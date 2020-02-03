Jonathan Nicholas 'Flipper' McClure
Jonathan Nicholas “Flipper” McClure, 38, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
He was born Aug. 12, 1981, in Murray, Kentucky.
He was of Baptist faith.
Mr. McClure is survived by his parents, Nick and Debbie McClure of Almo; two daughters, Lexi McClure and Raylee McClure, both of Murray; a brother, Darran McClure and wife Magen of Almo; and two nephews, Maverick and Marshall McClure, both of Almo.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles and Ed Clere officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jewell Eberhard
Jewell Eberhard, 99, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Fountainbleau Lodge Nursing Home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Gary L. Thorn
Gary L. Thorn, 57, of Benton, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 01, 2020, at his home, after an extended illness.
He was born Jan. 7, 1963, in Murray, Kentucky, to Billy Thorn and Juanita Dunlap Thorn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Hart, and two brothers, Donnie Bright and Anthony Thorn.
Mr. Thorn is survived by one daughter, Jessica Thorn of Henderson; three sisters, Patricia Byars of Murray, Christina Ether of Murray and Barbara Fitzgerald of Munford, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Kayleigh Whitley, Kyrsten Campbell and Kane Whitley; and several nieces and nephews.
No pubic services will be held. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Todd
Barbara Todd, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.