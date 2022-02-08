Josephine Thorn
Ms. Josephine Thorn, 78, of Almo, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022 in Paris, TN.
Ms. Thorn was born on March 27, 1943 in Murray, KY to the late Roy and Allie Matheny Thorn. She was a member of Dexter Church of Christ.
Preceding her in death are her parents; sisters, Levada Thorn, Lucy Stalls, Julia Mae Fox, Rachael Montgomery, Edna Fuqua, Mary Wallace and a brother, William David Thorn.
Those left to cherish her memory include a sister, Sheila Cox and husband, Larry, of Paris, TN and a brother, Roy Thorn of Almo.
A graveside service is set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Stewart Cemetery. Rex Buford will officiate.
Imes Funeral Home is entrusted with caring for the family.
Albert J. Torsak
Albert J. Torsak, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Nov. 28, 1942, in Ogden, Utah, to Albert Torsak Sr. and Mary Jane Beck Tallman.
He was a retired engineer with Ingersoll Rand, and was a member of the Poplar Spring Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Murray Masonic Lodge F&AM #105, a Kentucky Colonel and the Marine Corp. League.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Carlene Torsak, and one son, Jeffery.
Mr. Torsak is survived by three daughters, Amy Fennel and husband Ray of Murray, Pam Jones and husband Jimmy of Murray and Tammy Torsak-Clinger of Benton; four sons, Travis Torsak of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Mark Torsak and wife Lauri of Murray, Tim Torsak and Rhonda of Buchanan, Tennessee, and Dale Torsak and Annette of Buchanan; three sisters, Linda Koback and husband Dan of Rochester, Washington, Candace Angelo of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Janice Nordin of Escondido, California; one brother, Steve Torsak of Ponca City, Oklahoma; 16 grandchildren, Aaron Fennel, Emma Fennel, Sumer Hutchins, Keaton Starks, Allison Torsak-Clinger, Zachary Torsak, James Torsak, Avery Torsak, Eli Torsak, Ethan Torsak, Michael Torsak, Johnathan Torsak French, Jessica Torsak, Preston Williams, Wyatt Heady and Roger Heady; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rob Ison officiating. Burial will follow in the Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11:00 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Sally Jane McIntosh
Sally Jane McIntosh, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy McIntosh, and her mother, Martha Jane Russell McIntosh.
Sally was a faculty member of Murray State University, where she had, until recently, taught English 105, "Critical Reading, Writing, and Inquiry." Her areas of specialization were composition and rhetoric, for which her students voted her "12th Highest Rated Teacher in the Nation" on the MTVU website "ratemyprofessors.com."
A graduate of Mayfield High School, Sally was valedictorian of her senior class. She later received Bachelor of Science degrees in English and chemistry from Murray State University, followed by a Master of Arts degree in English (composition and rhetoric), and earned 21 additional hours beyond her master's in modern British and American literature.
Sally was also a member of the National Council of Teachers of English. She attended First Baptist Church.
Despite several surgeries and physical setbacks, Sally remained highly enthusiastic about returning to work at Murray State University and had already requested a copy of a newly adopted textbook she hoped to teach from as soon as she could resume her classroom duties.
Sally regularly expressed tremendous affection for her years at Murray State University as both student and instructor, and spoke highly of the classmates, colleagues, and coworkers she met there over the years.
On the Murray State University website, Sally provided a brief statement expressing both her philosophy of teaching and her approach to getting along well with others in daily life: "I teach mainly Freshmen Composition classes, which all students must take but many would rather not! Therefore, I try to teach the class where the students understand the importance of effective written communication in our global society. My enjoyment of the class comes from the students themselves, who must get along with other students who are not just from other areas of Kentucky, or the United States, but from other countries and are of different races, cultures and religions. The environment I try to create in the classroom is one of understanding, cooperation, and compromise--some of the same elements I attempt to get across to students in the essays we read in class to create ideas for writing assignments."
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Highland Park Cemetery with Kody Hopwood officiating. Interment will follow. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the English and Philosophy Dept. Scholarship at Murray State University. Make checks payable to: MSU Foundation, Murray State Office for Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071. Be sure to put English and Philosophy Dept. Scholarship on the memo line. Or make a secure gift online at murraystate.edu/givenow and search for the funds name under "other designations."
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirely for this obituary.
Bill Ott
Mr. Bill Ott, of Farmington, Kentucky, passed away unexpectedly at Baptist Health, Paducah, on February 3, 2022, at the age of 59.
Bill was born on October 7, 1962, in Toledo, Ohio, and grew up on the family farm in Berkey, Ohio. He graduated from Evergreen High School and worked as a welder, crane operator, and most recently a line operator technician for the last 12 years at Kenlake Foods in Murray. On the side, Bill and his loving wife, Beth, ran Western Kentucky Wildlife and Rehabilitation, Inc. He and his wife cared for injured and orphaned wildlife for over 26 years and touched countless animal and human lives. Bill was the best husband, dad, grandfather, and son anyone could ever ask for and meant everything to his family.
Those he lovingly leaves behind include his wife of nearly 39 years, Beth Ott of Farmington, his children Lindsay Koebbe (Michael), Ross Ott (Carmen), and Jessica Ott (Mike Zabek), his mother, Rosemary Ott, numerous brothers and sisters, and his grandchildren Max, Layla, Evan, and Paige. Bill was a very hands-on, adoring “Grampy” and was known to take his grandkids on special treasure-hunting expeditions and allow them to dress him up in outrageous costumes and make-up, if it made them happy. He was the best sport and, therefore, the brunt of many jokes and pranks for the enjoyment of his family. Those who knew and loved Bill knew he loved to talk. He never met a stranger and would stop in his tracks to help somebody in need.
His family plans to celebrate his kind, loving, and generous spirit with a Celebration of Life at 2 PM on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, 311 North 4th Street, Murray.
Visitation will be from 12 pm - 2 pm at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the cause closest to Bill’s heart, Western Kentucky Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, Inc., 1010 Mathis Rd., Farmington, KY, 42040.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Bill Ott by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with caring for the family.
Billy Rue Nix
Billy Rue Nix, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Jan. 30, 2022, while visiting Florida, at Advent Health in Sebring, Florida.
A lifelong resident of Murray, he was born Sept. 1, 1942, to William Rue and Lorene (Morris) Nix.
He was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon and devoted member. He was an avid sports enthusiast, he played multiple sports as a student at Murray High School. Billy graduated from Murray State University with a degree in education and while in college he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He started his career as an educator at Calloway County High School immediately upon graduation from MSU. He coached the initial track and football teams and kept books for the basketball teams and at tournaments.
He was preceded in death by one son, Tripp Nix, and one sister, Bette Tucker.
Mr. Nix is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Janice Paschall Nix; his son, John Paul Nix of Pagosa Springs, Colorado; his brother, Danny Nix and wife Shirley, and children, Holly and Chris; and one brother-in-law, James Tucker and children Larry, Jerry and Debra.
Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation services with John Dale, Garry Evans and Tyler Bohannon officiating. Burial will follow in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Billy and Janice Nix Scholarship Fund, c/o Freed Hardman University, 158 Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340, or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Korey Keith Morton
Korey Keith Morton, 50, of Almo, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Aug. 13, 1971, in Murray, Kentucky, to Billy Keith Morton and Joyce Ed Ahart Morton, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by two brothers, Shane Morton and Monty Morton, both of Almo.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Russell Britt
Russell Britt, 49, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Darlene A. Carroll
Darlene A. Carroll, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.