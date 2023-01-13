Greg Auston McCallum
Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri.
He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky.
He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Alan McCallum.
Greg is survived by his son, Derek McCallum and wife Kassa; and their children Luke and Matthew of Kansas City; a daughter, Amber Stubblefield and husband James, and their children, Cora and Ava of Paducah; a daughter, Madison McCallum of Murray; his mother, Agnes McClain and husband Charles of Murray; his father, Franklin McCallum and wife Nira of Murray; a sister, Gina Jones and husband Larry; a brother, Michael McCallum and wife Jessica; nieces and nephews, Ashley, Britney, Mason, Ashton, Myla, and Kinsley; and an aunt, Anna Wells and husband Don of Murray.
A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at The Grove of Murray, 1300 N. 16th St. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Calloway County Salvation Army, 817 Bagwell Boulevard, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Janie Dunn
Janie Dunn, 73, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway Co. Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 18, 1949, in Kuttawa, Kentucky, to Charles and Gustie Henson.
She retired from Briggs & Stratton after 15 years. Throughout her life, she also worked at Jakel, Druther's, MCCH, Triangle, Sportsman Lodge, Jonathan Creek and Turner Restaurant in Aurora and the KY Lake Inn. Janie was a member of Ferguson Springs Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Henson Jr. and her parents.
Janie is survived by her husband of 56 years, JD Dunn; a daughter, Rhonda Douglas of Dexter; two sons, Russell Dunn (Mary) of Hardin and Randy Dunn (Grace Ann) of Dexter; four brothers, Jackie Henson (Lisa), William Henson (Bethel), Eucklie Henson (Dru), all of Benton, and Roger Henson Sr. of Kirksey; 11 grandchildren, Sarai Hoang (Sam) of Indiana, Serenity, J Clyde and Janie Dunn of Hardin, Jacob Dunn (Emily) of Murray, Ashley, Haley and Gustie Dunn of Dexter; Ryan Morrison (Tori) of Murray, Aaron and Hunter Morrison of Dexter; and three great-grandchildren, Skylar Dunn, Leia Dunn Huffer, both of Dexter, and Adalynn Enoch of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton, is in charge of arrangements.
