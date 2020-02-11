Howard L. Todd
Howard L. Todd, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:55 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Oct. 13, 1942, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Herbert Todd and Alice Arnold Todd.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Todd; a son, David Todd; and siblings, Calvin, Ken and Hilda.
Mr. Todd is survived by his daughters, Charlotte Mullins and Jennifer Todd, both of Murray; his sons, Tim Todd of Cadiz, Billy Todd, Jason Todd and Jeremy Todd, all of Murray; a brother, J. T. Todd of Murray; and several grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Lee Story
Donald Lee Story, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his home with family by his side.
He was born July 19, 1935, in Pittsburg, Kansas, to Lemuel R. and Mary Vaughn Story.
He had a long career as the clarinet professor in the Music Department of Murray State University. He performed in a United States Army Reserve Band, as well as the Nashville and Wichita Symphonies. Among his interests were jazz performance, building model airplanes, and volunteering at Need Line of Murray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Diana Marie, and a brother, Marvin.
Mr. Story is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna Rutledge Story; three sons, Eric Story and wife Julie of Melbourne, Florida, David Story and wife Mary of Dallas, Texas, and Doug Story and wife Kim of Birmingham, Alabama; a sister, Margaret Ann McCabe of Hutchinson, Kansas; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Per Don’s wish, there will be a private family gathering at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Need Line, 509 N. 8th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left by at www.imesfh.com.
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
John Paul Jackson
John Paul Jackson, 55, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 3, 1964, in Chicago, Illinois, to Ernest Paul Jackson and Stella Stafford Franklin of Murray.
He was a self- employed plumber and of Pentecostal faith.
He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Ricky Neal Jackson and Ernest Lee Jackson.
Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife, Shirley Brown Jackson of Paris, whom he married July 1, 1996; his mother; three daughters, Ashley Nicole Jackson, Brittney Marie Jackson and Amanda Louise Jackson, all of Campbellsville; a sister, Betty Zingale of Memphis, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren; his stepfather, Joe Melanson of Murray; and two stepsisters, Nila Thompson of Paris and Barbara Reed of California.
The funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at LeDon Chapel of Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris with Johnathan Casner officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m.Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the John Jackson family, Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap St., P.O. Box 788, Paris, TN 38242.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris is in charge of arrangements.
Faye Schrader
Faye Schrader, 78, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born Feb. 18, 1941, in Bruceton, Tennessee, to Ben Howard Pinkston and Elah Webb Pinkston Cotham.
She was a member of Puryear Baptist Church where she was a nursery attendant for many years. Being a lover of children, Faye graciously opened her home to several children down through the years with her in-home daycare. To this day, many of those children, now adults, still call her “Nan.” She was homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Normand-Vessey and Bonnie Bowden; and a brother, Ben Rhea Pinkston.
Mrs. Schrader is survived by her husband, Gene Schrader of Puryear, whom she married June 24, 1959; three daughters, Jamie Haynes and husband Joe of Murray, Rhonda Wright and husband Randy of Lavinia and Tina Brannon and husband Larry of Puryear; a sister, Sandra (Larry) Carter of Paris, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Adriane (Nick) Stokolosa, Eric (Samantha) Underwood, Blake Underwood, Doug Brannon and Kaitlyn (Frankie) Grande; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and many other family members and friends.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in LeDon Chapel of Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris, with Mike Rhodes and Chad Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Hazel. Pallbearers will be Joe Haynes, Randy Wright, Larry Brannon, Dale Southard, Kenny Gallimore and Tony Brannon. Honorary pallbearers will be Faye’s grandsons and grandsons-in-law. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, and after 11 a.m. until the service hour Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Ethel Thomas
Ethel Thomas, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 4:09 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes of Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Billy Joe Cooper
Billy Joe Cooper, 76, of Sedalia, Kentucky, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home & Crematory.