Rebecca 'Becky' Brandon
Rebecca “Becky” Brandon, 81, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Paris Healthcare Nursing and Rehab in Paris, Tennessee.
She was born May 30, 1938, in Hazel, Kentucky, to William Ray and Neva Housden Ray.
She retired from Sager Glove Factory and was of Church of Christ faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Brandon Jr.
Mrs. Brandon is survived by one daughter, Cindy Pittman and husband Benny of New Concord; one son, Franky Brandon and wife Shelia of Murray; one sister-in-law, Myra Brandon of Paducah; two grandchildren, Lacey Wilder and husband Chris of New Concord and Adam Brandon and wife Courtney of Benton; and three great-grandchildren, Ashton Pittman of New Concord and Skylar Brandon and Brody Brandon, both of Benton.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington D.C. 20090-6011.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Howard L. Todd
Howard L. Todd, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:55 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Mercy Health - Lourdes in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Faye Schrader
Faye Schrader, 78, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born Feb. 18, 1941, in Bruceton, Tennessee, to Ben Howard Pinkston and Elah Webb Pinkston Cotham.
She was a member of Puryear Baptist Church where she was a nursery attendant for many years. Being a lover of children, Faye graciously opened her home to several children down through the years with her in-home daycare. To this day, many of those children, now adults, still call her “Nan." She was homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family.
Mrs. Schrader is survived by her husband, Gene Schrader of Puryear, whom she married June 24, 1959; three daughters, Jamie (Joe) Haynes of Murray, Rhonda (Randy) Wright of Lavinia, and Tina (Larry) Brannon of Puryear; a sister, Sandra (Larry) Carter of Paris, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Adriane (Nick) Stokolosa, Eric (Samantha) Underwood, Blake Underwood, Doug Brannon and Kaitlyn (Frankie) Grande; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and many other family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Normand-Vessey and Bonnie Bowden; and a brother, Ben Rhea Pinkston.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in LeDon Chapel of Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris, with Mike Rhodes and Chad Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Hazel. Pallbearers will be Joe Haynes, Randy Wright, Larry Brannon, Dale Southard, Kenny Gallimore and Tony Brannon. Honorary pallbearers will be Faye's grandsons and grandsons-in-law. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, and after 11 a.m. until the service hour Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Lee Story
Donald Lee Story, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his home with family by his side.
He was born July 19, 1935, in Pittsburg, Kansas, to Lemuel R. and Mary Vaughn Story.
He had a long career as the clarinet professor in the Music Department of Murray State University. He performed in a United States Army Reserve Band, as well as the Nashville and Wichita Symphonies. Among his interests were jazz performance, building model airplanes, and volunteering at Need Line of Murray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Diana Marie, and a brother, Marvin.
Mr. Story is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna Rutledge Story; three sons, Eric Story and wife Julie of Melbourne, Florida, David Story and wife Mary of Dallas, Texas, and Doug Story and wife Kim of Birmingham, Alabama; a sister, Margaret Ann McCabe of Hutchinson, Kansas; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Per Don’s wish, there will be a private family gathering at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Need Line, 509 N. 8th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left by at www.imesfh.com.
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.