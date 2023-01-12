Greg Auston McCallum
Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri.
He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky.
He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Alan McCallum.
Greg is survived by his son, Derek McCallum and wife Kassa; and their children Luke and Matthew of Kansas City; a daughter, Amber Stubblefield and husband James, and their children, Cora and Ava of Paducah; a daughter, Madison McCallum of Murray; his mother, Agnes McClain and husband Charles of Murray; his father, Franklin McCallum and wife Nira of Murray; a sister, Gina Jones and husband Larry; a brother, Michael McCallum and wife Jessica; nieces and nephews, Ashley, Britney, Mason, Ashton, Myla, and Kinsley; and an aunt, Anna Wells and husband Don of Murray.
A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at The Grove of Murray, 1300 N. 16th St. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Calloway County Salvation Army, 817 Bagwell Boulevard, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Janie Dunn
Janie Dunn, 73, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway Co. Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 18, 1949, in Kuttawa, Kentucky, to Charles and Gustie Henson.
She retired from Briggs & Stratton after 15 years. Throughout her life, she also worked at Jakel, Druther's, MCCH, Triangle, Sportsman Lodge, Jonathan Creek and Turner Restaurant in Aurora and the KY Lake Inn. Janie was a member of Ferguson Springs Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Henson Jr. and her parents.
Janie is survived by her husband of 56 years, JD Dunn; a daughter, Rhonda Douglas of Dexter; two sons, Russell Dunn (Mary) of Hardin and Randy Dunn (Grace Ann) of Dexter; four brothers, Jackie Henson (Lisa), William Henson (Bethel), Eucklie Henson (Dru), all of Benton, and Roger Henson Sr. of Kirksey; 11 grandchildren, Sarai Hoang (Sam) of Indiana, Serenity, J Clyde and Janie Dunn of Hardin, Jacob Dunn (Emily) of Murray, Ashley, Haley and Gustie Dunn of Dexter; Ryan Morrison (Tori) of Murray, Aaron and Hunter Morrison of Dexter; and three great-grandchildren, Skylar Dunn, Leia Dunn Huffer, both of Dexter, and Adalynn Enoch of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton, is in charge of arrangements.
Wilma Carolyn Pace Johnson
Wilma Carolyn Pace Johnson, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2022, at her residence in Hardin, Kentucky.
Carolyn lived in Houston, Texas, for 28 years before moving back to her birthplace of Hardin, where she lived for 13 years. She was an active member of University Church of Christ in Murray, as well as many community organizations, including being co-chair of the Kappa Department within the Murray Women’s Club; treasurer of the Clark’s River Chapter of the DAR; and a member of her local city council.
After graduating from Benton High School in 1959, she received her AD from Freed-Hardeman University in 1961 and graduated with a BA in psychology from Abilene Christian University in 1963. She spent more than 30 years with the Girl Scouts of America, where at the time of her retirement, she was Vice President of Membership with the San Jacinto Girl Scout Council in Houston.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Douglas Einar Johnson, and her parents, Dwight Bernard Pace and Wilma Alice Gardner Pace.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Annette Carolyn Johnson Hand, son-in-law Charles Hand and grandchildren, Brennan and Sophia Hand, all of Cincinnati, Ohio; brother, Douglas Dwight Pace and brother-in-law, Corey Brooks Pace of Washington, DC; niece, Elizabeth Pace Buckingham and great-nieces, Savanna and Scarlet Buckingham, all of Houston, Texas; niece, Amanda Pace and husband Mike Corl of Nashville, Tennessee; aunt, Janice Pace Miller and husband Ron of Cincinnati; cousins Leslie Miller McManus and husband Dan of Cincinnati; cousin Matthew Miller and wife Wendy of Atlanta, Georgia; and many other loving cousins, extended family, and friends.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Eastern European Mission fund at www.eem.org or an organization of your choosing.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
JoAnn Cates
Mrs. JoAnn Cates, 76, of Puryear, TN, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at her home.
JoAnn was born on May 17, 1946 in Monroe, Utah to the late Joe and Elva Noise Bliss.
