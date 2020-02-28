Edwin C. (Ned) Callahan
Edwin C. (Ned) Callahan, 88, Glendale Heights, Illinois, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 13, 1931 in Baltimore, Maryland, to Edwin and Ann Callahan.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years Sue (Cox); their children Jeffrey (Marsha) Horne of Windsor, Ohio, Michael (Penny) Horne of Portage, Michigan, Matthew (Debbie) Horne of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Christian (JC) Callahan of West Chester, Pennsylvania, Deborah (Mark) Soeldner of Wheaton, Illijnois and Michael (Dorothee) Callahan of Ettlingen, Germany. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Callahan was preceded in death by his first wife, Joana (Berger), his daughter Mary Gail Callahan and his brother James Callahan.
Ned was an outstanding athlete in his youth, playing lacrosse, soccer, wrestling, basketball and football at Boys’ Latin High School and at Loyola University in Baltimore and spent 8 years as a lifeguard in Ocean City, Maryland where he enjoyed vacationing with his family every summer. He served in the United State Marine Corps. Ned was a salesman with Revere, Bridgeport Brass and then became General Manager for Copper & Brass Sales in Schaumburg, Illinois before his retirement in 1991. Upon retirement he and Sue moved to Murray. They spent 20 years in Murray before relocating to Glendale Heights.
Ned was an avid reader and loved classical music. He was a very loving and caring person who will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
Hultgren Funeral Home in Wheaton, Illinois was in charge of the arrangements.
Joan Mary Herndon
Joan Mary Herndon, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born March 1, 1939, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, to Mark T. McCafferty and Lucille Bukoski McCafferty.
She worked at SafeGuard America until they closed, and then retired as an administrative assistant for McGee Pest Control. She was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Katherin Lee Herndon.
Mrs. Herndon is survived by her husband, Robert F. Herndon of Murray, whom she married May 11, 1959, in Roseville, Michigan; one daughter, Noreen Wade and husband Shane of Watervalley; two sons, Robert F. Herndon Jr. and wife Laura of Paducah and Mark F. Herndon and wife Bianca of Clarksville, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Kristin Heimpel and husband Tony, Shawna Herndon, Reid Herndon, Colin Herndon, Katie Dobbs and husband Terry, Amanda Wilson and husband Erik, Casey Wade and Eric Byrd; and six great-grandchildren, Matthew Heimpel, Benjamin Heimpel, Anna Bella Merna, Roman Merna, Chole Dobbs and Bella Wilson.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Hicks Cemetery with Father Brandon Williams officiating. Burial will follow.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Leo Catholic Church Building Fund, 401 North 12th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Dolores Holzschuh
Dolores Holzschuh, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.