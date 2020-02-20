Martha Ann Tibbs
Martha Ann Tibbs, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born April 27, 1933, in Graves County, Kentucky.
She was a retired interior designer and the former owner of the Gallery in Murray. She loved her family, friends, and decorating the world.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Skinner and Aline Magness Skinner Jackson, and two brothers.
Ms. Tibbs is survived by three daughters, Phyllis Hutchinson and husband Dan of Phoenix, Arizona, Kim Kraemer and husband Terry of Grand Rivers and Melissa Stehr of New York, New York; one son, Richard Compton Wallace of Nashville, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, TJ Wiser of Las Vegas, Nevada, Brian and Jen Hutchinson of Phoenix, Kyle Hutchinson of Phoenix, Tyler and Aubree Hutchinson of Chicago, Illinois, Drew Stehr of Kansas City, Missouri, Zach Stehr of St. Louis, Missouri, Leslie and Emil Congdon of Nashville and Claire Wallace of Nashville; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Gary Vacca officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Safe Connections, 2165 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63139.
Robert Ray
Robert Ray, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Spring Creek Health Care Center in Murray.
He was born July 25, 2914, in Weakley County, Tennessee, to Robert Grant Ray and Florence Ethel Royster Ray, who preceded him in death.
He was a member of First Baptist Church and served his country during World War II in the U.S. Air Force.
Mr. Ray is survived by his son, Ronnie Ray and wife Debbie of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Boyd Smith officiating. There will be no visitation.
Philip Gordon Farnum II
Philip Gordon Farnum II, 79, of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, previously of Danville, Illinois, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Kentucky.
He was born April 30, 1940, in Vermillion County, Illinois, to Philip Gordon Farnum I and Pauline Darnell Farnum.
He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Gilbertsville. He graduated from Danville Community College and went on to serve as a firefighter with the Danville Fire Department and as a medic. Philip loved cars and owned and operated his own auto and farm machinery repair business. He spent his free time coaching children and youth sports, including taking kids to basketball camps and coaching junior high and high school girls volleyball. He was a huge Boston Celtics fan and would frequently travel to Chicago to see Larry Bird and the Celtics play against the Chicago Bulls. Once he moved to the Gilbertsville area, he spent his free time in his beloved boat fishing on the lakes.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 55 years, Carol Guthrie Farnum; one son-in-law, Dan Duncan; one sister, Margie Gaffney; one brother Herman Zelich; and his parents.
Philip is survived by his wife of four years, Linda Ramsey Farnum of Gilbertsville; one daughter, Melissa Duncan of Dexter; three sisters, Mary Burnley of Louisville, Claudia DeWitt of Hoopeston, Illinois, and Terrie Williams of Benton; one brother, Bill Farnum of Texas; four grandchildren, Emily Duncan, Andrew Duncan, Samuel Duncan and William Fryman; and one niece, Brenda Davis of Fairmount, Illinois.
A graveside service will be at 1p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at McDaniel Cemetery in Dexter with Charles LaChance officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr in Benton.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas PL, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Kentucky Sheriff’s Boy’s and Girl’s Ranch, P.O. Box 57, Gilbertsville, KY 42044.
Roger Dale Melton
Roger Dale Melton, 71, of Fancy Farm, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 15, 1949, in Murray. After graduating from Murray High in 1967, he received both his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in education from Murray State University in 1973. Following school, he worked for Texas Instruments before returning to Murray to teach mathematics at Murray Middle School. He went on to teach at Trigg County High and Carlisle County High School where he retired. During his teaching career, Roger served as a representative for the Kentucky Education Association and represented the state at many National Education Association meetings and functions. He was also a sponsor of the Carlisle County Beta Club.
Roger had a foundation in Jesus Christ and held a Biblical view of the world. He was a long-time member of Bardwell Baptist Church. During his early years in the church, Roger taught both the boy’s youth and men’s Bible class. He would later lead Sunday school classes in the church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Noel Melton.
Roger is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sharon King Melton of Fancy Farm; two sons, Christopher Melton and wife April of Arlington and Samuel Melton and wife Faith of Fancy Farm; his mother, Joy Folwell Melton of Murray; two brothers, Terry Melton and wife Amy of Richmond, Virginia, and Ricky Melton and wife Lori of Murray; six grandchildren, Dale Melton, Thomas Melton, Brelynn Melton, Brent Melton, Levi Melton and Michael Melton; one great-grandchild, Arya Melton; and several nieces and a nephew.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Bardwell Baptist Church with Leland King officiating. Burial will follow in Arlington City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell and from 10 a.m. until the service hour at the church Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Gideon’s International, Gideons-Carlisle, West Graves Camp, P.O. Box 608, Cunningham, KY 42035.
John David Alsman
John David Alsman, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 5:21 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his residence.
Wilda Jo Watson
Wilda Jo Watson, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
