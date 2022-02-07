Bill Ott
Mr. Bill Ott, of Farmington, Kentucky, passed away unexpectedly at Baptist Health, Paducah, on February 3, 2022, at the age of 59.
Bill was born on October 7, 1962, in Toledo, Ohio, and grew up on the family farm in Berkey, Ohio. He graduated from Evergreen High School and worked as a welder, crane operator, and most recently a line operator technician for the last 12 years at Kenlake Foods in Murray. On the side, Bill and his loving wife, Beth, ran Western Kentucky Wildlife and Rehabilitation, Inc. He and his wife cared for injured and orphaned wildlife for over 26 years and touched countless animal and human lives. Bill was the best husband, dad, grandfather, and son anyone could ever ask for and meant everything to his family.
Those he lovingly leaves behind include his wife of nearly 39 years, Beth Ott of Farmington, his children Lindsay Koebbe (Michael), Ross Ott (Carmen), and Jessica Ott (Mike Zabek), his mother, Rosemary Ott, numerous brothers and sisters, and his grandchildren Max, Layla, Evan, and Paige. Bill was a very hands-on, adoring “Grampy” and was known to take his grandkids on special treasure-hunting expeditions and allow them to dress him up in outrageous costumes and make-up, if it made them happy. He was the best sport and, therefore, the brunt of many jokes and pranks for the enjoyment of his family. Those who knew and loved Bill knew he loved to talk. He never met a stranger and would stop in his tracks to help somebody in need.
His family plans to celebrate his kind, loving, and generous spirit with a Celebration of Life at 2 PM on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, 311 North 4th Street, Murray.
Visitation will be from 12 pm - 2 pm at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the cause closest to Bill’s heart, Western Kentucky Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, Inc., 1010 Mathis Rd., Farmington, KY, 42040.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Bill Ott by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Billy Rue Nix
Billy Rue Nix, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Jan. 30, 2022, while visiting Florida, at Advent Health in Sebring, Florida.
A lifelong resident of Murray, he was born Sept. 1, 1942, to William Rue and Lorene (Morris) Nix.
He was a member of the Glendale Road Church of Christ, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon and devoted member. He was an avid sports enthusiast, he played multiple sports as a student at Murray High School. Billy graduated from Murray State University with a degree in Education while in college he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He started his career as an educator at Calloway County High School immediately upon graduation from MSU. He coached the initial track and football teams and kept books for the basketball teams and at tournaments.
He was preceded in death by one son, Tripp Nix; and one sister, Bette Tucker.
Mr. Nix is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Janice Paschall Nix; two sons, John Paul Nix of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and Danny Nix and wife Shirley, and children, Holly and Chris; and one brother-in-Law, James Tucker and children Larry, Jerry and Debra.
Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation services with John Dale, Garry Evans and Tyler Bohannon officiating. Burial will follow in the South Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Billy and Janice Nix Scholarship Fund, c/o Freed Hardman University, 158 Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340 or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
Korey Keith Morton
Korey Keith Morton, 50, of Almo, Kentucky, died on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Aug. 13, 1971, in Murray, Kentucky, to Billy Keith Morton and Joyce Ed Ahart Morton who preceded him in death.
He is survived by two brothers, Shane Morton and Monty Morton both of Almo.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
Billie Brooks Turner
Billie Brooks Turner, age 91, of Puryear, Tennessee, died on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at her home.
She was born March 20, 1930, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Sam Paschall and Jennie Bell (Webb) Paschall.
She farmed alongside her family for her entire life, doing whatever chores or tasks it demanded from her. She enjoyed gardening, canning, fishing and caring for her family. She was a member of the Hazel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Frank Turner, who died in 2005. They were married on Feb. 20, 1953, in Tupelo, Mississippi. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Patsy Paschall; and one brother-in-law, Glen Crawford.
Mrs. Turner is survived by one daughter, Malea Ann Clendenin of Paris, Tennessee; one son, Tony Turner and wife Norma of Puryear, Tennessee; one sister, June Crawford of Murray, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Leanne Stephenson and husband Matt of Puryear, Chad Turner of Puryear, Jonathan Clendenin of Paris and Shawn Turner and wife Cheyenne of Llano, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Ty and Kadie Stephenson and Paxton Turner; one niece, Cathy Locke and husband Kenny of Murray; and other great nieces and nephews.
A public graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Hazel Cemetery in Hazel, Kentucky with Joel Frizzell officiating. Burial service will follow. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 – 9959.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
Howard ‘JR’ Pervine
Howard “JR” Pervine, 98, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born on July 21, 1923, in Hartford City, Indiana, to Howard Irvine Pervine, Sr., and Rebecca Ruth Bosworth Pervine. He was a graduate of Purdue University and owned and operated Pervine’s Kitchens in Lafayette, Indiana. Howard was a WWII veteran and served in the China-Burma-India (CBI) theater as a flight engineer on a C-46, flying the “hump” 43 times. He was active in veterans organizations and gave many presentations to school groups. He was a life-long Chicago Cubs fan. He was thrilled to see the Cubs Win the World Series in 2016.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marjorie Keilholz Pervine; his second wife, Joyce Anderson Pervine; and sister, Becky Ann Stewart.
Mr. Howard is survived by one son, Robert Pervine and wife Teresa of Murray, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Trevor Pervine and wife Amy of Murray and Tracy Shumake and husband Phillip of Peach Tree Corners, Georgia; and four great grandchildren, Addison Pervine and Ethan Pervine both of Murray, Andrew Shumake and Abigail Shumake both of Peach Tree Corners, Georgia.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Project Heart, 2934 Sidco Dr. suite 110, Nashville, TN 37204.
