Edward ‘Edro’ Wrye
Edward “Edro” Wrye, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born June 7, 1956, in Highland Park, Michigan.
He retired from Briggs & Stratton, and was a member of First United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Wrye.
Mr. Wrye is survived by his mother, Rhonda Barnett Wrye of Murray; his wife, Susan Valentine Wrye of Murray, whom he married April 3, 1982, in Murray; a daughter, Madeline Wrye of Murray; a son, Jake Wrye of Murray; and a sister, Shelia Faja and husband Art of Rochester Hills, Michigan.
Private family services will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Robin Kelly Yoke
Robin Kelly Yoke, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born April 10, 1964, in Highland Park, Michigan.
She was a homemaker and was of Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Gassam Sr., and her grandparents, John Ed and Elizabeth Covington.
Mrs. Yoke is survived by her husband, Daniel Yoke of Murray, whom she married Oct. 24, 1980, in Paris, Tennessee; her mother, Sharon Parker of Murray; two daughters, Kristin Yoke and Amy Yoke, both of Murray; two sisters, Kim Scott and husband Bryan of Almo and Leigh Anne Parker of Murray; two brothers, Kevin Gassam and Gary Gassam Jr., both of Murray; four grandchildren, Leighton Long and Jaimisen Long, both of Paris, and Ryleigh Burton and Danielle Yoke, both of Murray; one-great grandchild, Ayden Long of Paris; and a special friend, Jackie Phillips of Murray.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 701 North Weinbach, Suite 510, Evansville, IN 47711.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Lenora Ann Barnett Vincek
Lenora Ann Barnett Vineck, 73, of South Bend, Indiana, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
She was born Sept. 27, 1937, in Franklin, Kentucky, to Lovolla and Collie Barnett.
She was raised in Murray, Kentucky, where she graduated from Murray High School and later Murray State University. While on campus, she met the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Vincek, her husband of 62 years. They were married Sept. 26, 1959, in South Bend.
Following retirement from Grissom Middle School, the couple enjoyed spending the winters in Sebring, Florida. Ann was an avid reader, enjoyed playing dominos and cards, loved to fish, and took price in the sporting events of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including recent Rocket football games of Bentley, Kameron and Tysen. Most of all, she loved her family.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her children, Patrick and Kathy; and a brother, Ted Barnett.
She was the beloved mother of Mike (Diane), Patti Penn, Paul (Kathy; the proud grandmother of Adam, Kaitlyn, Lindsay, Jared, Erin, Ashley, Josh and Amanda; the great-grandmother of Bentley, Kameron, Tysen and Joe.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rocket Football and Cheer Inc., P.O. Box 252, Osceola, Indiana 46561.
Online condolences may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Deborah Rossi
Deborah Rossi, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Nov. 18, 1951.
She was a customer service agent for Paschall Truck Lines in Murray, and attended Dexter-Hardin United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.
Deborah is survived by her husband, Larry Frankhouser of Murray; one daughter, Theresa Fruth and husband Dave of Scottsville, Arkansas; one son, Jeffery Frankhouser of Murray; and one sister, Vickie Tossell of Corona, California.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Richard Burkeen officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Ricky L. Romaine
Ricky L. Romaine, 58, loving husband and father, died Jan. 8, 2021, with his wife and daughter by his side.
He was born June 7, 1962, in Cairo, Illinois, to Harold ‘Jack’ and Alice Hall Romaine. On July 2, 1983, he married Kristal Dassing, and they have a daughter, Taryn Rose.
Ricky graduated from Metropolis Community High School in 1981. He attended Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois, and Southeast Missouri University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He was a Microsoft Certified Systems engineer and a Cisco Technologies technician. He had a passion for technology and his expertise was in fixing computer hardware problems. He had been employed by Digital Safety Technologies/Integrian as the lead field systems engineer where he travelled to all but three states supervising the installation and training of digital surveillance systems for law enforcement agencies across the United States. During his last 10 years of employment, he was the IT manager for Resource Label Group of Brentwood, Tennessee. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf, watching old movies and listening to music.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Anna Lou Romaine, and Adron and Lena Hall; his father, Harold ‘Jack’ Romaine; and mother-in-law, Joyce Volle Dassing.
Ricky is survived by his wife, Kristal, and daughter, Taryn Rose, of Murray; his mother, Alice Romaine; brothers, Marty Romaine (Gail) of Sorrento, Florida, and Terry Romaine (Krista) of Benton; his father-in-law, Gary Dassing (Mary) of Metropolis, Illinois; a brother-in-law, Wesley Dassing of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Shannon Patterson (Sean) of Metropolis; and his nieces and nephews Laura Romaine, Remi Romaine, Rachel (Romaine) Pauls, Tyler Romaine, Jackson Romaine, Camille Dassing, Chase Patterson and Cole Patterson.
A private graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Metropolis.
In lieu of flowers, Ricky wished for donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association @ act.alz.org, or to the Anna May Owen Residential Hospice House @ murrayhospitalnetworkforgood.com.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Ann Bird
Patricia Ann Bird, 83 of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She attended high school in Homer, New York, and business school in Buffalo, New York. She retired after serving 20 years with the Board of Parks and Recreation in Los Angles, California. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church and attended the Senior Citizen Center in Murray. She dearly loved her family, her many friends and all of her pets.
Born Tuesday, Nov. 23, 1937, in Cortland, New York, she was the daughter of Kenneth Greene and the late Mae Inge Greene.
Patricia is survived by her twin brother, Steve Greene and wife June of Buffalo; a sister, Joan Aufderhar and husband Bob of Fairhaven, New Jersey; step-children, Robin Bird of Elk Grove, California, Brian Brunoehler of Benton, Marvin Brunoehler of Aurora, Illinois, Jim Brunoehler of Benton; a daughter-in-law, Mary Lavery of Benton; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and her cat, Whiskers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Bird; companion for 30 years, Marvin Brunoehler; her daughter, Andrea Wilson; and a brother, Mack Greene.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Deborah Hall McDaniel
Deborah Hall McDaniel, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Karen Betty Vendetti
Karen Betty Vendetti, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Michael Hornback
Michael Hornback, 43, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Clark Legacy Center in Nicholasville.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Deborah Rossi
A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Murray Memorial Gardens.