Laura Compton
Laura Compton, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois.
She was born Nov. 24, 1959, in Apopka, Florida, to Sharon Bazzell Tremblay and Richard C. Tremblay.
In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Penny Waggoner.
Mrs. Compton is survived by her husband, Terry Compton; her sons, George Compton and Richard Compton; a sister, Cheryl Darnell; and brothers, Richard Tremblay and Shawn Tremblay.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be after noon Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dr. David Douglas Jones
Dr. David Douglas Jones, 70, of Martin, Tennessee, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at his residence.
He was a retired physician where he served the community from 1984-2017. He was a 1969 graduate of Martin High School and a 1973 graduate of The University of Tennessee at Martin. He graduated from The University of Tennessee Memphis College of Medicine. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church where he was an ordained deacon, choir member and Sunday school teacher. He was an avid golfer, and loved to read and watch Cardinal baseball and all University of Tennessee sports. He was an officer in the U.S. Navy where he served in Deigo Garcia, an island off of the British Indian Ocean.
Dr. Jones is survived by his wife, Donna Laney Jones of Martin; his daughter, Lauren Jones of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and his mother, Janette High Jones of Martin.
The funeral service was at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Martin with Roger S. Oldham officiating. Burial followed in East Side Cemetery. Visitation was from 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the church. Pallbearers were Wendell Cates, Paul Nielsen, Joe Exum, Jeff Walker, Dr. Mike Hinds and John High. Honorary pallbearers were Donald Ray High, Jerry Carpenter, Jonathan Fant, David Hawks, Jimmy Hatchel, George Ellis and Phil Brooks.
Murphy Funeral Home Inc. in Martin, Tennessee, was in charge of arrangements.
Dustin Alan Burton Sharp ‘Dabs’
Dustin Alan Burton Sharp “Dabs,” 28, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 4:10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 15, 1993, in Murray.
He was a musician, vocalist, music producer, graphic designer, web designer and writer, and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Dustin is survived by his immediate family: his parents, Raymond and Pamela “PJ” Taylor; his fiance, Dania Tolmie; his siblings, Christopher Taylor, Tabatha Taylor Paschall and Jacquelyn Taylor; second degree siblings, Nathaniel Sharp, Nick Sharp and Madelynn Edmonson; his grandparents; one niece; several aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins.
A memorial service is planned. For details, contact Raymond and Pamela Taylor.
Expressions of sympathy and condolences may be made online at www.yorkfuneralhome.com, or by purchasing items from Dustin’s website at dabsunofficial.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Philip M. 'Skip' Hamra
Philip M. “Skip” Hamra, 70, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Feb. 27, 1951, in Oakland, California, to Philip A. Hamra and Jean Claxton Hamra.
He was a retired actor and entertainer and was of Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Kimberly Hamra,and one niece, Desiree Perkins.
Mr. Hamra is survived by his wife, Tracy Fields Hamra whom he married Sept. 16, 1994, in Murray; two sisters-in-law, Robin Perkins of Murray and Kristy Goodrum of McKenzie, Tennessee; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Norris of Murray; one niece, Heather Manley of Dyer, Tennessee; four nephews, Justin Perkins of Murray, Michael Perkins of Murray, Andrew Goodrum of McKenzie and Matt Hudson of Nashville, Tennessee; and several great-nieces.
Services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mark Alan Jacskon
Mark Alan Jackson, 59, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at his home.
He was born March 23, 1962, in Murray, Kentucky, to Betty Lou Wilkins Jackson and Bennie J. Jackson, who preceded him in death.
He graduated from Calloway County High School and began his military career of 12 years and 8 months, proudly serving in the U.S. Army National Guard and completing with an honorable discharge from the U.S. Marine Corp. He later followed his uncle Wade and his dad in farming, as well as truck driving and tinkering with greasy engines - the greasier the better. In the Marine Corp, Sgt. Jackson received the Rifle Expert Badge, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, The Meritorious Mast, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Certificate of Commendation, Navy Unit Commendation, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Marine Unit Commendation and the Navy Artic Service Medal.
Mr. Jackson is survived by two daughters, Sara Kathryne Campbell and husband Corde of Dukedom, Tennessee, and Emily Lou Jackson of Mayfield; a son, Alan Wade Jackson of Paducah; grandsons, Colt Jackson Campbell and Jameson Case Campbell; a granddaughter, Evelyn Ray Dixon; two sisters, Patricia Ward and husband Gary of Hazel and Kathy Hargrove and husband Bob of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
Better known as Pawpaw and Lil’ Brother, Mark was happiest bragging on his grandchildren, listening to Graves County football, UK Basketball, and arguing that all tractors should be named Allis. In his memory, Mark probably only asks that we fly our American flag proudly.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan.12, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Gary Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Walker Cemetery in Henry County, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jeffrey Lee Andrus
Jeffrey Lee Andrus, 54, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at his home.
He was born Oct. 15, 1967, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
He was a 1985 graduate of Calloway County High School, was of the Church of Christ faith, and was a carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Franklin Andrus, and a brother Joe Max Andrus.
Mr. Andrus is survived by his son, Xander Lee Andrus of Dexter; his mother, Laura Andrus of Murray; a brother, Ken Andrus and wife Karen of Murray; one niece, Kayla Andrus of Murray; and two nephews, Kris Andrus and Korey Andrus, both of Murray.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St., Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth Anne Hornbuckle
Elizabeth Anne Hornbuckle, 19, of Louisville, formerly of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.
Elizabeth was born on February 6, 2002 in Murray, KY to Thomas and Leticia Hearn Hornbuckle. She was a 2020 graduate of Calloway County High School.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her infant son, Samuel Peace Gordon of Louisville; fiancé, Trae Gordon of Louisville; her parents, Thomas and Leticia Hornbuckle of Murray; a brother, Thomas Hornbuckle III of Murray; two sisters, Alicia Hornbuckle of Virginia Beach, VA, Jasmine Hornbuckle of Murray; grandparents, Ralph Hearn, Sr. of Louisville, Carol Moore of Cincinnati, Thomas and Lillie Hornbuckle of Murray; aunt, Kwanda Trice and cousin, Olivia Trice.
The funeral service honoring the life of Elizabeth Hornbuckle is set for 12 PM on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home, 1804 Highway 121 Bypass North, Murray.
Her family welcomes visitors from 11 AM - 12 PM on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the funeral home.
Burial will take place on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville, KY.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Elizabeth Anne Hornbuckle by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and all information for this obituary was prepared by them.
Tracy Adams
Tracy Adams, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory.
Linda C. McKinney Jones
Linda C. McKinney Jones, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Hickory Woods in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Jacqueline Armstrong
Jacqueline Armstrong, 95, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Glen Grogan
Glen Grogan, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Steve McDonald
Steve McDonald, of Joplin, Illinois, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Violet Smith
Violet Smith, 95, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Murra- Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Gene L. Brandon
Gene L. Brandon, 73, of Murray, Kentucy, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Richard P. Louis
Richard P. Louis, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Lakeway Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Benton, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.