Harold ‘Bud’ Litchfield
Harold “Bud” Litchfield, 76 of Edinburgh, Indiana, passed away Feb. 7, 2022, at Community Hospital South in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He was born May 6, 1945, in Golden Pond, Kentucky. He was the son of Owen Litchfield and Nellie Josephine (Hendon) Whalen.
He is survived by his sons, Patrick (Amee) Litchfield of Edinburgh, Indiana, William Matthew (Beth) Litchfield of Franklin, Indiana, and Nicholas Scott (Bridgette) Litchfield of Edinburgh, Indiana, daughter, Misty Litchfield of Edinburgh, Indiana, 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Juanita (Bill) Stinson of Murray, Kentucky as well as a special cousin, Wallace Litchfield.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a step-brother, David Bracy.
Bud was a 1964 graduate of Pike High School. He served 12 years in the US Army. He was a member of Who-So-Ever-Will Community Church in Edinburgh. He retired from General Motors where he worked as a pipe fitter for 19 ½ years. Bud enjoyed fishing and old cars.
Calling will be from 3 until 9 PM on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Who-So-Ever-Will Community Church.
A graveside service is set for 11 AM on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Land Between The Lakes. Sammy Cunningham will officiate.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with caring for local arrangements.
Donna Jean Crum
Mrs. Donna Jean Crum, 83, of Hardin, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Mills Nursing and Rehab in Mayfield.
Mrs. Crum was born on March 30, 1938 in Graves County to the late Coy Lee Nesler and Emma Louise Richardson Nesler. She was a retired nurse and a member of Unity Presbyterian Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Johhny Crum; a daughter, Jean Ann Stegar and a brother, Ronnie Nesler.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include a brother, Michael Nesler and wife Patsy of Mayfield and a sister, Lila Ann Mason of Mayfield.
A graveside service is set for 1 pm on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at Hardin Baptist Cemetery.
Her family welcomes visitors from 11 AM - 12:30 PM on Friday at Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th Street, Murray.
Imes Funeral Home is entrusted with caring for the family.
Michael Hancock
Michael Hancock Ingersoll was born Aug. 3, 1946, at Cardwell Clinic in Providence, Kentucky, to Mabel Gwendolyn and OT Ingersoll. He spent his younger years with his grandparents while his mother and father travelled for her nursing career.
His first year of school was in Diamond, Kentucky, where his grandfather Bill Hancock lived. He later decided to live in Providence, with his grandmother and her husband, Willa Belle and Finis Lofton and that’s where he completed all his schooling, graduating from Providence High School in 1964.
He started his education at Henderson Community College and after two years transferred to the University of Kentucky. Michael enlisted in the United States Navy in 1966 serving in Vietnam at the port of Da Nang for one year. After serving out the rest of his tour of duty stateside, he was discharged with an honorable discharge in late 1970.
In 1971 he returned to college at Murray State and finished his degree in Marketing in the fall semester of 1973. In April of 1974 he began work at Fisher Price when they were starting up their new factory in Murray. He worked there until the summer of 1998 when he left Fisher Price for the new start up of Walmart Supercenter in Murray. He was part of the original set up team for the new store and then did general stocking until he went to the produce department and stayed there until he retired in April of 2011.
He was an avid golfer for most of his adult life, enjoying golfing by himself at Sullivan’s Par 3 after he would get off work in the afternoon. He also enjoyed keeping the yard in perfect shape and all the trees and bushes trimmed. He loved all animals and always kept a birdfeeder or two full, year-round. He became a huge fan of Murray High Football and followed them for years even after his son Steve had left school.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Murray and had been an avid learner in the late Terry Garvin’s Sunday School class.
In 2015 it became evident that he was beginning to have memory issues and was diagnosed with early-stage dementia in 2016. After a long, brave battle he lost his fight Feb. 2, 2022.
Survivors include his wife Judy (Judith Ann Vaughn) Ingersoll, they married in June of 1972 and would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in June of this year; one son, Steve Ingersoll of Murray; granddaughter Amelia Blythe Ingersoll of Murray; mother-in-law, Anna M. Vaughn of Okeechobee, Florida.; sisters-in-law Debbe Linscott of Atlanta, Georgia, Victoria Vaughn of Okeechobee and Renee Geeting and husband Greg of Indiantown, Florida; nephews Adrian Jimenez of Miami, Florida and Vaughn Linscott of Atlanta, Georgia; also surviving are special cousins Sandy Wilson of Tyler, Texas, and Jim Hancock of San Diego, California.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Brett Miles, Boyd Smith and Larry Edmonson officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 - 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may go to Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Josephine Thorn
Ms. Josephine Thorn, 78, of Almo, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022 in Paris, TN.
Ms. Thorn was born on March 27, 1943 in Murray, KY to the late Roy and Allie Matheny Thorn. She was a member of Dexter Church of Christ.
Preceding her in death are her parents; sisters, Levada Thorn, Lucy Stalls, Julia Mae Fox, Rachael Montgomery, Edna Fuqua, Mary Wallace and a brother, William David Thorn.
