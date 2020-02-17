Betty Lou Brannon Gallimore
Betty Lou Brannon Gallimore, 90, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Morningside of Paris, surrounded by her family.
She was the oldest and longest member of Puryear Baptist Church, where she was a former Sunday school teacher, choir member, and WMU director. She also served as the WMU Director for the Western District Baptist Association in Paris. Betty formerly worked as an insurance clerk in Murray, for many years for Dr. J.R. Quertermous, Dr. Donald Hughes, and at the Houston-McDevitt Clinic. She loved Monday afternoon Dominoes, and sewing and quilting with family and friends. She enjoyed visiting sick people, was a great cook, and was infamous forher banana pudding and pimento cheese. Betty was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan.
She was born Feb. 2, 1930, in Puryear, to James Dolphus Brannon and Loubie Dobbins Brannon, who preceded her in death.
She married Doyle G. Gallimore Jr. on June 4, who preeceded her in death Oct. 22, 2006.
Betty is survived by three sons, Glynn Gallimore and wife Myra and Steve Gallimore and wife Marylin, all of Puryear and Mike Gallimore and wife Pamof Bruceton, Tennessee; two sisters-in-law, Glenda Gallimore (Bobby) Wilson and Gwinna Gallimore; six grandchildren, Angie (Corey) James, Jennifer (Jay) Culpepper, Amanda (Derek) Bell, Phillip (Lindsey) Gallimore, Stephen (Erica) Gallimore II and Grant (Casey) Gallimore; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, James Thomas Brannon and Harold Brannon; and one grandson, Chris Gallimore.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Puryear Baptist Church with Steve Gallimore and Mike Rhodes officiating. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris and from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Puryear Baptist Church. Pallbearers were Jay Culpepper, Derek Bell, Stephen Gallimore, Grant Gallimore, Cole Culpepper, Phillip Gallimore and Corey James. Burial followed in Puryear City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Gideons International-Henry County Camp, P.O. Box 583, Paris, TN 38242.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris is in charge of the arrangements.
Dr. Jules Harcourt
Dr. Jules Harcourt, 88, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born June 20, 1931, in Milroy, Indiana, to Calla Vincent and Helen Mills Harcourt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Conrad C. and Allen Jay; and three sons, Brett Allen, David James and Paul Arthur.
Jules is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Patsy Riley Harcourt of Murray; three children, John Vincent Harcourt and wife Diane of La Grange, Edward Charles Harcourt and wife Rita of Murray and Ann Harcourt Randolph and husband David of Hebron; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He graduated from Milroy High School in 1949 where he enjoyed playing basketball. He attended Ball State University for two years and then served two years in the U.S. Army. Dr. Harcourt earned a bachelor of business degree at Indiana University in 1955, and was named Outstanding Business Education Student. He earned a master of business administration degree in 1956 at Indiana University, while teaching classes at the Indiana University School of Business. He was an instructor in the School of Business at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, from 1956-1959. He later became business manager for the International Headquarters of Phi Delta Kappa, located on the edge of campus at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. He earned a doctorate in educational administration at Indiana University in 1965 and served as business manager for two years for the Downers Grove, Illinois, public schools and MOREL, an educational research organization in Detroit, Michigan.
In 1968, he joined the faculty in the College of Business at Murray State University. While at Murray State, he served in various capacities including faculty member, associate dean for five years, director of the Center for Regional Services for two years, and department chair for 15 years. During his 23 years at Murray State University, Jules enjoyed his work including administrative duties, the teaching and counseling of students, research activities, and the writing of educational and professional materials. He was lead author of a textbook, “Business Communication,” which is widely used in colleges and universities in the U.S. and Canada. He also published 23 articles in professional journals and presented 47 papers at professional conferences, including one in Umea, Sweden, and one in Heidelberg, Germany. At Murray State he was the director of several research projects.
Jules was an active member and officer of St. John’s Episcopal Church. He served as a Hospice volunteer for 15 years and was instrumental in organizing and served on the original boards of directors of three local organizations, the MSU Federal Credit Union, Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens and Angels Attic. He enjoyed traveling, camping and boating with his family when his children were still at home. Following that time, he and his wife continued traveling in a camper, and after his retirement, they spent the winter months in Florida.
His service in the U.S. Army was from 1951-1953. He was first stationed at Ft. Riley, Kansas, and later at Butzbach, Germany.
A family service in Milroy will be scheduled at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, c/o Murray-Calloway County Endowment for Healthcare, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Bobbie J. Childress
Bobbie J. Childress, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway Co. Hospital.
She was born Oct. 29, 1935, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Robert Davis and Imogene Stewart Davis.
She was co-owner and operator of Junior Childress Motors,Inc. in Murray until her retirement. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she preceded in death by one sister, Janice Brelsford.
Mrs. Childress is survived by her husband, Junior Childress of Murray; one son, Ricky Childress of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service and burial will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery with Martin Severns officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
John W. Hutching
John W. Hutching, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Sept. 20. 1943, in Dyersburg, Tennessee, to J.B. Hutching and Ruby Taylor Hutching.
He retired as a manager of Servall Pest Control.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Rogers.
Mr. Hutching is survived by one daughter, Jackie H. Kidd and husband Roy of Gilbertsville; one son, Johnathan D. Hutching and wife Angelique of Murray; three brothers, Jimmy Hutching, Bennett Hutching and wife Barbara and Billy Ray Hutching, all of Dyersburg; three grandchildren, Kaysin N. Higgins and husband Jamie of Murray, Brittany S. Lee of Benton and Anthony Gremore of Benton; and four great-grandchildren, Jaksin Higgins, Riley Brewer, Brooke Brewer and Ella Lee.
There will be no public visitation or service. A private family service is planned for a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.