Barbara Brandon
Barbara Brandon, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield Kentucky.
She was born Nov. 29, 1933, in Murray, to Glen Ashcraft and Lorah Terhune Ashcraft.
She was a member of Murray First United Methodist Church where she was active and participated in the Christian Adult Sunday school class and the Tucker-Frost Circle. She was a member of the Murray Woman’s Club where she served as a former club president and was a 50-year plus member; served as chairman of the Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club; and was elected as a Kentucky Federation of Women’s Clubs First District Governor and Vice Governor.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Max H. Brandon.
Barbara is survived by two daughters, Sheree Brandon Story and husband Greg of Murray and Karen Brandon Feltner and husband Tim of Woodstock, Georgia; three grandchildren, Brandon Story, Emma Feltner Pritchett and husband Joel and Rachel Feltner; one great-grandchild, Graham Pritchett; and two nephews, Rex Brandon and Gary Porter.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Murray City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray First United Methodist Church Media Ministry, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Leslie Holmes Ellis Jr.
Leslie Holmes Ellis Jr, 84, of Rockvale, Tennessee, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
He was born Jan. 14, 1936, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Leslie Holmes Ellis Sr. and Gela Furches Ellis, who preceded him in death.
He attended Murray State University on a track scholarship (where one of his records stood for more than 50 years) and completed his industrial arts degree in 1957 and his master’s degree in education. He then went into teaching and coaching track before enlisting in the Army Reserve, 100th Division, Murray, Kentucky. During the Berlin Crisis, he was called to Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, where he completed his airborne training.
He moved to Louisville to begin work with General Electric and to serve as a Major in the 389th Military Intelligence Special Forces (Airborne) where he did undercover work for the U.S. Army. He enjoyed a successful career in industrial engineering before beginning his printing business, Ellis Application Corporation.
While it’s no secret that Holmes’ greatest joy was his love for Rose and his family, he may have felt God’s pleasure most deeply while flying his airplanes. Whether flying, fishing, camping or bow hunting, he enjoyed sharing his deep appreciation for the outdoors with his loved ones. By the time he finished writing his survival manual, “Get Lost and Like It,” he was ready to pass this knowledge on to his grandchildren, who loved learning how to make campfires, ride four-wheelers and handle pocket knives.
He will be remembered for his dedicated service to our country and his numerous accolades. Above all, he will be remembered for the love and laughs he shared among family and friends with his fun-loving grin, which always gave way to his signature wink.
Holmes is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rose Ellis; his children, Lesa Roman (Dennis) of Nashville, Tennessee, Kelli Hredzak (Mark) of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Angee Alvey (Ron) of Lebanon, Ohio; grandchildren, Travis Roman, Tanner Roman (Deanna), Luke Roman (Erica), Austin Roman (Whitney), Meredith Jean (Brandon), Tayler Jesensky (Chris), Griffin Berryman, Landin Berryman, Braydin Berryman, Haleigh Webb (Curtis), Kendle Akers (Daniel), and Kyler Alvey; great-grandchildren, Haddon and Piper Rose Akers; and a host of other loving family and friends.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Barfield Baptist Church with Matthew Anderson officiating. Burial followed in Beasley Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Woodfin Memorial Chapel of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was in charge of arrangements.
Deborah Rossi
Deborah Rossi, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Nov. 18, 1951.
She was a customer service agent for Paschall Truck Lines in Murray, and attended Dexter-Hardin United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.
Deborah is survived by her husband, Larry Frankhouser of Murray; one daughter, Theresa Fruth and husband Dave of Scottsville, Arkansas; one son, Jeffery Frankhouser of Murray; and one sister, Vickie Tossell of Corona, California.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Richard Burkeen officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Chevy Scott Heady
Chevy Scott Heady, 7 months old, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born June 1, 2020, in Murray, Kentucky, to Wyatt Heady and Samantha Hamilton.
He loved being outdoors, listening to music, riding in wagons and especially loved being rocked to sleep.
Chevy is survived by his parents, Wyatt Heady and Samantha Hamilton, both of Murray; sisters, Joyce Lowe, Somara Johnson and Abbigail Johnson, all of Murray; grandparents, Dale and Annette Torsak, Roger Heady, Sara Johnson and Joseph Johnson, all of Murray.
A celebration of life will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Calvary Temple Church with Darrell Young officiating. A dinner for his family will be provided directly after the service.
Online condolences may be left at http://www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Ricky L. Romaine
Ricky L. Romaine, 58, loving husband and father, died Jan. 8, 2021, with his wife and daughter by his side.
He was born June 7, 1962, in Cairo, Illinois, to Harold ‘Jack’ and Alice Hall Romaine. On July 2, 1983, he married Kristal Dassing, and they have a daughter, Taryn Rose.
Ricky graduated from Metropolis Community High School in 1981. He attended Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois, and Southeast Missouri University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He was a Microsoft Certified Systems engineer and a Cisco Technologies technician. He had a passion for technology and his expertise was in fixing computer hardware problems. He had been employed by Digital Safety Technologies/Integrian as the lead field systems engineer where he travelled to all but three states supervising the installation and training of digital surveillance systems for law enforcement agencies across the United States. During his last 10 years of employment, he was the IT manager for Resource Label Group of Brentwood, Tennessee. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf, watching old movies and listening to music.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Anna Lou Romaine, and Adron and Lena Hall; his father, Harold ‘Jack’ Romaine; and mother-in-law, Joyce Volle Dassing.
Ricky is survived by his wife, Kristal, and daughter, Taryn Rose, of Murray; his mother, Alice Romaine; brothers, Marty Romaine (Gail) of Sorrento, Florida, and Terry Romaine (Krista) of Benton; his father-in-law, Gary Dassing (Mary) of Metropolis, Illinois; a brother-in-law, Wesley Dassing of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Shannon Patterson (Sean) of Metropolis; and his nieces and nephews Laura Romaine, Remi Romaine, Rachel (Romaine) Pauls, Tyler Romaine, Jackson Romaine, Camille Dassing, Chase Patterson and Cole Patterson.
A private graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Metropolis.
In lieu of flowers, Ricky wished for donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association @ act.alz.org or to the Anna May Owen Residential Hospice House @ murrayhospitalnetworkforgood.com.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Ann Bird
Patricia Ann Bird, 83 of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She attended high school in Homer, New York, and business school in Buffalo, New York. She retired after serving 20 years with the Board of Parks and Recreation in Los Angles, California. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church and attended the Senior Citizen Center in Murray. She dearly loved her family, her many friends and all of her pets.
Born Tuesday, Nov. 23, 1937, in Cortland, New York, she was the daughter of Kenneth Greene and the late Mae Inge Greene.
Patricia is survived by her twin brother, Steve Greene and wife June of Buffalo; a sister, Joan Aufderhar and husband Bob of Fairhaven, New Jersey; step-children, Robin Bird of Elk Grove, California, Brian Brunoehler of Benton, Marvin Brunoehler of Aurora, Illinois, Jim Brunoehler of Benton; a daughter-in-law, Mary Lavery of Benton; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and her cat, Whiskers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Bird; companion for 30 years, Marvin Brunoehler; her daughter, Andrea Wilson; and a brother, Mack Greene.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Robin Kelly Yoke
Robin Kelly Yoke, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Edward “Edro” Wrye
Edward “Edro” Wrye, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.