She was employed by the United States Air Force. JoAnn loved quilting and photography. She won several awards for her photography skills when she was with the Air Force. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Paris Landing.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Chad Bliss, Fred Bliss and one sister, Deanna Gleave.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of almost 29 years, Mr. Mark Cates of Puryear; a son, Mike Bybee of Sunset, Utah; two step sons, John and Paul Cates; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Her family welcomes visitors from 12 pm - 2 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of JoAnn Cates by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Sharon Moore Wells
Sharon Moore Wells, 68, beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, and grandmother, died peacefully Saturday morning, January 7, 2023, in Murray, Kentucky.
Although Sharon lived for many years in Alaska, where she raised her family and where her children and grandchildren still live, Sharon spent much of her early life in Murray. She was a graduate of Murray High School and Murray State University and was a member of First Baptist Church. After moving to Alaska, Sharon discovered her true calling—working with the elderly at the Pioneer Home, an assisted living and nursing home where she made many friends and brought much joy to the residents as she served as Activities Director for the facility.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Paul Wells, and their children, Ethan Wells (Randi) and Erin Espinosa (Miguel); her mother, Martha Watts Moore; her brother, Doug Moore, and sister, Bettie Moore Whitworth (Neal); her niece, Mattie Whitworth Comstock (Weston); and her beloved grandchildren, Peyton Perry, Parker Perry, Owen Espinosa, Piper Espinosa, Keylon Wells, Addilyn Wells, and Noah Wells.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ray P. Moore.
Of her many accomplishments, Sharon’s greatest roles were being a mother to Ethan and Erin, and “Noonie” to her beloved grandchildren. They were her pride and joy, and their love for her and the bond they all shared was truly remarkable to behold. Sharon will be missed greatly.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to the MSA Coalition, an IRS-qualified 501(c)(3) public charity founded to fight the insidious disease known as Multiple Systems Atrophy. Information on how to make a donation is available at info@multiplesystematrophy.org.
A memorial service and celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Murray on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Bruce Weston Durbin
Bruce Weston Durbin, 73, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, died Dec. 28, 2022.
He was born in Cairo, Illinois, to Fred Durbin and Isabel Glade Durbin.
He was a member of Joy Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during Vietnam, and was a graduate of Murray State University.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Fred Durbin Jr. and Steve Durbin.
Mr. Durbin is survived by his wife of 46 years, Greta Durbin; his children, Victoria (Chris) Irwin and Whayne (Lauren) Durbin; a sister, Carol Edwards; his grandchildren, Joel Durbin, Oceana Irwin, Ananda Irwin, Arjuna Irwin, Eli Durbin, Landon Durbin, Annabel Durbin and Lily Beth Durbin; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be left at www.bondmemorial.com.
Bond Memorial Chapel of Mt. Julie, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth Barnett
Ruth Annette Anderson Barnett, 63, of Rives, Tennessee, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, 2023, at her home.
She was born June 27, 1959, in Detroit, Michigan, to James and Frances (Miller) Anderson.
She married Ted Barnett Aug. 27, 1984.
She grew up in Murray, Kentucky. She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Pelia Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Ted Barnett; one daughter, Robin Grooms (James) of Union City, Tennessee; one son, Robert Wyatt (Misty) of Paris, Tennessee; one stepdaughter, Tammy Madrigal (Raul) of Hardin; one stepson, Jimmy Dale Barnett of Murray; one sister, Jean Hayes (James) of Hickory; two brothers, Richard Smith of Lubbock, Texas and Stanley Anderson of Murray; seven grandchildren, Austin Wright and Rebecca Strickland, both of Rives ,Kady Grooms of Union City, Easton Wyatt of Sharon, Tennessee, Aiden Essary of Dresden, Tennessee, and Timothy Wyatt and Casey Kimbro, both of Murray; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Temple Hill Cemetery near Murray with Ben Lownsdale officiating. Pallbearers will be James Grooms, Austin Wright, Easton Wyatt, Aiden Essary, Timothy Wyatt and Casey Kimbro.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home in Union City.
Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home in Union City, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home, Union City, Tennessee
Ruth Annette Anderson Barnett
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at Temple Hill Cemetery, Murray.