Murray; two stepsons, Charles Garrison and wife Shirley of Michigan and Danny Garrison and wife Diane of Georgia; nine grandchildren, Ron Childress and wife Amanda, Jill Mendoza and husband Danny, Shan Childress and wife Elen, Daron Wilson and wife Julie, Lori Kelly and husband Mike, Kelly Starks and wife Kim, Kristy Schaefer and husband Derek, Jeff Garrison and wife Julie, and Mickey Garrison and wife Renee; and 22 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Murray Memorial Gardens with John Dale and Mickey Garrison officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Robert David Perrin Sr.
Robert David Perrin Sr., was born June 25, 1931, in Naylor, Missouri, the son of David Lewis Perrin and Ruby Lee Dabbs. He died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at home with his family in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the age of 89.
He had a servant’s heart. After active duty with the U.S. Navy, he enrolled at the University of Denver and graduated in 1959 - the first college graduate in his family. Following his education, he was a residential contractor and Real Estate broker while living in Denver and later in Murray, and continued to serve the U.S. Navy for many more years until his retirement as a Chief Petty Officer. While living in Murray, he was a member of Memorial Baptist Church and an active leader for boys participating in the Royal Ambassador’s program and a chaplain’s assistant at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. He was a Kiwanian and a Gideon, and for several years, a prison ministry volunteer with the Gideons in Jackson, Tennessee. Prior to passing, he was an active member of the Overcomers, Legacy and Cancer Support Fellowship groups at Woodmen Valley Chapel in Colorado Springs. He never met a stranger and was known as a loving son, brother, father, uncle, Chief and Papa.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Norma Jean Gollaher Perrin; his parents; and his four sisters, Magdalen, Melba Lee, Naomi and Deena.
Mr. Perrin is survived by his two daughters, Lynda Lu Perrin of Smyrna, Tennessee, and Susan Wilson and husband Rob of Three Way, Tennessee; his son, Robert David Perrin Jr. and wife Lara of Colorado Springs; six grandchildren, Kristen and Nichole Wilson of Tennessee, and Chloe, Robert III, Andrew and Peter Perrin of Colorado; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at North Jackson Baptist Church with Harry DeLoach officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. The celebration will be Live Streamed. To receive a link, email Bob.N4NZT@gmail.com. Pallbearers will be Rob Perrin, Robert Perrin III, Andrew Perrin, Peter Perrin, Rob Wilson, Byron Gann, Joe Lane and Steve Collins. Honorary pallbearers will be the Dr. Jerry Smith Sunday School Class, Kroger Breakfast Fellowship, The Gideons Jackson Camp, Jabez Ministries Bible Study, Overcomers, Legacy and Cancer Support Fellowships.
The family requests memorials be directed to Englewood Baptist Church Library (www.ebcjackson.org), Gideons International (www.gideons.org), Woodman Valley Chapel Prison Ministry (www.woodmenvalley.org) or Jabez Ministries (449 Hwy. 104, Trenton, TN 38382).
Terry Dwain Housden
Terry Dwain Housden, 76, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 26, 1945, in Henry County, Tennessee, to Grady and Noma Hutson Housden.
He worked at Tappan in Murray prior to their closing and was a longtime tobacco farmer. He lived by the mantra of 'Love Thy Neighbor' and encouraged all around him to do the same. He attended New Providence Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Housden.
Mr. Housden is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen Housden of Hazel; two daughters, Milissa Troupe and husband Darrell of Puryear, Tennessee, and Tracie Johnson and husband Christopher of Hazel; two grandchildren, Shelby Kingston (Hunter) and Rainie Troupe; and one great-grandchild, Harper Kingston.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Alan Martin officiating. Pallbearers will be Chris Johnson, Darrell Troupe, Hunter Kingston, Landon Calhoon, James Housden and Jay Housden.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Charles ‘Porter’ Huie
Charles “Porter” Huie Jr., 80, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born Dec. 13, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Charles Porter Huie Sr. and Modelle Dillon Huie.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, and retired from the maintenance department at Murray State University. He was a member of Farmington Baptist Church and the Adult Men III Sunday school class.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sonya S. Huie; one sister, Billie June Marvin; and one great-grandson, Jase Elliott.
