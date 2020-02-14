Dorothy Grogan
Dorothy Grogan, 75, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Mrs. Grogan was born Oct. 23, 1944, in Murray, to Clifford Rogers and Kitty Helen (Mangrum) Rogers. She retired as a secretary for the Haverstock, Bell & Pittman Law Office in Murray and was a member of the University Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Grogan was preceded in death by her husband, Isaac A. Grogan; son-in-law, Kelly Rogers; one brother, Joe Rogers; and one sister, Martha Hutchens.
Mrs. Grogan is survived by one daughter, Hope Rogers of Farmington; one son, Cabot Grogan and wife Terri of Murray; five grandchildren, Jordan, Paige, Samantha, Christian, and Kili; as well as two great- grandchildren, Cade and Parker.
The funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Charley Bazzell officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, from 12. p.m. – 3. p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
Donna Tuck Riley
Donna Tuck Riley, 82, of Russellville, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida.
She was born in Carmi, Illinois July 19, 1937, to the late Richard and Erma (Edmonson) Tuck. She was a member of the Russellville United Methodist Temple. Mrs. Riley was a graduate of Murray State University and a home economics teacher having worked in Phoenix, Arizona and Russellville High School.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jesse L. Riley, Jr.; son, Mike Riley (Melynda) of Russellville; daughter, Alice “Lally” McLean (Mark) of St. Louis, Missouri; sister, Beth Cocke (Dr. Rick) of Calvert City; and four grandchildren, Jessica McLean Farris (C.J.) of St. Louis, Meredeth Riley of Bluffton, South Carolina, Riley McLean of Houston, Texas and Michael Riley of Lexington.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 12 noon at the Russellville United Methodist Temple with burial to follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 -8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in the church and 10:00 a.m. until the funeral time Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Russellville United Methodist Temple.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the United Methodist Temple.
Mary Shaw Moffitt
Mary Shaw Moffitt, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 10:53 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at her residence.
She was born July 11, 1985, in Jackson, Tennessee, to Jimmy Andrew Moffitt and Gerry Shaw Moffitt.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from Murray State University and worked in nursing at various places, including Intrepid, Spring Creek Health Care and Heritage Manor. She loved all animals, especially her dogs, Zeppelin and Luna, and her cat, Leo.
She was preceded in death by her mother and uncles, Clifford Davis, Sidney Moffitt and John Wood.
Mary is survived by her father, Jimmy Andrew Moffitt of Camden, Tennessee; a sister, Sarah Moffitt (Dustin Strode) of Murray; and her boyfriend, Matthew Morris of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Pafford Funeral Home in Lexington, Tennessee. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Pafford Funeral Home.
Sarah Margret Bailey
Sarah Margret Bailey, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born March 23, 1931, in Clay, Kentucky, to Virgil Clyde Summers and Kathrine Augusta Smith Summers.
She was a homemaker and a member of Westside Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Bailey, and one brother, Gene Summers.
Mrs. Bailey is survived by one daughter, Patricia D. Bailey of Murray; three sons, Timothy Bailey and wife Patricia of Madisonville, Thomas Bailey and wife Shondi of Murray and Stephen Bailey and wife Jane of Trenton; two sisters, Peggy Gilland of Paducah and Patricia Wicker of Eddyville; two brothers, Jack Summers of St. Petersburg, Florida, and William Summers of Ledbetter; eight grandchildren, Matthew Bailey, Rachel Bailey, Brittany Bailey, Jessica Bailey, Ryan Bailey, Sarah Beth Bailey, Caitlin Brookshire and Joshua Bailey; and six great-grandchildren, Emmett Bailey, Avlyn Bailey, Briggs Bailey, Collin Brookshire, Julia Brookshire and Harper Bailey Green.
The funeral service will be at noon Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Glynn Orr and Bill Summers officiating. A graveside service will at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Dycusburg Cemetery in Dycusburg. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the National Kidney Foundation Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
John Hutching
John Hutching, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Gary Allan McIntosh
Gary Allan McIntosh, 67, New Concord, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at his residence.
