Sarah Margret Bailey
Sarah Margret Bailey, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born March 23, 1931, in Clay, Kentucky, to Virgil Clyde Summers and Kathrine Augusta Smith Summers.
She was a homemaker and a member of Westside Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Bailey, and one brother, Gene Summers.
Mrs. Bailey is survived by one daughter, Patricia D. Bailey of Murray; three sons, Timothy Bailey and wife Patricia of Madisonville, Thomas Bailey and wife Shondi of Murray and Stephen Bailey and wife Jane of Trenton; two sisters, Peggy Gilland of Paducah and Patricia Wicker of Eddyville; two brothers, Jack Summers of St. Petersburg, Florida, and William Summers of Ledbetter; eight grandchildren, Matthew Bailey, Rachel Bailey, Brittany Bailey, Jessica Bailey, Ryan Bailey, Sarah Beth Bailey, Caitlin Brookshire and Joshua Bailey; and six great-grandchildren, Emmett Bailey, Avlyn Bailey, Briggs Bailey, Collin Brookshire, Julia Brookshire and Harper Bailey Green.
The funeral service will be at noon Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Glynn Orr and Bill Summers officiating. A graveside service will at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Dycusburg Cemetery in Dycusburg. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the National Kidney Foundation Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
Mary Shaw Moffitt
Mary Shaw Moffitt, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 10:53 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at her residence.
She was born July 11, 1985, in Jackson, Tennessee, to Jimmy Andrew Moffitt and Gerry Shaw Moffitt.
She earned a bachelor's degree from Murray State University and worked in nursing at various places, including Intrepid, Spring Creek Health Care and Heritage Manor. She loved all animals, especially her dogs, Zeppelin and Luna, and her cat, Leo.
She was preceded in death by her mother and uncles, Clifford Davis, Sidney Moffitt and John Wood.
Mary is survived by her father, Jimmy Andrew Moffitt of Camden, Tennessee; a sister, Sarah Moffitt (Dustin Strode) of Murray; and her boyfriend, Matthew Morris of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Pafford Funeral Home in Lexington, Tennessee. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Pafford Funeral Home.
Ethel Elaine Thomas
Ethel Elaine Thomas, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 4:09 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes of Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Aug. 13, 1953, in Murray, to Willie Odell Reed and Ruth Skinner Williams.
She was a member of St. John Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Frances Williams and Norma Thomas.
Mrs. Thomas is survived by her husband, Jerry Thomas; daughters, Maurice Thomas (Kenneth Thomas) and Melanie Thomas (Jorge Reyes); sisters, Linda Freeman and Nell Lester; brothers, Phillip Williams, Thomas Reed and Stephon Reed; and grandchildren, Malik Idlette, Mia Thomas, Kayla Thomas, Joessiah Reyes, Gabbi Reyes and Kylan Vaughn.
The funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Anthony Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the funeral home.
Billy Joe Cooper
Billy Joe Cooper, 76, of Sedalia, Kentucky, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born May 14, 1943, in Puryear, Tennessee, to Earl and Gracie George Cooper.
Mr. Cooper is survived by a son, Michael Joe Cooper of Puryear; a daughter, Cheryl Vincent and husband Lawton of Bowling Green; two brothers, Larry Cooper and wife Carilea of Benton, Illinois, and Jeff Cooper and wife Jan of Murray; three sisters, Jeanette Osborne and Debbie Ray and husband Ronnie, all of Murray, Earlene Flint of Mayfield; two grandchildren, Brian Vincent and Lawton Vincent Jr.; and one great-grandchild, Hugh Vincent.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with David Allbritten officiating. Burial will follow in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Hazel. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the funeral home and from 8-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Dorothy Grogan
Dorothy Grogan, 75, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.