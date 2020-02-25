Frances Lee Farris Waggoner
Frances Lee Farris Waggoner, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Dec. 28, 1925, in Dearborn Park, Michigan, to Noble Farris and Owen McDougal Farris.
She was a retired secretary and was a member of First United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Ray Nelson Waggoner, and a sister, Jean Lindsey.
Mrs. Waggoner is survived by one daughter, Diane Denham of Tulsa, Oklahoma; one brother, Max Farris of Florida; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler officiating. A private family burial will follow. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.