Joan Mary Herndon
Joan Mary Herndon, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born March 1, 1939, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, to Mark T. McCafferty and Lucille Bukoski McCafferty.
She worked at SafeGuard America until they closed, and then retired as an administrative assistant for McGee Pest Control. She was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Katherin Lee Herndon.
Mrs. Herndon is survived by her husband, Robert F. Herndon of Murray, whom she married May 11, 1959, in Roseville, Michigan; one daughter, Noreen Wade and husband Shane of Watervalley; two sons, Robert F. Herndon Jr. and wife Laura of Paducah and Mark F. Herndon and wife Bianca of Clarksville, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Kristin Heimpel and husband Tony, Shawna Herndon, Reid Herndon, Colin Herndon, Katie Dobbs and husband Terry, Amanda Wilson and husband Erik, Casey Wade and Eric Byrd; and six great-grandchildren, Matthew Heimpel, Benjamin Heimpel, Anna Bella Merna, Roman Merna, Chole Dobbs and Bella Wilson.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Hicks Cemetery with Father Brandon Williams officiating. Burial will follow.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Leo Catholic Church Building Fund, 401 North 12th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Darrell Beckwith
Darrell Beckwith, 57, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Green Acres Healthcare of Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born July 20, 1962, in Batavia, New York, to Harris and Shirley Beard Beckwith.
He was a member of Hope Harbor Church.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Beckwith.
Darrell is survived by his parents; his wife, Gloria Green Beckwith of Murray; a brother, Donnie Beckwith of Rochester, New York; and a sister, Ruthie Beckwith and husband Mark of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Hope Harbor Church with Art Heinz officiating.
