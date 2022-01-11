Linda C. McKinney Jones
Linda C. McKinney Jones, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Hickory Woods in Murray.
She was born April 13, 1945, in Puryear, Tennessee, to Jim Manning and Opal Bivens Manning.
She was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bobby “Squeaky” McKinney; two sisters, Lovis Manning and Claudean Epps; and four brothers, James Windsor, Charles Windsor, Billy Windsor and Buddy Manning.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband, Jerry M. Jones of Murray; a daughter, Pamela Phillips and husband Shawn of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; five sons, Tracy D. McKinney of Murray, Nicky R. McKinney of Seattle, Washington, Jeffrey Jones of Puryear, Tennessee, Philip S. Jones of Paris, Tennessee, and Steven S. Dabbs of Murray; one brother, Keith Manning and wife Cathy of Murray; nine grandchildren; a special niece, Jan Hale; a special friend, Kathey Beach; and her fur baby, Puddles.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Murray City Cemetery with Glynn Orr officiating. Burial will follow. Active pallbearers are Steven Dabbs, Jacky Cox, Shawn Phillips, Nick Coleman, Kris Manning and Tom Lyell. Honorary pallbearers are Jeffrey Jones, Philip Jones, Laurie Reeder, Sandra Harper, Carmen Koehn and Jamie Coleman.
In lieu of flowers and food, donations may be made in Linda’s memory to Need Line, 509 N. 8th St., Murray, KY 42071, or Soup for the Soul, 411 Maple St. Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Joe E. Curtis Jr.
Joe E. Curtis Jr., 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born May 2, 1947, in Paris, Kentucky, to Joe E. Curtis Sr. and Jimmie Clotfelter Curtis.
He was a graduate of Bryan Station High School and attended the University of Kentucky. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. He retired after 20 years of service as an environmental manager for Vanderbilt Chemical in Murray. Prior to this position, he served as a manager at Kuhlman Electric in Versailles, Kentucky for 23 years. Joe’s hobbies included a love of dogs, which was evident in his 20 years of rescuing and caring for Golden Retrievers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Cathy Curtis.
Joe is survived by his wife, Dianne Bowles Curtis of Murray, whom he married Dec. 28, 1974, in Lexington, Kentucky; one brother, Michael Curtis of Lexington; and a nephew, Kyle Curtis of Crescent City, California.
No public services will be held at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Lagena Fay Cook Pfeffer
Lagena Fay Cook Pfeffer, 83, daughter of Deward and Rosie Gregory Cook, was born Dec. 19, 1938, in Murray, Kentucky, and departed this life on Jan. 6, 2022, at her residence in Dudley, Missouri.
She was born and raised in Murray. She graduated from New Concord High School and attended business college in Memphis, Tennessee. She was a former tax preparer at H&R Block in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and a member of Dexter church of Christ in Dexter, Missouri. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards, crossword puzzles, and participated in the World Bible School.
While in college she met the love of her life, Wendell Pfeffer. It was love at first sight and they were married on July 16, 1957 in Murray. Lagena and Wendell were married for 64 years and raised five children in a loving, Christian home.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Betty Milton of Murray.
Mrs. Pfeffer is survived by her husband, Wendell Pfeffer; three sons, Mike Pfeffer and wife Paula of Dexter, Philip Pfeffer and wife Heather of Scott City, Missouri, and Greg Pfeffer and wife Sharon of Dexter; two daughters, Shari McConnell and husband Mac of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Karen Sagaskey and husband David of Wynne, Arkansas; two brothers, Donald Cook and wife Dorothy of Murray and Ronnie Cook and wife Charlotte of Murray; and 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Dexter church of Christ. Burial followed in Bernie Cemetery in Bernie, Missouri. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Mathis Funeral Home in Dexter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Homes, Inc. in Paragould, Arkansas at www/childrenshomes.org.
Mathis Funeral Home in Dexter, Missouri was in charge of arrangements.
Richard Paul Louis
Richard Paul Louis, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Lakeway Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Benton, Kentucky.
He was born July 19, 1943, in Streator, Illinois, to Michael Andrew Louis and Geraldine Hopkins Louis.
He was a retired grocery store manager, and was of the Catholic faith. He liked to fish, hunt, and was an avid follower of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, two nephews, and one niece.
Mr. Louis is survived by his wife, Maryann Hilt Louis, whom he married Dec. 15, 1964, in Urbana, Illinois; one daughter, Valerie Louis Pilgreen and husband David of Fouke, Arkansas; one son, Randall Louis and wife Dawn of Benton; one aunt, Gert Wimpkin of Dwight, Illinois; two uncles, Bill Hopkins and Norm Hopkins of Arizona; three brothers, Michael Louis and wife Nancy of Dwight, Illinois, Daniel Louis and wife Linda of Evans, Colorado, and Mark Louis of Dwight; six grandchildren, Mathew Neal, Mark Neal, Luke Neal and Sarah Neal of Texas, Shelby Louis of Lexington and Austin Ditto of Tennessee; five stepgrandchildren, Jenna Ditto, Kyle Hopkins, Markie Hopkins, Jackie Pilgreen and Jessie Pilgreen; four great-grandchildren; and nine stepgreat-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Murray City Cemetery with Jim Dunn officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071, or to Mercy Hospice Lourdes Foundation, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003-9970.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Laura Compton
Laura Compton, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois.