Ann Eddings
Ann Mathis Eddings, 69, of Boaz, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at her home.
She was a native of Calloway County and a member of Lone Oak Church of Christ.
She attended Murray State University, where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. She attained her Master’s Degree in Library Science from the University of Mississippi while employed as an assistant librarian at Freed-Hardeman University. She took a leave of absence from Murray State University where she was serving as a reference librarian to work toward her doctorate at the University of North Texas. She last served as the head librarian at the American Justice School of Law in Paducah.
She was a cub scout den leader and uniform "mom" for the Lone Oak High School Marching Band. She loved to travel, crochet, and needlepoint and to share them with family and friends. She loved singing, especially with the “Front Porch Swing Group” in Murray a few years ago. She was a member of a number of professional groups associated with her chosen career field.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren Darrell Mathis and Virginia Futrell Mathis.
Mrs. Eddings’ is survived by her husband of 35 years, David M. Eddings; three sons, Joel Timothy Eddings of Mobile, Alabama, Peter Joseph Eddings of Seattle, Washington and Noah David Eddings of Lexington, Kentucky; two step-children, Samuel David Eddings of Camino, California and Michelle Eddings Morgan (Chad) of Scottsdale, Arizona; one sister, Lisa Mathis Spann (Rick) of Calloway County; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 12:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the chapel at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Paul Wingfield and John Dale officiating. Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY.
Online condolences may be left at www.milnerandorr.com.
Wendell Hunt Smock
Wendell Hunt Smock, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Jan. 29, 2022, at the Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City, Kentucky.
He was born Nov. 20, 1938, in Louisville, Kentucky to Wendell Merritt and Mary Mildred Hunt Smock.
A graduate of the Kentucky Military Institute, he received his MA in English at the University of Kentucky in 1965 where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. In 1965, he began his teaching career at Murray State University where he taught English and was an academic advisor. He was also instrumental in starting the Kappa Alpha Order at Murray State. In 1980, he entered the private business world becoming vice president of HT Marketing.
He married the love of his life, Jennye Sue Stubblefield, in 1959. Together they reared two children, Mary Margaret and Wendell Ashley in a loving and always eventful environment. They were very blessed as a family.
He was an avid tennis player. He and his close friend, Benny Purcell, ruled the tennis courts of Murray State for many years. Hunt and Jennye Sue enjoyed their daily walks together across Murray State’s campus.
He was a voracious reader of history and religion. He had a passion for the history of the Confederacy and strongly believed in limited government and personal liberty.
He loved his friends and family passionately, especially his grandsons Wyatt and Reese.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Merritt and Mary Mildred Smock and his wife of 61 years, Jenny Sue.
He is survived by one daughter Mary Margaret of Nashville, Tennessee; one son Wendell Ashley and wife Lisa of Louisville; and two grandchildren Wyatt and Reese.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Murray City Cemetery with John Dale and Jim Stahler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Hunt and Jenny Sue Smock Scholarship Endowment at Murray State University. Checks should be written to the MSU Foundation, with “Smock Endowment” on the memo line. Mail to: MSU Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY, 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
William ‘Bill’ Parrish
William “Bill” Parrish, 88, of Metropolis, Illinois, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, surrounded by family at Southgate Health Care Center.
Bill was a retired commercial fisherman and owner/operator of Fort Massac Fish Market with his wife Mary for 40 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean Conflict and a member of the American Legion Post 306. Bill loved the outdoors and could be found almost every morning at Rube’s.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loman and Marie (Smith) Parrish; and wife of 59 years, Mary Parrish.
Bill is survived by two daughters, Lisa Parrish and Tammy Faughn; one son, Kenny Parrish; three grandchildren, Caitlyn Parrish, Macey Parrish and Cody Parrish; one sister, Kathryn Bynum; one brother, Danny Parrish; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Justin Wolfe officiating. Burial with military rites followed in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.Memorials may be given in Bill’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Janie Richardson
Mrs. Janie Richardson, 65, of Murray, met her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Continue Care Hospital in Paducah.
Janie was born to Glenn and Wilda Logsdon Logan on June 16, 1956 in St. Louis, MO. She was a graduate of Hopkinsville High School and went on to Murray State University to purse a Bachelors of Science in Speech Language Pathology. Janie was a beautiful, passionate daughter, wife, mother, "JuJu" to her four grandchildren and minister of the gospel. She never met a stranger and always had an infectious smile on her face. One of the things she loved the most was being able to counsel people as she deeply desired to see their lives changed. Janie was very musical and she definitely knew her way around the kitchen as she was an avid cook. Janie loved life, she adored her family and was such a selfless person who put Christ before everything else. She and her husband of more than 40 years, Mike, own and operate Harvestland Ministries, International. She will be dearly missed my many.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include her husband, Mike Richardson, to whom she married on June 20, 1981; a son, Micah Richardson and wife, Amber, of Murray; a daughter, Melissa Bazzell and husband, Jesse, of Murray; a brother, Walter Logan and wife, Jackie, of Hopkinsville; four grandchildren, Kolt, Avyn, Kash Bazzell and Lyric Richardson.
The funeral service honoring the life of Janie Richardson is set for 2 PM on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Murray Family Church, 411 Maple Street, Murray. Gaye Rogers will officiate and burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery.
Her family welcomes visitors from 5 PM - 7 PM on Friday, February, 11, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th Street, Murray.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to CityGate Murray to support missions in Pakistan, 113 South 4th Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Janie Richardson by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
William Bryan White
William Bryan White, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
James C.J. Allan
James C.J. Allan, 80, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Murray Calloway County Hospital.
