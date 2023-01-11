Bruce Weston Durbin
Bruce Weston Durbin, 73, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, died Dec. 28, 2022.
He was born in Cairo, Illinois, to Fred Durbin and Isabel Glade Durbin.
He was a member of Joy Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during Vietnam, and was a graduate of Murray State University.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Fred Durbin Jr. and Steve Durbin.
Mr. Durbin is survived by his wife of 46 years, Greta Durbin; his children, Victoria (Chris) Irwin and Whayne (Lauren) Durbin; a sister, Carol Edwards; his grandchildren, Joel Durbin, Oceana Irwin, Ananda Irwin, Arjuna Irwin, Eli Durbin, Landon Durbin, Annabel Durbin and Lily Beth Durbin; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center.
Bond Memorial Chapel of Mt. Julie, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth Barnett
Ruth Annette Anderson Barnett, 63, of Rives, Tennessee, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, 2023, at her home.
She was born June 27, 1959, in Detroit, Michigan, to James and Frances (Miller) Anderson.
She married Ted Barnett Aug. 27, 1984.
She grew up in Murray, Kentucky. She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Pelia Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Ted Barnett; one daughter, Robin Grooms (James) of Union City, Tennessee; one son, Robert Wyatt (Misty) of Paris, Tennessee; one stepdaughter, Tammy Madrigal (Raul) of Hardin; one stepson, Jimmy Dale Barnett of Murray; one sister, Jean Hayes (James) of Hickory; two brothers, Richard Smith of Lubbock, Texas and Stanley Anderson of Murray; seven grandchildren, Austin Wright and Rebecca Strickland, both of Rives ,Kady Grooms of Union City, Easton Wyatt of Sharon, Tennessee, Aiden Essary of Dresden, Tennessee, and Timothy Wyatt and Casey Kimbro, both of Murray; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Temple Hill Cemetery near Murray with Ben Lownsdale officiating. Pallbearers will be James Grooms, Austin Wright, Easton Wyatt, Aiden Essary, Timothy Wyatt and Casey Kimbro.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home in Union City.
Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home in Union City, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Frances Christine Ratterree
Frances Christine Ratterree, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 12:30 a.m.
She was born to Elsworth and Hallie Shelton Williams on Oct. 28, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky. They preceded her in death.
She was a good, kind, and loving wife to Allen Brice Ratterree for nearly 73 years. She was saved and baptized into Sugar Creek Baptist Chuch when she was nine years old. She loved the Lord and was a good faithful member of Grace Baptist Church for many years as long as she was able to go. She had many friends and will be dearly missed. She was a good cook and homemaker for her husband, daughter, and granddaughter. She loved to work in her flowers and enjoyed her home-grown tomatoes, squash, peppers and beans.
Mrs. Ratterree is survived by her husband, Allen Brice Ratterree; a daughter, Tina Dunn and husband Andy; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Dunn.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the Murray City Cemetery with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
The family wishes that expressions of sympathy be sent to your favorite charity in memory of Mrs. Ratterree.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
