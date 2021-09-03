Harvey Pritchett Jr.
Harvey Pritchett Jr., 77, of Calloway County, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the home of a friend.
He was born Aug. 23, 1944, in Murray, Kentucky, to Harvey and RE Mardis Pritchett, who precedes him in death.
Mr. Pritchett is survived by two daughters, Angela Pritchett of Murray and Virginia Pritchett of Dexter; a sister, Judy Brandon and husband Roger of Paducah; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Hattie Boles of Golo.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Bertha King
Bertha King, 82, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the home of her daughter.
She was born March 3, 1939, in Hackleburg, Alabama, to Floyd and Ora Cleveland Anglin.
Her career was being a homemaker and raising her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Bobby King; a son, Steve King; one grandson, Robert Hamilton; a sister, Lorene Jarnagin; a brother, Hughdon Anglin; and her very special friend of recent years, Garvin Phillips.
Mrs. King is survived by a son, Danny King (Julie); a daughter, Cathy Pennington (Gerald); and three grandchildren, Mary King, Quinn King and Daniel King; a great-grandson, Robert Lane Hamilton; sisters, Faye Terry, Shirley Rayburn and Ann White; and one brother, William Anglin.
A graveside service will be at noon Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Marshall County Memory Gardens in Benton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Hope, The Hope Center, 1981 Hollywood Dr, Jackson, TN 38301.
Arrington Funeral Directors in Jackson, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Helen Marie Lemons Dolan
Helen Marie Lemons Dolan, 100, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born July 31, 1921, in Bales, Oklahoma, to Alma Bauman Lemons and Walter Lemons.
She is survived by her children, Marguerite Wheless of Clovis, California, and Juanita Bandarra and husband George of Murray; grandchildren Deborah Mancillas and husband Gilbert of Veneta, Oregon, Jon Wheless and wife Cristina of New Braunfels, Texas, David Wheless of Corvallis, Oregon, Shalisha Holloran and husband Bill of Murray, Rachelle Tate and husband John of Eads, Tennessee, Gina Stockwell and husband Toy of Murray, Nicole Reynolds and husband Nick of Murray; 17 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Joseph Dolan; her parents Walter and Alma Lemons, and her brothers, Clyde, Walter Ray and Elmer.
Born a century ago in the cotton fields of Oklahoma, she was a force of nature. From the time she could walk she was always the caretaker of someone whether they liked it or not. That would include her brother, Elmer, whom she loved fiercely. They were both daredevils and partners in crime. She was quick witted, tenacious, stubborn, and determined and that’s how she made it to 100. As Psalms 90:10 – “The span of our life is 70 years or 80 because of special mightiness” and she was ‘mighty special’. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses Oct. 1, 1938, and lived her life in faithfulness to Jehovah. She helped countless people learn about the Bible. She would give you the shirt off her back but better yet she’d whip you one up on her sewing machine. I don’t believe there is anyone she knew she hadn’t used her excellent seamstress skills to make something or repair something for them. Her pantry was always full and I’d dare you not take food or anything else she offered you. She worked hard at whatever she did and usually mastered it … from picking cotton, helping to provide for her family, making clothes, decorating cakes, cleaning her own pool and gutters well into her 80’s, and using her iPad (excuse me 2 iPads) and Zoom meetings like a boss until just a month ago. There’s never been anyone like her and we look forward to seeing her again in all her strength and might and letting her finish training all of us in her varied and multiple skills. She will be missed!
A zoom memorial service is at 3 p.m. CST Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 The link to join the zoom memorial is
https://jworg.zoom.us/j/83982769727?pwd=RnVIamNsTFFJNnkvRk5rWE5WaGZpdz09.
Meeting ID: 839 8276 9727 and Passcode: 2148318.
Marlyn Louise Snyder
Marlyn Louise Snyder, 66, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at TriStar Centennial Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born in Flint, Michigan to Donald and Elsie Snyder. She spent 43 years as a resident in west Kentucky, before moving to Springfield, Tennessee to be closer to her older daughter.
She was formerly a member of Eastwood Baptist Church and Grace Baptist Church in Murray. There, she was dedicated to her Sunday school class, involved in various volunteer capacities at Eastwood Christian Academy, and had a deep love for the bus ministry. She worked in the Facilities Department at Murray State University until 2007.
Marlyn is survived by two daughters, Nuithia Davis (Ben) of Springfield and Myriah Snyder of Richmond, Virginia; two granddaughters, Esther Davis and Haven Davis, both of Springfield; a sister, Carla Houston (Donnie) of Murray; two brothers, Larry Snyder of Gilbertsville and Roger Snyder of Louisville; and many loving nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to help with funeral expenses, c/o Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th St., Murray, KY 42071, or call 270-753-7000.