Those left to cherish her memory include a sister, Sheila Cox and husband, Larry, of Paris, TN and a brother, Roy Thorn of Almo.
A graveside service is set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Stewart Cemetery. Rex Buford will officiate.
Imes Funeral Home is entrusted with caring for the family.
Sally Jane McIntosh
Sally Jane McIntosh, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy McIntosh, and her mother, Martha Jane Russell McIntosh.
Sally was a faculty member of Murray State University, where she had, until recently, taught English 105, "Critical Reading, Writing, and Inquiry." Her areas of specialization were composition and rhetoric, for which her students voted her "12th Highest Rated Teacher in the Nation" on the MTVU website "ratemyprofessors.com."
A graduate of Mayfield High School, Sally was valedictorian of her senior class. She later received Bachelor of Science degrees in English and chemistry from Murray State University, followed by a Master of Arts degree in English (composition and rhetoric), and earned 21 additional hours beyond her master's in modern British and American literature.
Sally was also a member of the National Council of Teachers of English. She attended First Baptist Church.
Despite several surgeries and physical setbacks, Sally remained highly enthusiastic about returning to work at Murray State University and had already requested a copy of a newly adopted textbook she hoped to teach from as soon as she could resume her classroom duties.
Sally regularly expressed tremendous affection for her years at Murray State University as both student and instructor, and spoke highly of the classmates, colleagues, and coworkers she met there over the years.
On the Murray State University website, Sally provided a brief statement expressing both her philosophy of teaching and her approach to getting along well with others in daily life: "I teach mainly Freshmen Composition classes, which all students must take but many would rather not! Therefore, I try to teach the class where the students understand the importance of effective written communication in our global society. My enjoyment of the class comes from the students themselves, who must get along with other students who are not just from other areas of Kentucky, or the United States, but from other countries and are of different races, cultures and religions. The environment I try to create in the classroom is one of understanding, cooperation, and compromise--some of the same elements I attempt to get across to students in the essays we read in class to create ideas for writing assignments."
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Highland Park Cemetery with Kody Hopwood officiating. Interment will follow. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the English and Philosophy Dept. Scholarship at Murray State University. Make checks payable to: MSU Foundation, Murray State Office for Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071. Be sure to put English and Philosophy Dept. Scholarship on the memo line. Or make a secure gift online at murraystate.edu/givenow and search for the funds name under "other designations."
Albert J. Torsak
Albert J. Torsak, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Nov. 28, 1942, in Ogden, Utah, to Albert Torsak Sr. and Mary Jane Beck Tallman.
He was a retired engineer with Ingersoll Rand, and was a member of the Poplar Spring Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Murray Masonic Lodge F&AM #105, a Kentucky Colonel and the Marine Corp. League.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Carlene Torsak, and one son, Jeffery.
Mr. Torsak is survived by three daughters, Amy Fennel and husband Ray of Murray, Pam Jones and husband Jimmy of Murray and Tammy Torsak-Clinger of Benton; four sons, Travis Torsak of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Mark Torsak and wife Lauri of Murray, Tim Torsak and Rhonda of Buchanan, Tennessee, and Dale Torsak and Annette of Buchanan; three sisters, Linda Koback and husband Dan of Rochester, Washington, Candace Angelo of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Janice Nordin of Escondido, California; one brother, Steve Torsak of Ponca City, Oklahoma; 16 grandchildren, Aaron Fennel, Emma Fennel, Sumer Hutchins, Keaton Starks, Allison Torsak-Clinger, Zachary Torsak, James Torsak, Avery Torsak, Eli Torsak, Ethan Torsak, Michael Torsak, Johnathan Torsak French, Jessica Torsak, Preston Williams, Wyatt Heady and Roger Heady; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rob Ison officiating. Burial will follow in the Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11:00 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
Billy Rue Nix
Billy Rue Nix, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Jan. 30, 2022, while visiting Florida, at Advent Health in Sebring, Florida.
A lifelong resident of Murray, he was born Sept. 1, 1942, to William Rue and Lorene (Morris) Nix.
He was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon and devoted member. He was an avid sports enthusiast, he played multiple sports as a student at Murray High School. Billy graduated from Murray State University with a degree in education and while in college he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He started his career as an educator at Calloway County High School immediately upon graduation from MSU. He coached the initial track and football teams and kept books for the basketball teams and at tournaments.
He was preceded in death by one son, Tripp Nix, and one sister, Bette Tucker.
Mr. Nix is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Janice Paschall Nix; his son, John Paul Nix of Pagosa Springs, Colorado; his brother, Danny Nix and wife Shirley, and children, Holly and Chris; and one brother-in-law, James Tucker and children Larry, Jerry and Debra.
Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation services with John Dale, Garry Evans and Tyler Bohannon officiating. Burial will follow in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Billy and Janice Nix Scholarship Fund, c/o Freed Hardman University, 158 Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340, or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
Angela L. Jackson
Angela L. Jackson, 54, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.