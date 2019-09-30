Ray Bradley Dowell
Ray Bradley Dowell, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Jan. 25, 1931, in Irvington, Kentucky, to J.A. Dowell and Louise Kerr Dowell.
Hw retired as the executive vice-president for Reynolds Metals Company based in Richmond, Virginia. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Ann (Spurrier) Dowell, who died on November 3, 2014; and by one brother, Billy Dowell.
Mr. Dowell is survived by one daughter, Belinda Peebles and husband Marc of Murray; one son, Brad Dowell of Augusta, Georgia; one sister, Shirley Wilson of St. Louis, Missouri; one brother, Bobbie Dowell of Louisville; two grandchildren, Amanda D. Duncan and husband Jonathan of Murray and Adam M. Peebles and wife Reina of Nashville, Tennessee; and two great-grandchildren, Noah Ray Duncan and Annie Dowell Duncan, both of Murray.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, 200 S. Park Road, Suite 100, Hollywood, FL 33021-8335.
There will be no public visitation or service. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Brenda Miller
Brenda G. Miller, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Feb. 17, 1955, in Frankfurt, Germany.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Grace; her first husband, James T. Miller; and her second husband, Cordell Trout.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her mother, Beulah Francis Grace of Hazel; one daughter, Angela Miller and husband Joshua Esser of Louisville; four sons, James R. Miller of Murray, Kyle Douglas and wife Tabitha Perkins, Danny Miller and wife Tisha and Timmy Miller and wife Lynn Evans, all of Louisville; four brothers, Michael Grace and wife Sue of Louisville, Steve Grace and wife Tonya of Murray, Donnie Grace and wife Debbie of Benton and Ken Grace and wife Emily of Hazel; 11 grandchildren, Nathan, Ethan, Noah, Austin, Devin, Dakoda, Brent, Sydney, Syerra, MaKayla and Danielle; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Millerfield Cemetery at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Columbia. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
Bobby C. Stubblefield
Bobby C. Stubblefield, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Towne Square Care of Puryear, Tennessee.
He was born June 27, 1937, in New Concord, Kentucky, to Ollie Stubblefield and Linda White Stubblefield.
Bobby C. was a U.S. Navy veteran. He worked at Tappan, owned and operated New Providence Grocery Store, and served as Calloway County 3rd District Magistrate for 21 years. He was a member of New Providence Church of Christ where he served as an elder and song leader.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Jeretta Stubblefield, and one sister-in-law, Marianna Stubblefield.
Mr. Stubblefield is survived by his wife, Clara Shoemaker Stubblefield, whom he married March 2, 1957, in Corinth, Mississippi; one daughter, Conda Wilson and husband Ronnie; one son, Benny Stubblefield and wife Amy; three grandchildren, Janna Stubblefield French and husband Brian, Justin Stubblefield and wife Alex, and Emily Wilson;a great-grandson, Brody French; step-grandsons, Jordan Ray and Evan Burnett; one brother, Charles Stubblefield; one sister, Shirley Garrison and husband Paul Wayne; one brother-in-law, Terry Shoemaker and wife JoAnn Shoemaker; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Glendale Road Church of Christ with Alan Martin and Jeremiah Tatum officiating. Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to New Providence Church of Christ, c/o Jackie Hughes, 3157 New Providence Road, Murray, KY 42071, or New Concord Cemetery, c/o Mac Coleman, 296 Buchanan Lane, New Concord, KY 42076.
Marilyn Simons Beale
Marilyn Simons Beale, 66, of Murray Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Sept. 11, 1953, in Paris, Tennessee, to Charles E. “Chuck” Simons and Barbara Bigham Simons.
She graduated from Murray State University with a master's degree in higher education and served as a guidance counselor at Calloway County High School before her retirement. She was of Presbyterian faith and a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority at Murray State University.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Leon “Charlie” Beale, and her sister, Carole Ann Simons Lockhart.
Mrs. Beale is survived by her daughter, Katie Konrad Bailey, and son-in-law, Todd Bailey of Nashville, Tennessee.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church with Renee Meyer officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Phyllis Mary Welch
Phyllis Mary Welch, 97, of Buchanan, Tennessee, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
