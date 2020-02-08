Rebecca ‘Becky’ Brandon
Rebecca “Becky” Brandon, 81, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Paris Healthcare Nursing and Rehab in Paris, Tennessee.
She was born May 30, 1938, in Hazel, Kentucky, to William Ray and Neva Housden Ray.
She retired from Sager Glove Factory and was of Church of Christ faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Brandon Jr.
Mrs. Brandon is survived by one daughter, Cindy Pittman and husband Benny of New Concord; one son, Franky Brandon and wife Shelia of Murray; one sister-in-law, Myra Brandon of Paducah; two grandchildren, Lacey Wilder and husband Chris of New Concord and Adam Brandon and wife Courtney of Benton; and three great-grandchildren, Ashton Pittman of New Concord and Skylar Brandon and Brody Brandon, both of Benton.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington D.C. 20090-6011.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Emily Dale Morris Luther
Emily Dale Morris Luther, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Aug. 2, 1926, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Wybert Morris and Rubye Craig Morris.
Prior to her retirement at Radiology Associates of Murray, she was employed with Winslow Engineering and the Houston-McDevitt Clinic. She was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church and a member of the National Medical Secretaries Association.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Guy C. Luther; and one brother, Craig Morris.
Mrs. Luther is survived by one daughter, Cathy Duncan and husband Donald of Murray; one son, Morris C. Luther and wife Brenda of Murray; three grandchildren, Erica Wellman and husband David, Leanne Gibbs and husband Todd, and Ellyn Luther; and two great-grandchildren, Elaina White and Lilah Rae Gibbs.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Andy Harrell officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the funeral home
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Eastwood Baptist Church, 2191 KY 94 East, Murray, KY 42071 or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy Paul Wood Jr.
Jimmy Paul Wood Jr., 95, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care Nursing & Rehab Center in Murray.
He was a member of Farmington Church of Christ and attended Glendale Church of Christ. He was a former employee of Union Carbide, a retired rural mail carrier, and a U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Sue Whittemore, and his parents, James Paul and Connie Adair Wood.
Mr. Wood is survived by his wife of 73 years, Carolyn Wood; two sons, Jim Wood and wife Carol of Farmington and Mark Wood and wife Barbra of Mayfield; two daughters, Paula Edwards and husband William of Spring Hill, Tennessee, and Pamela Kirchner and husband Tom of Roanoke, Virginia; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Jerry Mayes and Stan Colley officiating. Burial will follow in Farmington Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.