Matthew Austin Edwards
Matthew Austin Edwards, 24, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Tallahassee, Florida.
He was born Nov. 19, 1995, in Murray, Kentucky.
He was a 2014 graduate of Lincoln High School and the Lively Technical Center in Tallahassee where he earned his certificate in welding.
Austin is survived by his mother, Rebekah Milam and husband Joshua of Melbourne, Florida; his father, David Edwards and wife Dawn of Benton; a sister, Kennedy Milan of Melbourne; a brother, Colton Holstead of Benton; an uncle, Lt. Commander Christopher M. Edwards and wife Fran of Alexandria, Virginia; his maternal grandparents, Bob and Renee Howard of Okeechobee, Florida; his paternal grandparents, Don and Sherry Edwards of Murray; and several cousins and other family members.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the home of David and Dawn Edwards, 2535 Mayfield Highway in Benton with Boyd Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the home.
Jewell Eberhard
Jewell Eberhard, 99, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Fountainbleau Lodge Nursing Home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
She was born Dec. 8, 1920, in Model, Tennessee, to Lelon Knight and Rose Outland Knight.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Dan Eberhard.
Mrs. Eberhard is survived by her foster sister, Dottie Benoit of Murray; a cousin, Darrell Cook of Dover, Tennessee; and adopted family, Brenda Campbell, Barbara Kellett, Wilma Campbell, Virginia Cline and Ray Campbell.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Darrell Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after noon Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the funeral home.
Gary L. Thorn
Gary L. Thorn, 57, of Benton, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 01, 2020, at his home, after an extended illness.
He was born Jan. 7, 1963, in Murray, Kentucky, to Billy Thorn and Juanita Dunlap Thorn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Hart, and two brothers, Donnie Bright and Anthony Thorn.
Mr. Thorn is survived by one daughter, Jessica Thorn of Henderson; three sisters, Patricia Byars of Murray, Christina Ether of Murray and Barbara Fitzgerald of Munford, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Kayleigh Whitley, Kyrsten Campbell and Kane Whitley; and several nieces and nephews.
No pubic services will be held. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Alison Sue Weaver
Alison Sue Weaver, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