She was born Nov. 24, 1959, in Apopka, Florida, to Sharon Bazzell Tremblay and Richard C. Tremblay.
In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Penny Waggoner.
Mrs. Compton is survived by her husband, Terry Compton; her sons, George Compton and Richard Compton; a sister, Cheryl Darnell; and brothers, Richard Tremblay and Shawn Tremblay.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be after noon Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dr. David Douglas Jones
Dr. David Douglas Jones, 70, of Martin, Tennessee, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at his residence.
He was a retired physician where he served the community from 1984-2017. He was a 1969 graduate of Martin High School and a 1973 graduate of The University of Tennessee at Martin. He graduated from The University of Tennessee Memphis College of Medicine. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church where he was an ordained deacon, choir member and Sunday school teacher. He was an avid golfer, and loved to read and watch Cardinal baseball and all University of Tennessee sports. He was an officer in the U.S. Navy where he served in Deigo Garcia, an island off of the British Indian Ocean.
Dr. Jones is survived by his wife, Donna Laney Jones of Martin; his daughter, Lauren Jones of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and his mother, Janette High Jones of Martin.
The funeral service was at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Martin with Roger S. Oldham officiating. Burial followed in East Side Cemetery. Visitation was from 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the church. Pallbearers were Wendell Cates, Paul Nielsen, Joe Exum, Jeff Walker, Dr. Mike Hinds and John High. Honorary pallbearers were Donald Ray High, Jerry Carpenter, Jonathan Fant, David Hawks, Jimmy Hatchel, George Ellis and Phil Brooks.
Murphy Funeral Home Inc. in Martin, Tennessee, was in charge of arrangements.
Mark Alan Jackson
Mark Alan Jackson, 59, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at his home.
He was born March 23, 1962, in Murray, Kentucky, to Betty Lou Wilkins Jackson and Bennie J. Jackson, who preceded him in death.
He graduated from Calloway County High School and began his military career of 12 years and 8 months, proudly serving in the U.S. Army National Guard and completing with an honorable discharge from the U.S. Marine Corp. He later followed his uncle Wade and his dad in farming, as well as truck driving and tinkering with greasy engines - the greasier the better. In the Marine Corp, Sgt. Jackson received the Rifle Expert Badge, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, The Meritorious Mast, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Certificate of Commendation, Navy Unit Commendation, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Marine Unit Commendation and the Navy Artic Service Medal.
Mr. Jackson is survived by two daughters, Sara Kathryne Campbell and husband Corde of Dukedom, Tennessee, and Emily Lou Jackson of Mayfield; a son, Alan Wade Jackson of Paducah; grandsons, Colt Jackson Campbell and Jameson Case Campbell; a granddaughter, Evelyn Ray Dixon; two sisters, Patricia Ward and husband Gary of Hazel and Kathy Hargrove and husband Bob of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
Better known as Pawpaw and Lil’ Brother, Mark was happiest bragging on his grandchildren, listening to Graves County football, UK Basketball, and arguing that all tractors should be named Allis. In his memory, Mark probably only asks that we fly our American flag proudly.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan.12, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Gary Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Walker Cemetery in Henry County, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jeffrey Lee Andrus
Jeffrey Lee Andrus, 54, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at his home.
He was born Oct. 15, 1967, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
He was a 1985 graduate of Calloway County High School, was of the Church of Christ faith, and was a carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Franklin Andrus, and a brother Joe Max Andrus.
Mr. Andrus is survived by his son, Xander Lee Andrus of Dexter; his mother, Laura Andrus of Murray; a brother, Ken Andrus and wife Karen of Murray; one niece, Kayla Andrus of Murray; and two nephews, Kris Andrus and Korey Andrus, both of Murray.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St., Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth Anne Hornbuckle
Elizabeth Anne Hornbuckle, 19, of Louisville, formerly of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.
Elizabeth was born on February 6, 2002 in Murray, KY to Thomas and Leticia Hearn Hornbuckle. She was a 2020 graduate of Calloway County High School.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her infant son, Samuel Peace Gordon of Louisville; fiancé, Trae Gordon of Louisville; her parents, Thomas and Leticia Hornbuckle of Murray; a brother, Thomas Hornbuckle III of Murray; two sisters, Alicia Hornbuckle of Virginia Beach, VA, Jasmine Hornbuckle of Murray; grandparents, Ralph Hearn, Sr. of Louisville, Carol Moore of Cincinnati, Thomas and Lillie Hornbuckle of Murray; aunt, Kwanda Trice and cousin, Olivia Trice.
The funeral service honoring the life of Elizabeth Hornbuckle is set for 12 PM on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home, 1804 Highway 121 Bypass North, Murray. Her family welcomes visitors from 11 AM - 12 PM on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the funeral home.
Burial will take place on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville, KY.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Elizabeth Anne Hornbuckle by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and all information for this obituary was prepared by them.
Jacqueline Armstrong
Jacqueline Armstrong, 88, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Kenneth B. Adolphson
Kenneth B. Adolphson, 71, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Bobby Rogers
Bobby Rogers, 60, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.