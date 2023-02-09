Fred Cornelius
Fred Cornelius, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Born April 4, 1938, in Mercer County, Kentucky, he was the son of James H. and Sarah Susan (Lively) Cornelius.
He was a retired English professor at Murray State University, and a member of the National Council of English Teachers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Donna Elliott, Clarence, James W. Jr., and David Cornelius.
Fred is survived by one sister, Marie Cooper of Harrodsburg; and nieces and nephews, Bill (Debbie) Cornelius, Sheryl (Terry) Royalty, Steve (Donna) Yeager, Reeda (Tom) Hewlett, Pam Burton, Kathleen (Jacky) Holt, and Billy Douglas Cooper of Murray.
The funeral service was held Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Ransdell Funeral Chapel in Harrodsburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Anna Mae Owens Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Ransdell Funeral Chapel in Harrodsburg was in charge of arrangements.
Kenny M. Hargrove
Kenny Mark Hargrove, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his home.
Born January 15, 1957, in Flint, Michigan, he was the son of Marcus Greer and Betty Sue (Kimbro) Hargrove.
He was a retired self-employed master electrician and also retired from General Tire in Mayfield. An avid fisherman, Kenny was always happiest when he was outdoors. After retirement, he worked with special needs families and found a new passion working with the Special Olympics. He was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church and loved his church family.
Kenny moved as a young boy to Murray where he attended Calloway County High School. In October 1974, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he honorably served his country aboard the aircraft carrier, USS America. He was stationed at Oceana Naval Air Station in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and earned an associate’s degree while enlisted.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Teresa Gail Hargrove.
Mr. Hargrove is survived by his children, Dustin Hargrove of Las Vegas, Nevada, Rob Hathcock and wife Summer of Marietta, Georgia, Kenneth Hathcock and wife Heather of Murray and Darrell Hargrove of Mayfield; siblings, Linda Farris and husband Bill of Murray, Ricky Hargrove and wife Debbie of Almo and Steve Hargrove and wife Carrie of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Olivia Hathcock, Nash Hathcock, Sutton Hathcock, Xavier Hargrove, Kace Hargrove, Abigail Hathcock and Sydnee Hathcock; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Andy Harrell officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family requests memorial contributions be made in memory of Mr. Hargrove to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Joel White
Joel White, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Robert W. ‘Bob’ McDaniel
Robert W. “Bob” McDaniel, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
