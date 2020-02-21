Robert Ray
Robert Ray, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Spring Creek Health Care Center in Murray.
He was born July 25, 2914, in Weakley County, Tennessee, to Robert Grant Ray and Florence Ethel Royster Ray, who preceded him in death.
He was a member of First Baptist Church and served his country during World War II in the U.S. Air Force.
Mr. Ray is survived by his son, Ronnie Ray and wife Debbie of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Boyd Smith officiating. There will be no visitation.
Wilda Jo Watson
Wilda Jo Watson, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Nov. 10, 1930, in Mayfield, Kentucky, to Fred Wilkerson and Dathel Hargrove Wilkerson.
She worked for 23 years as a nursing home aid at Medaview Nursing Home and farmed alongside her husband, Bobby G. Watson. She was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; one grandchild, Logan Watson; one sister, Barbara Lamb; and one brother, Fred Wilkerson Jr.
Mrs. Watson is survived by two daughters, Jackie Harle and husband Bill and Judy Overbey and husband Don, all of Murray; one son, Mike Watson and wife Tina of Murray; five grandchildren, Scott Morris and wife Kim, Amberly Gillum and husband Chris, Justin Morris, Kelly Overbey and wife Brittany and Ryan Watson; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Joe K. Johnson and Tim Palmer officiating. Entombment will follow in Spring Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation, 234 East Gray St., Suite 450, Louisville, KY 40202 in memory of Logan Watson and Bobby and Jo Watson, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Philip Gordon Farnum II
Philip Gordon Farnum II, 79, of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, previously of Danville, Illinois, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Kentucky.
He was born April 30, 1940, in Vermillion County, Illinois, to Philip Gordon Farnum I and Pauline Darnell Farnum.
He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Gilbertsville. He graduated from Danville Community College and went on to serve as a firefighter with the Danville Fire Department and as a medic. Philip loved cars and owned and operated his own auto and farm machinery repair business. He spent his free time coaching children and youth sports, including taking kids to basketball camps and coaching junior high and high school girls volleyball. He was a huge Boston Celtics fan and would frequently travel to Chicago to see Larry Bird and the Celtics play against the Chicago Bulls. Once he moved to the Gilbertsville area, he spent his free time in his beloved boat fishing on the lakes.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 55 years, Carol Guthrie Farnum; one son-in-law, Dan Duncan; one sister, Margie Gaffney; one brother Herman Zelich; and his parents.
Philip is survived by his wife of four years, Linda Ramsey Farnum of Gilbertsville; one daughter, Melissa Duncan of Dexter; three sisters, Mary Burnley of Louisville, Claudia DeWitt of Hoopeston, Illinois, and Terrie Williams of Benton; one brother, Bill Farnum of Texas; four grandchildren, Emily Duncan, Andrew Duncan, Samuel Duncan and William Fryman; and one niece, Brenda Davis of Fairmount, Illinois.
A graveside service will be at 1p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at McDaniel Cemetery in Dexter with Charles LaChance officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr in Benton.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas PL, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Kentucky Sheriff’s Boy’s and Girl’s Ranch, P.O. Box 57, Gilbertsville, KY 42044.
