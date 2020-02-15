Betty Lou Brannon Gallimore
Betty Lou Brannon Gallimore, 90, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Morningside of Paris surrounded by her family.
She was the oldest and longest member of Puryear Baptist Church, where she was a former Sunday school teacher, choir member, and WMU director. She also served as the WMU Director for the Western District Baptist Association in Paris. Betty formerly worked as an insurance clerk in Murray, for many years for Dr. J.R. Quertermous, Dr. Donald Hughes, and at the Houston-McDevit Clinic. She loved Monday afternoon dominos, sewing, and quilting with family and friends. She enjoyed visiting sick people, was a great cook, and was infamous for banana pudding and pimento cheese. Betty was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan.
Betty was born Feb. 2, 1930, in Puryear, to James Dolphus Brannon and Loubie Dobbins Brannon, who preceded her in death.
She was married on June 4, 1948, to Doyle G. Gallimore, Jr., who also preceded her in death on Oct. 22, 2006.
She is survived by three sons, Glynn (Myra) Gallimore of Puryear, Steve (Marylin) Gallimore of Puryear and Mike (Pam) Gallimore of Bruceton, Tennessee; two sisters-in-law, Glenda Gallimore (Bobby) Wilson and Gwinna Gallimore; six grandchildren, Angie (Corey) James, Jennifer (Jay) Culpepper, Amanda (Derek) Bell, Phillip (Lindsey) Gallimore, Stephen (Erica) Gallimore, II and Grant (Casey) Gallimore; 21 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, James Thomas Brannon and Harold Brannon; and one grandson, Chris Gallimore.
The funeral service will be Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at 2. p.m. at Puryear Baptist Church, with Steve Gallimore and Mike Rhodes officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Ridgeway Funeral Home, and Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at Puryear Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Jay Culpepper, Derek Bell, Stephen Gallimore, Grant Gallimore, Cole Culpepper, Phillip Gallimore and Corey James.
Burial will follow in Puryear City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to: Gideons International – Henry County Camp, PO Box 583, Paris, TN 38242.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris is in charge of the arrangements.
Dorothy Grogan
Dorothy Grogan, 75, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Mrs. Grogan was born Oct. 23, 1944, in Murray, to Clifford Rogers and Kitty Helen (Mangrum) Rogers. She retired as a secretary for the Haverstock, Bell & Pittman Law Office in Murray and was a member of the University Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Grogan was preceded in death by her husband, Isaac A. Grogan; son-in-law, Kelly Rogers; one brother, Joe Rogers; and one sister, Martha Hutchens.
Mrs. Grogan is survived by one daughter, Hope Rogers of Farmington; one son, Cabot Grogan and wife Terri of Murray; five grandchildren, Jordan, Paige, Samantha, Christian, and Kili; as well as two great- grandchildren, Cade and Parker.
The funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Charley Bazzell officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 from 12. p.m. – 3. p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dr. Jules Harcourt
Dr. Jules Harcourt, 88, died at his home surrounded by his family Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Jules was born in Milroy, Indiana on June 20, 1931 to Calla Vincent and Helen Mills Harcourt. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Conrad C. and Allen Jay; and three sons, Brett Allen, David James and Paul Arthur.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Patsy Riley Harcourt of Murray; three children, John Vincent Harcourt and wife Diane of La Grange, Edward Charles Harcourt and wife Rita of Murray and Ann Harcourt Randolph and husband David of Hebron. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Jules graduated from Milroy High School in 1949 where he enjoyed playing basketball. He attended Ball State University for two years and then served two years in the United States Army. Dr. Harcourt earned a Bachelor of Business degree at Indiana University in 1955 and was named Outstanding Business Education Student. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree in 1956 at Indiana University, while teaching classes in the Indiana University School of Business.
Dr. Harcourt was an instructor in the School of Business at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, from 1956-1959. He later became Business Manager for the International Headquarters of Phi Delta Kappa, located on the edge of campus at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.
He earned a Doctorate in Educational Administration at Indiana University in 1965 and served as Business Manager for two years for the Downers Grove, Illinois, public schools and MOREL, an educational research organization in Detroit, Michigan.
In 1968, Jules joined the faculty in the College of Business at Murray State University. While at Murray State he served in various capacities including faculty member, Associate Dean for five years, Director of the Center for Regional Services for two years, and Department Chair for 15 years. During his 23 years at Murray State University, Jules enjoyed his work including administrative duties, the teaching and counseling of students, research activities, and the writing of educational and professional materials.
He was lead author of a textbook, BUSINESS COMMUNICATION, which is widely used in colleges and universities in the U.S. and Canada. He also published 23 articles in professional journals and presented 47 papers at professional conferences, including one in Umea, Sweden, and one in Heidelberg, Germany. At Murray State he was the director of several research projects.
Jules was an active member and officer of St. John’s Episcopal Church. He served as a Hospice volunteer for 15 years and was instrumental in organizing and served on the original Boards of Directors of three local organizations: the MSU Federal Credit Union, Murray Calloway County Senior Citizens and Angels Attic.
Jules enjoyed traveling, camping, and boating with his family when his children were still at home. Following that time, he and his wife continued traveling in a camper and after his retirement spent the winter months in Florida.
His service in the United States Army was from 1951-1953. He was first stationed at Ft. Riley, Kansas and later at Butzbach, Germany.
A family service in Milroy, will be scheduled at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House, c/o Murray Calloway County Endowment for Healthcare, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Donna Tuck Riley
Donna Tuck Riley, 82, of Russellville, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida.
She was born in Carmi, Illinois July 19, 1937 to the late Richard and Erma (Edmonson) Tuck. She was a member of the Russellville United Methodist Temple. Mrs. Riley was a graduate of Murray State University and a home economics teacher having worked in Phoenix, Arizona and Russellville High School.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jesse L. Riley, Jr.; son, Mike Riley (Melynda) of Russellville; daughter, Alice “Lally” McLean (Mark) of St. Louis, Missouri; sister, Beth Cocke (Dr. Rick) of Calvert City; and four grandchildren, Jessica McLean Farris (C.J.) of St. Louis, Meredeth Riley of Bluffton, South Carolina, Riley McLean of Houston, Texas and Michael Riley of Lexington.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 12 noon at the Russellville United Methodist Temple with burial to follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 -8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in the church and 10:00 a.m. until the funeral time Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Russellville United Methodist Temple.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the United Methodist Temple.
Young Funeral Home, Inc. of Russellville, Kentucky, will be in charge of the arrangements.
John W. Hutching
John W. Hutching, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Hutching was born in Dyersburg, Tennessee, Sept. 29, 1943, to J.B. Hutching and Ruby (Taylor) Hutching. Mr. Hutching retired as a manager from Servall Pest Control.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Rogers.
Mr. Hutching is survived by one daughter, Jackie H. Kidd and husband Roy of Gilbertsville; one son, Johnathan D. Hutching and wife Angelique of Murray; three brothers, Jimmy Hutching, Bennett Hutching and wife Barbara and Billy Ray Hutching all of Dyersburg; three grandchildren, Kaysin N. Higgins and husband Jamie of Murray, Brittany S. Lee of Benton and Anthony Gremore of Benton; as well as four great-grandchildren, Jaksin Higgins, Riley Brewer, Brooke Brewer and Ella Lee.
There will be no public visitation or service. A private family service is planned for a later date.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.