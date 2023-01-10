Frances Christine Ratterree
Frances Christine Ratterree, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 12:30 a.m.
She was born to Elsworth and Hallie Shelton Williams on Oct. 28, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky. They preceded her in death.
She was a good, kind, and loving wife to Allen Brice Ratterree for nearly 73 years. She was saved and baptized into Sugar Creek Baptist Chuch when she was nine years old. She loved the Lord and was a good faithful member of Grace Baptist Church for many years as long as she was able to go. She had many friends and will be dearly missed. She was a good cook and homemaker for her husband, daughter, and granddaughter. She loved to work in her flowers and enjoyed her home-grown tomatoes, squash, peppers and beans.
Mrs. Ratterree is survived by her husband, Allen Brice Ratterree; a daughter, Tina Dunn and husband Andy; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Dunn.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the Murray City Cemetery with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
The family wishes that expressions of sympathy be sent to your favorite charity in memory of Mrs. Ratterree.
Sharon Moore Wells
Sharon Moore Wells, 68, beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, and grandmother, died peacefully Saturday morning, January 7, 2023, in Murray, Kentucky.
Although Sharon lived for many years in Alaska, where she raised her family and where her children and grandchildren still live, Sharon spent much of her early life in Murray. She was a graduate of Murray High School and Murray State University and was a member of First Baptist Church. After moving to Alaska, Sharon discovered her true calling—working with the elderly at the Pioneer Home, an assisted living and nursing home where she made many friends and brought much joy to the residents as she served as Activities Director for the facility.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Paul Wells, and their children, Ethan Wells (Randi) and Erin Espinosa (Miguel); her mother, Martha Watts Moore; her brother, Doug Moore, and sister, Bettie Moore Whitworth (Neal); her niece, Mattie Whitworth Comstock (Weston); and her beloved grandchildren, Peyton Perry, Parker Perry, Owen Espinosa, Piper Espinosa, Keylon Wells, Addilyn Wells, and Noah Wells.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ray P. Moore.
Of her many accomplishments, Sharon’s greatest roles were being a mother to Ethan and Erin, and “Noonie” to her beloved grandchildren. They were her pride and joy, and their love for her and the bond they all shared was truly remarkable to behold. Sharon will be missed greatly.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to the MSA Coalition, an IRS-qualified 501(c)(3) public charity founded to fight the insidious disease known as Multiple Systems Atrophy. Information on how to make a donation is available at info@multiplesystematrophy.org.
A memorial service and celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Murray on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m.
JoAnn Cates
Mrs. JoAnn Cates, 76, of Puryear, TN, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at her home.
JoAnn was born on May 17, 1946 in Monroe, Utah to the late Joe and Elva Noise Bliss.
She was employed by the United States Air Force. JoAnn loved quilting and photography. She won several awards for her photography skills when she was with the Air Force. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Paris Landing.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Chad Bliss, Fred Bliss and one sister, Deanna Gleave.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of almost 29 years, Mr. Mark Cates of Puryear; a son, Mike Bybee of Sunset, Utah; two step sons, John and Paul Cates; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Her family welcomes visitors from 12 pm - 2 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home.
Elexis Williams
Elexis Williams, 17, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022.
Elexis was born on December 2, 2005 in Paris, TN. She was a junior at Calloway County High School. Elexis loved animals and wanted to study to be a veterinarian one day. She had a contagious smile and always made everyone around her laugh. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her father, Matthew Williams of Murray; mother, Leslie Williams of Murray; step mother, Jamie Marklin of Murray; three brothers, Dmitri Williams, Fenris Williams, Syris Williams as well as one sister, Elora Moore.
A private family service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to A Place To Be Farm Sanctuary, 112 S. 10th Street, Murray, or sponsor an animal there.
