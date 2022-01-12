Glen Grogan
Glen Grogan, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died from complications of Parkinson's Disease after a 12 year battle.
He was born June 7, 1940, to Ben C. Grogan and Orpha Bratton Grogan at their home in Shiloh, Kentucky. They preceded him in death.
He traveled the world, but his heart was always in Calloway County, where he lived all of his 81 years. His grandparents were Ewing and Savannah Grogan and Frank and Burnice Bratton, all of Calloway County. He had one sister, Judy Grogan Wallace, of Murray, who died in 2002.
He graduated from Murray Training School in 1958 and attended Murray State College. He was a tool and die maker and spent all of his working years in this area, retiring from Mattel in 2002. He remained close to his high school classmates throughout his life.
Glen married Judy Ward on Oct. 8, 1960, after dating throughout their high school years. They are the parents of Leslee, Rick and Mitch. He loved his family, his church, baseball and traveling. He was a quiet man who preferred staying in the background, but was an encourager of others all his life. A lifelong member of First Baptist Church, he was a deacon for many years and taught seventh-grade boys in Sunday school for 25 years.
He played baseball in high school, coached his sons in Little League, and then watched them pitch for Murray State. Leslee enjoyed watching baseball and traveling with her dad all of her life. In June 2021, all three kids arranged for Adam Wainwright, a St. Louis Cardinals pitcher, to send a video greeting congratulating Glen on turning 81 and on his lifelong support of baseball and the Cardinals.
Glen loved to travel, especially on the water, and he and Judy traveled to all 50 states and 30 countries on five continents, including trips on the Amazon, Rhine, Thames, Nile, Mississippi and Columbia Rivers. This continued until 2014, when Parkinson's began to limit his activities. During his illness, Leslee sent recordings of her playing hymns on the piano and asked her dad to identify the hymn. He had no problem doing it and knew every one, saying, "She's not gonna beat me with a hymn."
Glen is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy Ward Grogan; a daughter Leslee Grogan Rose of Nashville, Tennessee; his sons, Rick Grogan (Sheila) and Mitch Grogan (Kim) of Murray; grandchildren, Zack Grogan (Neely), Elizabeth Napp (Austin), Savannah Grogan, Lydia Grogan (Trace White), and Elly Grogan; great-grandchildren, Emerson Story Napp, Novie Rae Grogan and Walker James White; his brother-in-law, Joe D. Ward (Beth); two nieces, Alison Ward Brown (Todd Terry) and Lexie Ward; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Wallace; and two nephews, David Wallace (Beth) and Mark Wallace (Lisa).
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Boyd Smith and John Dale officiating. A eulogy will be provided by David Parker, and music provided by Todd and Dorothy Terry. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Murray State University Glen and Judy Grogan Baseball Endowment, 200 Heritage Hall, MSU, Murray, KY 42071, or follow the link, http://bit.ly/msugiving-groganscholarship), or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jacqueline Armstrong
Jacqueline Armstrong, 88, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at her home.
She was born Aug. 20, 1933, in Hazel, Kentucky, to Coil Phillips and Lavada Farris Phillips.
She retired from Murray State University in the food services department. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ, and was a regular volunteer at Soup for the Soul and Glendale Road Church of Christ Sharing and Caring Outreach Program.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Armstrong who died in 2001, and a brother, James Frank Phillips.
Mrs. Armstrong is survived by three daughters, Betty Moss and husband Chuck of Darlington, Pennsylvania, Bonny Stewart and husband Don of Murray and Brenda Worley and husband Theron of Cunningham, Tennessee; one sister, Sue Hall and husband Bobby of Murray; six grandchildren, David Pavkovich, Billy Moss, Charles Moss, Caleb Stewart, Matthew Moss and Josh Stewart; and six great-grandchildren, River Pavkovich, Tristan Pavkovich, Aislyn Pavkovich, Carter Stewart, Caroline Stewart and Peyton Moss.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at the J. H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Soup for the Soul, P.O. Box 1001, Murray, KY 42071, or to the Glendale Road Church of Christ Caring and Sharing Center, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Linda C. McKinney Jones
Linda C. McKinney Jones, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Hickory Woods in Murray.
She was born April 13, 1945, in Puryear, Tennessee, to Jim Manning and Opal Bivens Manning.