Mr. Huie is survived by his wife Joy Luffman of Murray; two daughters, Kristina Fazi and husband Christopher and Kelly Strickland, all of Farmington; two step-sons, Jeff Luffman and wife Sonya and Greg Lovett and wife Connie, all of Murray; four grandchildren, Daniel Elliott, Nicolas Fazi, Chandler Huie and Lilian Strickland, all of Farmington; one step-grandson, Gavin Luffman of Murray; and three great-grandchildren, Sam Elliott, Jackson Yates and Kyler Elliott.
A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Farmington Baptist Church.
Kristy L. Elkins
Kristy L. Elkins, 51, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born May 21, 1969, in Murray.
She worked as a patient care coordinator for Rotech Healthcare in Murray. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ, and volunteered at the Caring and Sharing Building. She obtained her bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Murray State University in 2003, was a member of the Murray High School Marching Band and was a member and former president of the Lambda Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Elkins; a sister, Georgia Turner; and her niece, Keri Turner.
Ms. Elkins is survived by her mother, Marion Elkins of Murray; a daughter, Elizabeth Maness of Murray; a son, Jake Maness of Paducah; two sisters, Edwina Rogers and Francie Stubblefield, both of Murray; four nieces, Jessica Knott, Kathryn Rogers, Sydni Stubblefield and Kaci Stubblefield; two nephews, Charlie Rogers and Jesse Turner; and several great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Villalobos Rescue Center, P.O. Box 771127, New Orleans, LA 70177.
Miranda Jo Dunn
Miranda Jo Dunn, 39, of Dexter, Kentucky, went peacefully to meet her maker on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Her mother was by her side, holding her hand. She went through the process to be an organ donor, but unfortunately could not donate.
She was born Feb. 12, 1981, in Murray, Kentucky.
She was very proud that she had recently graduated from West Kentucky Technical College with a degree in medical transcription. She attended Dexter-Hardin Methodist Church. She was a gentle soul that loved all creatures, especially her horses, dogs and cats. She was an avid reader from early childhood to her adulthood. She loved music and had a beautiful voice that she can now use to sing heavenly praises to her Lord.
She was preceded in death by her father, Barry Dunn; maternal grandparents, Sonny and Donna Reynolds; and paternal grandparents, Morris and Jewel Dunn.
Miranda is survived by her mother, Cheryl Dunn of Dexter; a sister, Beth Wilkerson of Dexter; and life companion, Larry Roberts Jr. of Dexter.
A private family graveside service will be held at Jeffery Cemetery with Richard Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow.
The family ask that expressions of sympathy be made to the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 201 South Third St., Murray, KY 42071 to help defray the cost of final expenses.
Lavaun Kilpatrick
Lavaun Kilpatrick, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Benton.
She was born Aug. 23, 1932, in Coldwater, Michigan, to JC and Gertrude Nichols Porter.
She worked for 23 years as executive secretary for Keiss Jewelry in Coldwater, Michigan. She was a faithful Jehovah's Witness for 61 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Isaac Wilson.
Ms. Kilpatrick is survived by a son, Rick Wilson and wife Sherri of Murray; two grandchildren, Zeb Wilson (Becca) of Dexter and Misty Ernspiker (Chad) of Mexico; and three great-grandchildren, Kye Wilson, Austrailia Wilson and Silas Wilson.
A zoom memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. To virtually attend, contact her son, Rick Wilson, or Imes Funeral Home.
Sharon Kay Gilbert
Sharon Kay Gilbert, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Joshua Scott McCurdy
Joshua Scott McCurdy, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
