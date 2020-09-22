Rita Harcourt
Rita Harcourt, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at her home.
She was born Sept. 17, 1958, in Dover, Tennessee, to Kirby and Mary Boren Wofford.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Ernie Sheridan; sisters, Brenda Bolus, Reva Miller and Gail Knight; and brothers, Randy Wofford and Jerry Wofford.
Mrs. Harcourt is survived by her husband, Edward Harcourt of Murray; a daughter, Kim Houston and fiance Jared Colson of Murray; siblings, Linda Beach and Terry Sheridan; grandsons, Michael, Tyler and Cody Houston; great-grandchildren, Lainey Rogers and Isaiah Houston; her mother-in-law, Patsy Harcourt; and special family friend, Mike Scott.
A family service of remembrance will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
Melba Wilson Casey
Melba Wilson Casey, 99, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Chateau Girardeau Health Center.
She was born July 2, 1921, near Holland, Missouri, to Garvin and Flossie Pounds Wilson.
She was an active member of Broadway Church of Christ of Paducah. She was a graduate of Holland High School and a 1942 graduate of Southeast Missouri State Teachers College. She taught business for one year at Poplar Bluff, Missouri High School before she and Paul E. Casey were married Oct. 30, 1943, at Corpus Christi, Texas Naval Air Station. Accompanying her husband’s career as a claims adjuster, she made her home in Greenwood and Greenville, Mississippi, Sikeston and Kennett, Missouri, and finally Paducah. After raising five children, Melba returned to the field of education as a substitute teacher in the Paducah Public Schools. Her career progressed as an English teacher at Brazelton Junior High and supervisor in the Project Eight and Title III programs, earning a master’s degree from Murray State University along the way. She continued her career as the inaugural director of the West Kentucky Education Cooperative from 1976-1992. After retirement, she served as a volunteer tax advisor, AARP driving clinician, officer in the Kentucky Retired Teacher Association, board member for the New Pathways for Children, and proud fan of University of Kentucky basketball. She loved to travel, collect antiques, and listen to all kinds of great music. She was strong in her faith in God, strong in the love for her family, and rich in her sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Casey; a daughter, Karen Casey; a son, Michael Casey; a brother, William Wilson; and her parents.
Melba is survived by her daughter, Rita Casey (Ken McFarlane) of Detroit, Michigan; sons, Shaun (Ann) Casey of Fairfax, Virginia, and Neil (Dina) Casey of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Judy Casey of Abilene, Texas; grandchildren, Paul S. Casey (Andrea Rodriguez), Neil J. Casey and Sarah Casey; and stepgrandchildren, Lee (Tyne) Strickert, Mark (Tiffany) Strickert and Ann (Caleb) Askew .
Funeral and memorial services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Paul and Melba Wilson Casey Scholarship Fund at the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.
Catherine Berry Peek
Catherine Berry Peek died June 7, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born and raised in Murray, Kentucky, along with her entire family.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Murray City Cemetery to honor the lives of James Fred Berry, who died July 5, 2008; Elvin Wayne Peek, who died April 15, 2020, and Catherine Berry Peek.
Dalton S. Noel
Dalton S. Noel, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Mr. Noel is the husband of Peggy Noel.
A private burial will take place in Murray City Cemetery.
Randall Underhill
Randall Allan Underhill, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 24, 1939, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Claude and Mary Magdalene "Mag" Kilgore Underhill.
He was a member of First Baptist Church and the Harmony Sunday school class. He was a used car dealer for more than 50 years and raised cattle on his farm. If you needed help, all you had to do was just ask and he would be there. Each day he would find something to laugh about. He was a very happy person.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded death by two brothers, George and Delbert Underhill; two sisters, Nellie Mae Underhill and Paulette Fennell; four brothers-in-law, Virgil Britten, James Lee Darnell, Donnie Lovins and Frank Fennell; one nephew, Greg Fennell; and a great-granddaughter, Zoey Mae Smith.
Mr. Underhill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce Underhill; three daughters, Anita Johnson (Roger), Jeanetta Smith (Mark), and Paula Reeder (Lenny Hohlbein); one sister, Betty Jean Lovins; one brother, James "Jim" Underhill; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Underhill Kingins and Edna Underhill; nine nephews; nine nieces; nine grandchildren, Jeremy Smith, Mitchell Smith (Kelly), Austin Smith (Mary Jane), Zachary Reeder (Jennifer), Whitney Scott (Adam), Savannah Davis (Zackary), Patrick Johnson (Leslie), Joshua Johnson (Kayla) and Sarah Parker (Justin); 18 great-grandchildren, Mylee, Mayla, and Riley Smith, Dylan and Amelia Davis, Layne, Nora, Ryder and Levi Scott, Broc Reeder, Travis, Mason, Colton Johnson, Emily Wade, Lane and Lauren Parker, Chandler and Axyl Huff; and very special friends, Nichole Gray and Kinley Harrison.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Brett Miles and Boyd Smith officiating. Burial followed in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was after 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Grandsons and grandsons-in-law served as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Leland H. Peeler
Leland H. Peeler, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 17, 1934, in Dexter, Kentucky, to Kelzie Peeler and Lucille Hill Peeler.
He worked for the Calloway County Lumber Company from 1960 to 1984, and then worked for Murray Lumber Company from 1984 to 2016. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church and served as a music minister for several local churches.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Scott Peeler, and one sister, Lovelle Oglesby.
Mr. Peeler is survived by one daughter, Gina Peeler and wife Heather of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; two sons, Randall “Randy” Peeler of Murray and Mark Hodges and wife Michelle of Centerline, Michigan; one brother, Charles “Charlie” Peeler and wife Annita of Murray; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held with Brett Miles and John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in McDaniel Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, or to Northside Baptist Church, 884 Radio Road, Almo, KY 42020.
Brian K. Lindsey
Brian K. Lindsey, 55, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at his home.
Ruth Puckett
Ruth Puckett, 99, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Robert Andrew Brelsford
Robert Andrew Brelsford, 64, of Puryear, Tennessee, died at 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