She was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bobby “Squeaky” McKinney; two sisters, Lovis Manning and Claudean Epps; and four brothers, James Windsor, Charles Windsor, Billy Windsor and Buddy Manning.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband, Jerry M. Jones of Murray; a daughter, Pamela Phillips and husband Shawn of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; five sons, Tracy D. McKinney of Murray, Nicky R. McKinney of Seattle, Washington, Jeffrey Jones of Puryear, Tennessee, Philip S. Jones of Paris, Tennessee, and Steven S. Dabbs of Murray; one brother, Keith Manning and wife Cathy of Murray; nine grandchildren; a special niece, Jan Hale; a special friend, Kathey Beach; and her fur baby, Puddles.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Murray City Cemetery with Glynn Orr officiating. Burial will follow. Active pallbearers are Steven Dabbs, Jacky Cox, Shawn Phillips, Nick Coleman, Kris Manning and Tom Lyell. Honorary pallbearers are Jeffrey Jones, Philip Jones, Laurie Reeder, Sandra Harper, Carmen Koehn and Jamie Coleman.
In lieu of flowers and food, donations may be made in Linda’s memory to Need Line, 509 N. 8th St., Murray, KY 42071, or Soup for the Soul, 411 Maple St. Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Joe E. Curtis Jr.
Joe E. Curtis Jr., 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born May 2, 1947, in Paris, Kentucky, to Joe E. Curtis Sr. and Jimmie Clotfelter Curtis.
He was a graduate of Bryan Station High School and attended the University of Kentucky. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. He retired after 20 years of service as an environmental manager for Vanderbilt Chemical in Murray. Prior to this position, he served as a manager at Kuhlman Electric in Versailles, Kentucky for 23 years. Joe’s hobbies included a love of dogs, which was evident in his 20 years of rescuing and caring for Golden Retrievers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Cathy Curtis.
Joe is survived by his wife, Dianne Bowles Curtis of Murray, whom he married Dec. 28, 1974, in Lexington, Kentucky; one brother, Michael Curtis of Lexington; and a nephew, Kyle Curtis of Crescent City, California.
No public services will be held at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Lagena Fay Cook Pfeffer
Lagena Fay Cook Pfeffer, 83, daughter of Deward and Rosie Gregory Cook, was born Dec. 19, 1938, in Murray, Kentucky, and departed this life on Jan. 6, 2022, at her residence in Dudley, Missouri.
She was born and raised in Murray. She graduated from New Concord High School and attended business college in Memphis, Tennessee. She was a former tax preparer at H&R Block in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and a member of Dexter church of Christ in Dexter, Missouri. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards, crossword puzzles, and participated in the World Bible School.
While in college she met the love of her life, Wendell Pfeffer. It was love at first sight and they were married on July 16, 1957 in Murray. Lagena and Wendell were married for 64 years and raised five children in a loving, Christian home.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Betty Milton of Murray.
Mrs. Pfeffer is survived by her husband, Wendell Pfeffer; three sons, Mike Pfeffer and wife Paula of Dexter, Philip Pfeffer and wife Heather of Scott City, Missouri, and Greg Pfeffer and wife Sharon of Dexter; two daughters, Shari McConnell and husband Mac of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Karen Sagaskey and husband David of Wynne, Arkansas; two brothers, Donald Cook and wife Dorothy of Murray and Ronnie Cook and wife Charlotte of Murray; and 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Dexter church of Christ. Burial followed in Bernie Cemetery in Bernie, Missouri. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Mathis Funeral Home in Dexter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Homes, Inc. in Paragould, Arkansas at www/childrenshomes.org.
Mathis Funeral Home in Dexter, Missouri was in charge of arrangements.
Richard Paul Louis
Richard Paul Louis, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Lakeway Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Benton, Kentucky.
He was born July 19, 1943, in Streator, Illinois, to Michael Andrew Louis and Geraldine Hopkins Louis.
He was a retired grocery store manager, and was of the Catholic faith. He liked to fish, hunt, and was an avid follower of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, two nephews, and one niece.
Mr. Louis is survived by his wife, Maryann Hilt Louis, whom he married Dec. 15, 1964, in Urbana, Illinois; one daughter, Valerie Louis Pilgreen and husband David of Fouke, Arkansas; one son, Randall Louis and wife Dawn of Benton; one aunt, Gert Wimpkin of Dwight, Illinois; two uncles, Bill Hopkins and Norm Hopkins of Arizona; three brothers, Michael Louis and wife Nancy of Dwight, Illinois, Daniel Louis and wife Linda of Evans, Colorado, and Mark Louis of Dwight; six grandchildren, Mathew Neal, Mark Neal, Luke Neal and Sarah Neal of Texas, Shelby Louis of Lexington and Austin Ditto of Tennessee; five stepgrandchildren, Jenna Ditto, Kyle Hopkins, Markie Hopkins, Jackie Pilgreen and Jessie Pilgreen; four great-grandchildren; and nine stepgreat-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Murray City Cemetery with Jim Dunn officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071, or to Mercy Hospice Lourdes Foundation, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003-9970.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.