Judy L. Moore
Judy L. Moore, 73, of Hardin, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Born Monday, March 31, 1947, in Marshall County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of James Shepeard and Pauline Dowdy Shepeard.
She was a seamstress and the owner of Judy's Alterations and Heart Strings in Murray. She was a member of Glendale Church of Christ and was a Kentucky Colonel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Moore; a sister, Lou McDougal; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Myer.
Mrs. Moore is survived by a daughter, Caressa Combs of Calvert City; grandchildren, Austin Combs and Dillon Combs; great-grandchildren, Easton Combs and Rorie Combs; a sister, Awnna Strickland of Calvert City; a brother, Phillip Shepeard and wife Hybernia; a brother-in-law, Gene McDougal of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton. Burial will follow in Marshall County Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Timothy Gardner
Timothy Gardner, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at his home.
He was born March 11, 1964, in Hammond, Indiana, to William and Barbara Sanders Gardner.
He was a member of Ledbetter Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Timothy is survived by his mother, Barbara Gardner of Murray; two sons, Brandon Gardner of Dexter and Bradley Gardner of Murray; a sister, Theresa Groff and husband John of Hammond; a cousin, Chris "Little Brother" Duncan; and two nephews, Justin and Jason Groff, both of Hammond.
Private services will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Kara Sollitto
Kara Sollitto, 71, of Lone Oak, Kentucky, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was born Oct. 14, 1949, to Billy Ross and Mayme Sue Vanvactor Ross.
She was a longtime member of Lone Oak Church of Christ. She volunteered in the church’s clothing benevolence program, as did her parents for many years. She worked for many years at Reed Oil Company as a secretary, but once her boys arrived, became a full-time dedicated wife and mother. She loved going to the beach in Destin, Florida, loved family and sharing stories. She was also an avid baseball fan, through cheering on her son’s teams and for the Atlanta Braves. She also enjoyed the fellowship of her bunco group ladies.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry Don Sollitto; and one brother, Randy Ross.
Kara is survived by two sons, Philip Sollitto and wife Whitney of Franklin, Tennessee, and Michael Sollitto and wife Mitzi of Corpus Christ, Texas; one sister, Kathy Rogers of Gilbertsville; two brothers, Bobby Ross of Cocoa Beach, Florida, and Ron Ross of Leroy, West Virginia; two grandchildren, Riley Sollitto and Harper Sollitto; a brother-in-law, Lynn Tilley of Lexington; and several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be at Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Paul Wingfield, Jamey Boone and Ed Grogan speaking. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Lone Oak Church of Christ Benevolence Program, 2960 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003, American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave. Suite 4, Bowling Green, KY 42101, or the Community Kitchen, 1237 Martin Luther King Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
Online condolences may be left at www.milnerandorr.com.
Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sheila Raye Polly Grogan
Sheila Raye Polly Grogan, 74, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, with her husband and three children by her side.
Born in Murray, Kentucky on April 29, 1946, Sheila was a proud Murray High Tiger, class of 1964. She graduated from Murray State University with a bachelor of science in elementary education. In 1965, Sheila married her lifelong sweetheart, Jerry Pat Grogan, and they were happily married for 55 years. The loving mother of three children, Sheila considered this role her greatest privilege and most important life work. She spent many years serving in community activities including the PTA and the Murray Woman’s Club. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In 1994, Sheila and Jerry moved to Louisville where she lived the rest of her years. She was an active member of Southeast Christian Church. A two-time cancer survivor, Sheila was inspired to bring the Sterling Service Tea Ministry to Southeast for women affected by cancer. She and a team of faithful friends lovingly served in this ministry for many years. When she wasn’t spending time with her husband, three children and 12 grandchildren, Sheila enjoyed creating art in all forms. She also loved spending time with her friends in Bible study, small groups, walking groups, Grandmother’s Club, Abigail Circle and Peacemaker’s class. She was an example of grace and love to whomever she encountered and lived an exemplary life that honored Christ. She faced three difficult battles with cancer with a gentle and quiet strength. “Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her. Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.” Proverbs 31:28-29
Sheila is survived by husband Jerry; her three children, Eric Grogan and wife Maria of Paducah, Heather Bates and husband Trent of Louisville and Adam Grogan and wife Kelle of Henderson; and 12 grandchildren, Joshua, Piper Shanks (Keagan), Sophie, Wes, Theo, Jeremiah, Polly, Owen, Meryl, Maggie and Edie.
She was preceded in death by her parents W.L. (Dub) and Margaret Polly.
A memorial service was at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions East Chapel in Louisville. Visitation was from 8:30 a.m. until the service hour Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Green Plains Cemetery in Hazel, with John Dale officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fellowship of Christian Athletes by visiting West Kentucky FCA or by mail at P.O. Box 8206, Paducah, KY 42002.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of local arrangements.
Sue Dale
Sue Dale, 86 of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Puryear, Tennessee, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Feb. 13, 1935, in Paris, Tennessee, to Taylor Owen and Ruby Smith Owen.
She married Max Dale on July 2, 1960, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 2011.
She was the former co-owner of Dale Brothers Cars in Puryear for 59 years, along with her husband Max. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ and led a weekly devotional at Brookdale Senior Living in Murray.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Rex Owen, and one brother-in-law, J.T. Dale.
Mrs. Dale is survived by her sister, Anna L. Hopkins and husband Jesse of Paris; a sister-in-law, Juanita Owen of Paris; two nieces, Anissa Underwood and Lori Lemonds; one nephew, Mike Hopkins; and one cousin, Garry Smith.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at LeDon Chapel of Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris with John Dale officiating. Visitation was from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the funeral home. Serving as pallbearers were Don Durst, Roland Alexander, Marty Futrell, Garry Smith and Chad Kennedy. Honorary pallbearers will be Will Lemonds, Wesley Lemonds and Mike Hopkins. Burial followed in Puryear City Cemetery.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee, was in charge of arrangements.