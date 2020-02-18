James Carl 'Jimmy' Rickman
James Carl “Jimmy” Rickman, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 12, 1926, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Edd and Lucy Johnson Rickman.
He was a leading builder and developer in Murray for more than 60 years. He served two years in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman Second Class during World War II and he was a life-long disciple of the Baptist faith.
He built his career in home construction and development, having developed Canterbury, one of the largest subdivisions in Murray. He was co-owner of Rickman-Norsworthy Lumber for 17 years. Throughout his lifetime, he has apprenticed hundreds of carpenters, painters and bricklayers, many who went on to significant careers. He completed his last house in 2016.
Always a generous man, particularly in recent years, Jimmy turned to philanthropy. His donations to churches, Murray State University, the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Foundation, The Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, the Murray-Calloway County Park and Playhouse in the Park will leave a lasting impact on the community he loved.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ricky Rickman; his first wife, Norma Jean Parker Rickman; four sisters, Irene Pickard, Myrtle Cooper, Dorothy Norsworthy Orr and Ila Mae Huie; two brothers, Macon Rickman and Woodrow Rickman; his second wife Elna; and a stepdaughter, Wanda Rolfe.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Dot Wilson Rickman of Murray; his grandson, Luke Rickman and wife Dolly of Murray; three great-grandchildren, Jordan, Parker and Simon Rickman, all of Murray; stepdaughters, Carol Johnson and Rebecca Valentine and husband Richard; a stepson, Michael Wilson and wife Tina; five step-great-grandchildren; and two step-great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Jim Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens with full military honors provided by American Legion Post #73. Visitation will be from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Melba Sue Sharp
Melba Sue Sharp, 91 of Canton, Ohio, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Canton.
She was born July 13, 1928, in Murray, Kentucky, to Z.C. and Gracie Brandon Orr.
Melba Sue graduated from Murray State University and taught special education and business in several cities including Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta, Baton Rouge, and finally in Johnson City, Tennessee at East Tennessee State University. In 2010, she moved to Canton to be near family members. She was creative, had a wonderful sense of humor, and survived adversity. She was once a member of Muncie Memorial Methodist Church in Johnson City and South Pleasant Grove Methodist Church in Hazel, which she continued to support for many years. She was a life-long caregiver for her son, published multiple books, and created beautiful works of art.
She was preceded by her parents; her husband, Karl Sharp; and a sister, Edith Story.
Melba Sue is survived by her son, Neil Orr Sharp; a niece, Deanna Chobanian and husband Loris; a nephew, Greg Story and wife Sheree; a special great-niece and great-nephew, Rita (Ben) Swisher and Brandon Story; and many great-great nieces and great-great-nephews.
A private family memorial will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Pleasant Grove Methodist Church in Hazel, Muncie Memorial Methodist Church in Johnson City, Tennessee, or a charity of your choice.
Charles Edward Capps
Charles Edward Capps, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 11, 1949, in Paris, Tennessee, to Lawrence Capps and Laverne Pace Capps.
He retired after many years as a school bus driver for the Calloway County School System. He loved his children and grandchildren, and enjoyed cowboy action shooting. He was a non-denominational Christian who was very strong in his faith.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Betty Capps Haddock.
Mr. Capps is survived by his wife, Jackie Capps of Murray, whom he married Sept. 3, 2005; two daughters, Lori Pond and husband Richard and Carrie Smith and husband Art, all of Paris; two brothers, David “Pete” (Delois) Capps and Johnny Wayne Capps, all of Paris; five grandchildren, Clint Mobley, Chris Pond, Rachel Pond, Alyson Smith and Colin Smith; and one great-granchild, Cameron Mobley.
The funeral service will be at noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Ridgeway Funeral Home with Matt Hopkins officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Pond, Randall Dick, Anthony Lawrence, Frank Sirabella, Tommy Futrell and Richard Burkeen. Honorary pallbearers are Clint Mobley, Rachel Pond, Cameron Mobley, Alyson Smith and Colin Smith. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery in Paris.
Bobbie J. Childress
Bobbie J. Childress, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway Co. Hospital.
She was born Oct. 29, 1935, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Robert Davis and Imogene Stewart Davis.
She was co-owner and operator of Junior Childress Motors,Inc. in Murray until her retirement. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she preceded in death by one sister, Janice Brelsford; one brother, Steve Davis; and one half-brother, John N. Futrell.
Mrs. Childress is survived by her husband, Junior Childress of Murray; one son, Ricky Childress of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service and burial will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery with Martin Severns officiating. There will be no public visitation.
