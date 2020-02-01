Jonathan Nicholas 'Flipper' McClure
Jonathan Nicholas “Flipper” McClure, 38, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
He was born Aug. 12, 1981, in Murray, Kentucky.
He was of Baptist faith.
Mr. McClure is survived by his parents, Nick and Debbie McClure of Almo; two daughters, Lexi McClure and Raylee McClure, both of Murray; a brother, Darran McClure and wife Magen of Almo; and two nephews, Maverick and Marshall McClure, both of Almo.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles and Ed Clere officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jonathan 'Jonny' Wallis Staton
Jonathan "Jonny" Wallis Staton, 21, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his home in Murray.
He was born June 30, 1998, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Caleb Staton and Whitney Parker. He graduated in 2017 from Calloway County High School.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald Staton.
Jonny is survived by his mother, Whitney Parker of Murray; his father, Caleb Staton of Vienna, Illinois; one sister, Rainey Parker, and one brother, Connor Salinas, both of Murray; his grandparents, Max and Gail Parker of Murray; a grandmother, Janet Haney of Vienna; a great-grandmother, Marcile Treas of Murray; and many loving uncles, aunts and cousins.
A memorial service will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the pavilion beside the Girl Scout cabin in Chestnut Park on Sharpe Street. Additional parking is available at the park on Payne Street.
Peggy Maxwell
Peggy Maxwell, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at her residence in Murray.
She was born Tuesday, Jan. 1, 1946, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Lewis Albert Hardin and Lola Mae Owens Hardin.
She was a retired home medical transcriptionist. Her greatest joy was the time that she spent with her two grandchildren, Peyton and Preston.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Glenn Maxwell, and one brother, Richard Hardin.
Mrs. Maxwell is survived by one son, Michael Lynn Maxwell of Murray; one daughter, Tonya Danette Maxwell of Murray; one sister, Patsy Gail Myers of Bethalto, Illinois; one granddaughter, Peyton Rose Maxwell; one grandson, Preston Ross Maxwell; and nieces and nephews, Beverly Greer (Jerry and boys), Darryl (Kathe and son Adam Agney), Richard Hardin Jr.; deceased Molly Jones (kids) Dalondra Miles (loving family), Kenneth Maxwell (Terrie and kids), James Maxwell, Todd Maxwell (Jill and kids), Danny Maxwell, Kellum Maxwell (loving family) and Amy Maxwell (loving family).
The funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in the chapel of Johnson-Williams Funeral Home in Newbern, Tennessee, with Rick Brothers officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Newbern. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Johnson-Williams Funeral Home of Newbern, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.