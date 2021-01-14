Celia JeNeane Coleman
Celia JeNeane Coleman, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 9, 1949, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Rufus and Mariah Daniel Platt. On June 27, 1969, she married Ron Coleman and they have enjoyed 51 years of marriage.
She loved kids and followed in her parents footsteps by working in the education field most of her life. She loved taking pictures and spending time at the beach.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Maurice Ralph Platt.
Mrs. Coleman is survived by her loving husband, Ron; her daughter, Mary Coleman, both of Murray; and a sister, Eva Moore.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. There will be a Facebook live video of the service that will be accessible through the Imes Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the funeral home.
Dellus Wade ‘J.J.’ Scott
Dellus Wade “J. J.” Scott, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Sept. 22, 1954, in Dearborn, Michigan, to Clayton and Maxine Huntley Scott.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Dexter Scott.
Mr. Scott is survived by his wife, Cynthia Bennett Scott; a son, Wade Scott; a sister, Ernestine Hudson (Gordon); a brother, Shannon Scott; a grandson, Carson Scott; a step-daughter, Tonya Williams (Danny); his mother-in-law, Ann Bennett; and a nephew, Lucas Hudson.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held.
Dr. Jack Rose
Dr. Jack Rose, 77, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Tri-Star Centennial Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
A private family funeral was held in late December.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Glendale Road Church of Christ. Everyone is required to wear a mask and seating will be limited. There will be no opportunity for visitation, but cards and calls are welcome. The service will be live streamed on rosememorial.net.
Following the memorial service, a family motorcade will drive around the city to places that were important in Dr. Rose’s career, such as Jack D. Rose Football Stadium at Calloway County High School, the new Racer One statue at the Curris Center on the campus of Murray State University, Alexander Hall, the Carr Memorial Statue, Murray City Hall and the Murray City Police Department. The funeral procession will be for family only, but anyone who wishes to show respect by gathering at one these designated landmarks are more than welcome, or they can meet at the Murray City Cemetery for burial.
James ‘Buster’ Layton Fox
James “Buster” Layton Fox, 82, of Almo, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Mercy Health Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born May 31, 1938, between the lakes in Model, Tennessee. He was one of 10 children born to Clyde M. and Ruby Lorene Knight Fox.
He met Nancy Carolyn Kelley and they were married in Corinth, Mississippi in 1956. At the time of Nancy’s death, they had been married 54 years. Buster was a loving and wonderful father to his daughters, Regina and Anna, as well as the best grandfather to Corey, Brandon and Miriam. Buster and Nancy welcomed many people into their home and hearts throughout the years and always treated everyone like family.
He proudly belonged to Iron Workers Local 66 of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers Union in San Antonio, Texas. During slowdowns in iron working, he worked on construction and roofing jobs. He was injured on an iron working job in 1999, forcing him to retire after more than 35 years of working on projects throughout the US.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Carolyn Kelley Fox; two brothers, Edward Fox and Bobby Gene Fox; and five sisters, Lucille Fox, Dorothy Fox Knott, Glora Faye Fox, Anna Mae Fox Hargrove and Linda Fox Faulkner Pepper.
Buster is survived by his daughters, Regina Fox Slaughter and husband John of Almo and Anna Fox of San Antonio, Texas; three grandchildren, Corey Slaughter of Germantown, Tennessee, Brandon Slaughter of Murray and Miriam Fox of San Antonio; one brother, Charles Wayne Fox of Dickson, Tennessee; one sister Ellon Hawkins (Wayne) of Mayfield; and many nieces and nephews that he adored and who adored him back.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to WATCH, Inc., 702 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Chevy Scott Heady
Chevy Scott Heady, 7 months old, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born June 1, 2020, in Murray, Kentucky, to Wyatt Heady and Samantha Hamilton.
He loved being outdoors, listening to music, riding in wagons and especially loved being rocked to sleep.
Chevy is survived by his parents, Wyatt Heady and Samantha Hamilton, both of Murray; sisters, Joyce Lowe, Somara Johnson and Abbigail Johnson, all of Murray; grandparents, Dale and Annette Torsak, Roger Heady, Sara Johnson and Joseph Johnson, all of Murray.
A celebration of life will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Calvary Temple Church with Darrell Young officiating. A dinner for his family will be provided directly after the service.
Deborah Kay Hall McDaniel
Deborah Kay Hall McDaniel, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born Sept. 13, 1951, in Franklin, Kentucky, to Wendell Hall and Ottie Stringer Hall.
She was a medical technologist at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, and later retired from Jackson Purchase Medical Center. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald W. Hall and Roger B. Hall.
Mrs. McDaniel is survived by her husband, Robert W. “Bob” McDaniel of Murray, whom she married Jan. 25, 1970, in Franklin; one daughter, Allison McDaniel Riley and husband Chad of Murray; two sons, Jamison C. McDaniel and wife Tammy of Murray and Timothy M. McDaniel of Louisville; one sister-in-law, Commie Jo Hall of Franklin; and six grandchildren, Laken McDaniel, Cuyler McDaniel, Mason Riley, Meredith Riley, Avery McDaniel and Noah McDaniel.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the funeral home.
Karen Betty Vendetti
Karen Betty Vendetti, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Aug. 22, 1957, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Peter Anthony Vendetti and Elizabeth Louise Turrentine Vendetti.
She worked as a cashier for the Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Nashville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Newton, and a brother, Tony Vendetti.
Karen is survived by her sister, Leticia Woodside of Nashville; her aunt, Sandy Valentine of West Linn, Oregon; cousins, John Hutt of Roy, Utah, Mark Hutt of Denver, Colorado, Vincent Hutt of Nashville and Ivy, Peggy, and Lauren Turrentine.
A celebration of life will be after anytime after noon Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at her residence at 290 Billy Paschall Road in Murray.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
Kenneth Wayne Ramage
Kenneth Wayne Ramage, 79, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was a member of High Point Baptist Church for 58 years, where he served as a deacon and a Sunday school teacher. He retired from Continental General Tire after 36 1/2 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elton “Buck” and Rosalie Ramage.
Mr. Ramage is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda VeuCasovic Ramage of Mayfield; two sons Shayne (Dawn) Ramage of Mayfield and Shawn Ramage of Knoxville, Tennessee; one daughter Shara (Jared) Donaldson of Hickory; seven wonderful grandchildren, Cody (Lenze) Ramage, Bailey Ramage, Taylor Ramage, Caileigh Donaldson, Ashton Donaldson, Kenadee Donaldson and Ansley Donaldson; and siblings, Wendell ( Ladonna) Ramage, Phyllis Dublin and Jane (Bill) Lowe.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Don Embry and Darrick Holloman officiating. Pallbearers will be Shayne Ramage, Shawn Ramage, Cody Ramage, Taylor Ramage, Jared Donaldson and Ashton Donaldson. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Bright, Jimmy Hart, Tommy Jones, Jim Shelby, Terry D. Oliver and Keith Prince. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the funeral home. The family request masks to be worn at the visitation and funeral. Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations may be made to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
Gasper ‘Jack’ Accardi
Gasper “Jack” Accardi, 52, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Erna Wilder
Erna Wilder of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at her home.
Randy Redden
Randy Redden, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 5:03 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
