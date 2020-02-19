James Carl ‘Jimmy’ Rickman
James Carl “Jimmy” Rickman, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 12, 1926, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Edd and Lucy Johnson Rickman.
He was a leading builder and developer in Murray for more than 60 years. He served two years in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman Second Class during World War II and he was a life-long disciple of the Baptist faith.
He built his career in home construction and development, having developed Canterbury, one of the largest subdivisions in Murray. He was co-owner of Rickman-Norsworthy Lumber for 17 years. Throughout his lifetime, he has apprenticed hundreds of carpenters, painters and bricklayers, many who went on to significant careers. He completed his last house in 2016.
Always a generous man, particularly in recent years, Jimmy turned to philanthropy. His donations to churches, Murray State University, the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Foundation, The Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, the Murray-Calloway County Park and Playhouse in the Park will leave a lasting impact on the community he loved.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ricky Rickman; his first wife, Norma Jean Parker Rickman; four sisters, Irene Pickard, Myrtle Cooper, Dorothy Norsworthy Orr and Ila Mae Huie; two brothers, Macon Rickman and Woodrow Rickman; his second wife Elna; and a stepdaughter, Wanda Rolfe.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Dot Wilson Rickman of Murray; his grandson, Luke Rickman and wife Dolly of Murray; three great-grandchildren, Jordan, Parker and Simon Rickman, all of Murray; stepdaughters, Carol Johnson and Rebecca Valentine and husband Richard; a stepson, Michael Wilson and wife Tina; five step-great-grandchildren; and two step-great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Jim Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens with full military honors provided by American Legion Post #73. Visitation will be from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Roger Dale Melton
Roger Dale Melton, 71, of Fancy Farm, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 15, 1949, in Murray. After graduating from Murray High in 1967, he received both his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in education from Murray State University in 1973. Following school, he worked for Texas Instruments before returning to Murray to teach mathematics at Murray Middle School. He went on to teach at Trigg County High and Carlisle County High School where he retired. During his teaching career, Roger served as a representative for the Kentucky Education Association and represented the state at many National Education Association meetings and functions. He was also a sponsor of the Carlisle County Beta Club.
Roger had a foundation in Jesus Christ and held a Biblical view of the world. He was a long-time member of Bardwell Baptist Church. During his early years in the church, Roger taught both the boy’s youth and men’s Bible class. He would later lead Sunday school classes in the church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Noel Melton.
Roger is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sharon King Melton of Fancy Farm; two sons, Christopher Melton and wife April of Arlington and Samuel Melton and wife Faith of Fancy Farm; his mother, Joy Folwell Melton of Murray; two brothers, Terry Melton and wife Amy of Richmond, Virginia, and Ricky Melton and wife Lori of Murray; six grandchildren, Dale Melton, Thomas Melton, Brelynn Melton, Brent Melton, Levi Melton and Michael Melton; one great-grandchild, Arya Melton; and several nieces and a nephew.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Bardwell Baptist Church with Leland King officiating. Burial will follow in Arlington City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell and from 10 a.m. until the service hour at the church Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Gideon’s International, Gideons-Carlisle, West Graves Camp, P.O. Box 608, Cunningham, KY 42035.
Online condolences may be left at www.milnerandorr.com.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Melba Sue Sharp
Melba Sue Sharp, 91 of Canton, Ohio, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Canton.
She was born July 13, 1928, in Murray, Kentucky, to Z.C. and Gracie Brandon Orr.
Melba Sue graduated from Murray State University and taught special education and business in several cities including Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta, Baton Rouge, and finally in Johnson City, Tennessee at East Tennessee State University. In 2010, she moved to Canton to be near family members. She was creative, had a wonderful sense of humor, and survived adversity. She was once a member of Muncie Memorial Methodist Church in Johnson City and South Pleasant Grove Methodist Church in Hazel, which she continued to support for many years. She was a life-long caregiver for her son, published multiple books, and created beautiful works of art.
She was preceded by her parents; her husband, Karl Sharp; and a sister, Edith Story.
Melba Sue is survived by her son, Neil Orr Sharp; a niece, Deanna Chobanian and husband Loris; a nephew, Greg Story and wife Sheree; a special great-niece and great-nephew, Rita (Ben) Swisher and Brandon Story; and many great-great nieces and great-great-nephews.
A private family memorial will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Pleasant Grove Methodist Church in Hazel, Muncie Memorial Methodist Church in Johnson City, Tennessee, or a charity of your choice.