Deborah Kay Hall McDaniel
Deborah Kay Hall McDaniel, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born Sept. 13, 1951, in Franklin, Kentucky, to Wendell Hall and Ottie Stringer Hall.
She was a medical technologist at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, and later retired from Jackson Purchase Medical Center. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald W. Hall and Roger B. Hall.
Mrs. McDaniel is survived by her husband, Robert W. “Bob” McDaniel of Murray, whom she married Jan. 25, 1970, in Franklin; one daughter, Allison McDaniel Riley and husband Chad of Murray; two sons, Jamison C. McDaniel and wife Tammy of Murray and Timothy M. McDaniel of Louisville; one sister-in-law, Commie Jo Hall of Franklin; and six grandchildren, Laken McDaniel, Cuyler McDaniel, Mason Riley, Meredith Riley, Avery McDaniel and Noah McDaniel.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Karen Betty Vendetti
Karen Betty Vendetti, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Aug. 22, 1957, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Peter Anthony Vendetti and Elizabeth Louise Turrentine Vendetti.
She worked as a cashier for the Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Nashville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Newton, and a brother, Tony Vendetti.
Karen is survived by her sister, Leticia Woodside of Nashville; her aunt, Sandy Valentine of West Linn, Oregon; cousins, John Hutt of Roy, Utah, Mark Hutt of Denver, Colorado, Vincent Hutt of Nashville and Ivy, Peggy, and Lauren Turrentine.
A celebration of life will be after anytime after noon Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at her residence at 290 Billy Paschall Road in Murray.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth Wayne Ramage
Kenneth Wayne Ramage, 79, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was a member of High Point Baptist Church for 58 years, where he served as a deacon and a Sunday school teacher. He retired from Continental General Tire after 36 1/2 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elton “Buck” and Rosalie Ramage.
Mr. Ramage is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda VeuCasovic Ramage of Mayfield; two sons Shayne (Dawn) Ramage of Mayfield and Shawn Ramage of Knoxville, Tennessee; one daughter Shara (Jared) Donaldson of Hickory; seven wonderful grandchildren, Cody (Lenze) Ramage, Bailey Ramage, Taylor Ramage, Caileigh Donaldson, Ashton Donaldson, Kenadee Donaldson and Ansley Donaldson; and siblings, Wendell ( Ladonna) Ramage, Phyllis Dublin and Jane (Bill) Lowe.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Don Embry and Darrick Holloman officiating. Pallbearers will be Shayne Ramage, Shawn Ramage, Cody Ramage, Taylor Ramage, Jared Donaldson and Ashton Donaldson. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Bright, Jimmy Hart, Tommy Jones, Jim Shelby, Terry D. Oliver and Keith Prince. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the funeral home. The family request masks to be worn at the visitation and funeral. Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations may be made to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Edward ‘Edro’ Wrye
Edward “Edro” Wrye, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born June 7, 1956, in Highland Park, Michigan.
He retired from Briggs & Stratton, and was a member of First United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Wrye.
Mr. Wrye is survived by his mother, Rhonda Barnett Wrye of Murray; his wife, Susan Valentine Wrye of Murray, whom he married April 3, 1982, in Murray; a daughter, Madeline Wrye of Murray; a son, Jake Wrye of Murray; and a sister, Shelia Faja and husband Art of Rochester Hills, Michigan.
Private family services will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Robin Kelly Yoke
Robin Kelly Yoke, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born April 10, 1964, in Highland Park, Michigan.
She was a homemaker and was of Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Gassam Sr., and her grandparents, John Ed and Elizabeth Covington.
Mrs. Yoke is survived by her husband, Daniel Yoke of Murray, whom she married Oct. 24, 1980, in Paris, Tennessee; her mother, Sharon Parker of Murray; two daughters, Kristin Yoke and Amy Yoke, both of Murray; two sisters, Kim Scott and husband Bryan of Almo and Leigh Anne Parker of Murray; two brothers, Kevin Gassam and Gary Gassam Jr., both of Murray; four grandchildren, Leighton Long and Jaimisen Long, both of Paris, and Ryleigh Burton and Danielle Yoke, both of Murray; one-great grandchild, Ayden Long of Paris; and a special friend, Jackie Phillips of Murray.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 701 North Weinbach, Suite 510, Evansville, IN 47711.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Lenora Ann Barnett Vincek
Lenora Ann Barnett Vineck, 73, of South Bend, Indiana, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
She was born Sept. 27, 1937, in Franklin, Kentucky, to Lovolla and Collie Barnett.
She was raised in Murray, Kentucky, where she graduated from Murray High School and later Murray State University. While on campus, she met the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Vincek, her husband of 62 years. They were married Sept. 26, 1959, in South Bend.
Following retirement from Grissom Middle School, the couple enjoyed spending the winters in Sebring, Florida. Ann was an avid reader, enjoyed playing dominos and cards, loved to fish, and took price in the sporting events of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including recent Rocket football games of Bentley, Kameron and Tysen. Most of all, she loved her family.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her children, Patrick and Kathy; and a brother, Ted Barnett.
She was the beloved mother of Mike (Diane), Patti Penn, Paul (Kathy; the proud grandmother of Adam, Kaitlyn, Lindsay, Jared, Erin, Ashley, Josh and Amanda; the great-grandmother of Bentley, Kameron, Tysen and Joe.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rocket Football and Cheer Inc., P.O. Box 252, Osceola, Indiana 46561.
Online condolences may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Pauline Houston Jones
Pauline Houston Jones, 98, of Louisville, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.