Martha Ann Tibbs
Martha Ann Tibbs, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born April 27, 1933, in Graves County, Kentucky.
She was a retired interior designer and the former owner of the Gallery in Murray. She loved her family, friends, and decorating the world.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Skinner and Aline Magness Skinner Jackson, and two brothers.
Ms. Tibbs is survived by three daughters, Phyllis Hutchinson and husband Dan of Phoenix, Arizona, Kim Kraemer and husband Terry of Grand Rivers and Melissa Stehr of New York, New York; one son, Richard Compton Wallace of Nashville, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, TJ Wiser of Las Vegas, Nevada, Brian and Jen Hutchison of Phoenix, Kyle Hutchison of Phoenix, Tyler and Aubree Hutchison of Chicago, Illinois, Drew Stehr of Kansas City, Missouri, Zach Stehr of St. Louis, Missouri, Leslie and Emil Congdon of Nashville and Claire Wallace of Nashville; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Gary Vacca officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Safe Connections, 2165 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63139.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Emily Dale Morris Luther
Emily Dale Morris Luther, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Aug. 2, 1926, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Wybert Morris and Rubye Craig Morris.
Prior to her retirement at Radiology Associates of Murray, she was employed with Winslow Engineering and the Houston-McDevitt Clinic. She was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church and a member of the National Medical Secretaries Association.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Guy C. Luther; and one brother, Craig Morris.
Mrs. Luther is survived by one daughter, Cathy Duncan and husband Donald of Murray; one son, Morris C. Luther and wife Brenda of Murray; three grandchildren, Erica Wellman and husband David, Leanne Gibbs and husband Todd, and Ellyn Luther; and two great-grandchildren, Elaina White and Lilah Rae Gibbs.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Andy Harrell officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the funeral home
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Eastwood Baptist Church, 2191 KY 94 East, Murray, KY 42071 or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy Paul Wood Jr.
Jimmy Paul Wood Jr., 95, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care Nursing & Rehab Center in Murray.
He was a member of Farmington Church of Christ and attended Glendale Church of Christ. He was a former employee of Union Carbide, a retired rural mail carrier, and a U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Sue Whittemore, and his parents, James Paul and Connie Adair Wood.
Mr. Wood is survived by his wife of 73 years, Carolyn Wood; two sons, Jim Wood and wife Carol of Farmington and Mark Wood and wife Barbra of Mayfield; two daughters, Paula Edwards and husband William of Spring Hill, Tennessee, and Pamela Kirchner and husband Tom of Roanoke, Virginia; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Jerry Mayes and Stan Colley officiating. Burial will follow in Farmington Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Matthew Austin Edwards
Matthew Austin Edwards, 24, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Tallahassee, Florida.
He was born Nov. 19, 1995, in Murray, Kentucky.
He was a 2014 graduate of Lincoln High School and the Lively Technical Center in Tallahassee where he earned his certificate in welding.
Austin is survived by his mother, Rebekah Milam and husband Joshua of Melbourne, Florida; his father, David Edwards and wife Dawn of Benton; a sister, Kennedy Milan of Melbourne; a brother, Colton Holstead of Benton; an uncle, Lt. Commander Christopher M. Edwards and wife Fran of Alexandria, Virginia; his maternal grandparents, Bob and Renee Howard of Okeechobee, Florida; his paternal grandparents, Don and Sherry Edwards of Murray; and several cousins and other family members.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the home of David and Dawn Edwards, 2535 Mayfield Highway in Benton with Boyd Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the home.
Clara Mae Edmonds
Clara Mae Edmonds, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehab in Benton, Kentucky.
She was born July 4, 1941, to Bennie Collie and Magdalene Dowdy Collie.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, L. E. Edmonds.
Mrs. Edmonds is survived by her aunts, Juanita Barrow of Buchanan, Tennessee, and Velera Finney of Hazel; and an uncle, George Dowdy of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Judith Ann Hamilton
Judith Ann Hamilton, 80, of Golo, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
She was a member of Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church, and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Joe Simmons; one brother, Pat Scarbrough; one sister, Sue Scarbrough; and her parents, Clyde and Mildred Paschall Scarbrough.
Mrs. Hamilton is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jerry Hamilton; three sons, Steve Simmons and wife Vicki, Shawn Simmons and wife Keri and Shea Simmons and wife Cheeky, all of Murray; one stepson, Scott Hamilton and wife Rhonda of Mayfield; two stepdaughters, Gina Colley and husband Al of Farmington and Jana Erwin and husband Jack of Mayfield; one brother, Joe Scarbrough and wife Joyce of Orlando, Florida; two sisters, Glenda Hughes and Kathy Farris and husband Jimmy, all of Murray; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Keith Allred officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Church of Christ Cemetery in Golo. Pallbearers will be Brock Simmons, Matthew Colley, Sam Luker, Drew Donohoo, Russell Usher, Mykel Tidwell, Jax Coleman and Tucker Hamilton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mt. Olive Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, 324 Bluegrass Lane, Kirksey, KY KY 42054.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.