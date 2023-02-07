Dorothy Ann Butler
Dorothy Ann Butler, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born April 15, 1947, in Cullman, Alabama, to Marion Adams and Velma Harper Adams.
She was a retired librarian assistant, and a member of First Baptist Church in Murray. She was also a former member of First Baptist Church in Hanceville, Alabama. She was an avid reader, and cherished her only grandson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles James Butler, and a sister, Vonda Gabel.
Mrs. Butler is survived by one son, Adam Giles and wife Jessi of Murray; a sister, Jackie Burks of Cullman; a brother, Kyle Adams and wife Marlena of Florida; and a grandson, Joel Giles of Murray.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Hanceville, Alabama.
The family request that expressions of sympathy go to North Elementary Library Fund, c/o Laken Falwell, 2928 Brinn Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Kenny M. Hargrove
Kenny M. Hargrove, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.