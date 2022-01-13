Patricia Compton
Patricia Compton, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 4:52 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
She was born Jan. 4, 1939, in Canada, to Joseph and Grace Tobin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kerry Lynn Compton, and her husband, George Compton.
Mrs. Compton is survived by her son, Terry Compton, and a daughter, Cheryl Slattery.
A private graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Fort Donelson National Cemetery.
Wendy W. Prestfeldt
Wendy W. Prestfeldt, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Hospice.
She was born May 14, 1946, in Sheridan, Wyoming, to Darrell and Rosabelle Westrick., who preceded her in death.
She worked a number of years as a retail manager, but spent most of her life as a homemaker with a variety of interests, which included working with miniature houses and villages, doing puzzles, and extensive reading. Decorating the house for Christmas was something she looked forward to every year and she took particular pride in decorating the Christmas tree. She very much enjoyed attending plays at the Community Theatre Playhouse in the Park where she and her husband were dedicated season ticket holders. She also had an exceptional affinity for animals. But most of all, she enjoyed being with family, most especially her grandchildren, which was difficult given the nature of her husband's work which required living in a variety of places including California, Berlin, Texas and finally Kentucky. Through the years, her spiritual home remained Sheridan, where she always enjoyed vacationing during the summer.
Mrs. Prestfeldt is survived by her husband Carl; her daughters Lara Arnold and husband Wayne of Loveland, Colorado, Kathryn Smelser and husband Marc of Bisbee, Arizona, and Marguerite Prestfeldt of Ellicott City, Maryland; brothers Darrell Westrick and wife Mary of Severna Park, Maryland, and Rick Westrick and wife Linda of Spokane, Washington; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held late next summer in Sheridan, Wyoming, at a time yet to be determined.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 6100 Dutchman's Lane #401, Louisville, KY 40205, or to the Murray Community Theatre Playhouse in the Park, 701 Gil Hopson Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
Marsha Carol Phillips
Marsha Carol Phillips, 75, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 26, 1946, in Murray, to Frank Erwin and Oeda Burkeen Erwin.
She retired as a nurse’s aide at the Westview Nursing Home, and was a member of Dexter Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Ronald Phillips, and a sister, Norma York.
Mrs. Phillips is survived by one daughter, Rhonda Carol Edgar of Spokane, Washington; one son, Jamie Phillips and wife Sherrie of Almo; and two grandchildren, Julie Phillips of Almo and Madeline Edgar of Spokane.
A visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Pauline Baum
Pauline Baum, 78 of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Mercy Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 11, 1943, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Paul Carl Wiese and Ruth Bernice Van Frank Wiese.
She was a graduate of Western Michigan University. She was a retired schoolteacher, having taught in Michigan and Wisconsin. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Emil Baum, and a sister, Ester Ruth Wiese Ross.
Mrs. Baum is survived by one daughter, Ruth C. Todd and husband Clint of Hazel; one son, Karl W. Baum and wife Rebecca L. Pender-Baum of Murray; a sister, Louise Suckow of North Muskegon, Michigan; and two grandchildren, M.G. Todd of Hazel and Madison Baum of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Jim Dunn officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the church.
Glen Grogan
Glen Grogan, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died from complications of Parkinson's Disease after a 12 year battle.
He was born June 7, 1940, to Ben C. Grogan and Orpha Bratton Grogan at their home in Shiloh, Kentucky. They preceded him in death.
He traveled the world, but his heart was always in Calloway County, where he lived all of his 81 years. His grandparents were Ewing and Savannah Grogan and Frank and Burnice Bratton, all of Calloway County. He had one sister, Judy Grogan Wallace, of Murray, who died in 2002.
He graduated from Murray Training School in 1958 and attended Murray State College. He was a tool and die maker and spent all of his working years in this area, retiring from Mattel in 2002. He remained close to his high school classmates throughout his life.
Glen married Judy Ward on Oct. 8, 1960, after dating throughout their high school years. They are the parents of Leslee, Rick and Mitch. He loved his family, his church, baseball and traveling. He was a quiet man who preferred staying in the background, but was an encourager of others all his life. A lifelong member of First Baptist Church, he was a deacon for many years and taught seventh-grade boys in Sunday school for 25 years.
He played baseball in high school, coached his sons in Little League, and then watched them pitch for Murray State. Leslee enjoyed watching baseball and traveling with her dad all of her life. In June 2021, all three kids arranged for Adam Wainwright, a St. Louis Cardinals pitcher, to send a video greeting congratulating Glen on turning 81 and on his lifelong support of baseball and the Cardinals.
Glen loved to travel, especially on the water, and he and Judy traveled to all 50 states and 30 countries on five continents, including trips on the Amazon, Rhine, Thames, Nile, Mississippi and Columbia Rivers. This continued until 2014, when Parkinson's began to limit his activities. During his illness, Leslee sent recordings of her playing hymns on the piano and asked her dad to identify the hymn. He had no problem doing it and knew every one, saying, "She's not gonna beat me with a hymn."
Glen is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy Ward Grogan; a daughter Leslee Grogan Rose of Nashville, Tennessee; his sons, Rick Grogan (Sheila) and Mitch Grogan (Kim) of Murray; grandchildren, Zack Grogan (Neely), Elizabeth Napp (Austin), Savannah Grogan, Lydia Grogan (Trace White), and Elly Grogan; great-grandchildren, Emerson Story Napp, Novie Rae Grogan and Walker James White; his brother-in-law, Joe D. Ward (Beth); two nieces, Alison Ward Brown (Todd Terry) and Lexie Ward; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Wallace; and two nephews, David Wallace (Beth) and Mark Wallace (Lisa).
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Boyd Smith and John Dale officiating. A eulogy will be provided by David Parker, and music provided by Todd and Dorothy Terry. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Murray State University Glen and Judy Grogan Baseball Endowment, 200 Heritage Hall, MSU, Murray, KY 42071, or follow the link, http://bit.ly/msugiving-groganscholarship), or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Betty Joan Isbell
Betty Joan Isbell, 73 of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Union City Nursing and Rehab in Union City, Tennessee.
Joan Cooksey
Joan Cooksey, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Thomas L. Lewellyn
Thomas L. Lewellyn, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at his home.
