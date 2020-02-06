Clara Mae Edmonds
Clara Mae Edmonds, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehab in Benton, Kentucky.
She was born July 4, 1941, to Bennie Collie and Magdalene Dowdy Collie.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, L. E. Edmonds.
Mrs. Edmonds is survived by her aunts, Juanita Barrow of Buchanan, Tennessee, and Velera Finney of Hazel; and an uncle, George Dowdy of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the funeral home.
Barbara Sue Todd
Barbara Sue Todd, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at her home.
She was born Jan. 11, 1939, in Rosiclare, Illinois, to John Wesley and Ora Lee Griffith Tomme.
She was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Wesley, Albert, George and Carl Tomme, and one sister, Shirley Latimer.
Mrs. Todd is survived by her husband of 66 years, J.T. Todd of Murray; two sons, Joey Todd and wife Judy and James Todd and wife Heather, all of Murray; two daughters, Laura Slocumb and husband Jim of Williamsburg, Virginia, and Kathy Todd of Murray; four grandchildren, Jeri Lynn Balzer, John Todd and wife Melissa, Carle Todd and Riley Todd; five great-grandchildren, Sierra Fry, Andrew Balzer V, Jacob Todd, Peyton Mathis and Keali Mathis; and one great-great-grandchild, Bentley Bostick.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Tom Fortner and Larry Cardwell officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the funeral home.
Nellie Malys
Nellie Malys, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Dec. 27, 2019, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born June 11, 1927, in Jamesville, New York, to Nicholas Baczynski and Sophie Winnicki Baczynski.
She retired from the central service department with St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, New York. She was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Malys; one brother, Nick Baczynski; and two sisters, Julia Walters and Rose Beers.
Mrs. Malys is survived by two daughters, Deborah Jean Polley of Memphis, New York and Mary Ann Orr and husband Terry of Hazel; one sister, Eva Hapanowich of El Cerrito, California; four grandchildren, Matthew Polley of Syracuse, Michelle Peters and husband Andrew of North Salem, New York, and Lee Ann Orr and Erin Orr, both of Hazel; one great-grandchild, Noah Andrew Peters; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Leo Catholic Church.
Leona Mae Herron Bess
Leona Mae Herron Bess, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 2:25 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Sept. 10, 1928, in Cicero, Indiana, to Michael Herron and Amanda Evelyn Burris Herron.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Juanita Crail and Betty Wolverton.
Mrs. Bee is survived by her husband, Adrian Gilbert Bess; her daughters, Rebecca Milam and Linda Pemwell; her sons, Leroy Bess, Adrian Bess Jr., Robert Bess and Richard Bess; a sister, Patty Hughes; and 24 grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Cicero Cemetery in Cicero, Indiana. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Judith Ann Hamilton
Judith Ann Hamilton, 80, of Golo, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
She was a member of Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church, and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Joe Simmons; one brother, Pat Scarbrough; one sister, Sue Scarbrough; and her parents, Clyde and Mildred Paschall Scarbrough.
Mrs. Hamilton is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jerry Hamilton; three sons, Steve Simmons and wife Vicki, Shawn Simmons and wife Keri and Shea Simmons and wife Cheeky, all of Murray; one stepson, Scott Hamilton and wife Rhonda of Mayfield; two stepdaughters, Gina Colley and husband Al of Farmington and Jana Erwin and husband Jack of Mayfield; one brother, Joe Scarbrough and wife Joyce of Orlando, Florida; two sisters, Glenda Hughes and Kathy Farris and husband Jimmy, all of Murray; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Keith Allred officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Church of Christ Cemetery in Golo. Pallbearers will be Brock Simmons, Matthew Colley, Sam Luker, Drew Donohoo, Russell Usher, Mykel Tidwell, Jax Coleman and Tucker Hamilton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mt. Olive Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, 324 Bluegrass Lane, Kirksey, KY KY 42054.
