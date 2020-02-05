Leona Mae Herron Bess
Leona Mae Herron Bess, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 2:25 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Sept. 10, 1928, in Cicero, Indiana, to Michael Herron and Amanda Evelyn Burris Herron.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Juanita Crail and Betty Wolverton.
Mrs. Bee is survived by her husband, Adrian Gilbert Bess; her daughters, Rebecca Milam and Linda Pemwell; her sons, Leroy Bess, Adrian Bess Jr., Robert Bess and Richard Bess; a sister, Patty Hughes; and 24 grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Cicero Cemetery in Cicero, Indiana. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Barbara Sue Todd
Barbara Sue Todd, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at her home.
She was born Jan. 11, 1939, in Rosiclare, Illinois, to John Wesley and Ora Lee Griffith Tomme.
She was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Wesley, Albert, George and Carl Tomme, and one sister, Shirley Latimer.
Mrs. Todd is survived by her husband of 66 years, J.T. Todd of Murray; two sons, Joey Todd and wife Judy and James Todd and wife Heather, all of Murray; two daughters, Laura Slocumb and husband Jim of Williamsburg, Virginia, and Kathy Todd of Murray; four grandchildren, Jeri Lynn Balzer, John Todd and wife Melissa, Carle Todd and Riley Todd; five great-grandchildren, Sierra Fry, Andrew Balzer IV, Jacob Todd, Peyton Mathis and Keali Mathis; and one great-great-grandchild, Bentley Bostick.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Tom Fortner and Larry Cardwell officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the funeral home.
Jewell Eberhard
Jewell Eberhard, 99, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Fountainbleau Lodge Nursing Home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
She was born Dec. 8, 1920, in Model, Tennessee, to Lelon Knight and Rose Outland Knight.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Dan Eberhard.
Mrs. Eberhard is survived by her foster sister, Dottie Benoit of Murray; a cousin, Darrell Cook of Dover, Tennessee; and adopted family, Brenda Campbell, Barbara Kellett, Wilma Campbell, Virginia Cline and Ray Campbell.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Darrell Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after noon Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Outland Cemetery, c/o Darrell Cook, 1221 Leatherwood Road, Dover, TN 37058.
