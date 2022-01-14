Thomas L. Lewellyn
Thomas L. Lewellyn, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday Jan. 11, 2022, at his home.
He was born March 12, 1946, in Evansville, Indiana.
He is best known as “Papa,” and he never met a stranger. He retired from Mattel in Murray, but in previous years, he taught shop class at Western School Corporation in Russiaville, Indiana from 1968-1973. He was a 1964 graduate of Booneville High School and a 1968 graduate of Murray State University. He was a member of Coldwater United Methodist Church and a member of the Farmington Masonic Lodge F&AM #382 where he was a Master Mason since 1978.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Houpt; his father, Norman Lewellyn and stepmother Olive; one sister, Sarah Grant; two brothers, Norman H. Lewellyn and Donovan Young; and one niece, Sarah Elizabeth.
Tom is survived by the love of his life, his wife Starr Lewellyn of Murray whom he married Dec. 29, 1990, in Benton, Kentucky; six daughters, Lisa Hannon and husband Fred, Shannon Clendenen, Tonya Clevidence, Kimberly Miles and husband Rev. Charles Miles, Teresa Miles and Katrina Keister; one son, Scott Miller and wife Julie; one daughter/granddaughter, Kristen Thorne “Uno” and husband Pastor Dion Thorne; 13 grandchildren, Nikki Hannon, Matt Williams, Allyson Key “Ally B” and husband Robert, Austin Miles, Levi Keister, Travis Miles, Bryce Clendenen, Brooklyn Miles, Brianna Reiter and husband Jordan, McKenzie Clendenen “Mac,” Madisin Clendenen “Maddie Moe,” Mia Grace Miles, Ayden Clevidence; thirteen great grandchildren, Lexi, D’Mitri, Fenris, Syris Williams, Norah and Kiera Key, Tala Green, Kai and River Reiter, Kyson Keister, Jaxon, Kendrick, and Quincy Thorne; one sister in-law, Bobbie Lewellyn; one brother, John Lewellyn and wife Lynette; four nephews, Kenny Lewellyn and wife Merry Ann, Jeff Lewellyn and wife Tracy, Mark Lewellyn and wife Erin and Paul Lewellyn and wife Hannah; one niece, Debra Noble Horrell and husband Ed’ and a host of great-nieces and -nephews.
No public services are scheduled.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502.
Jacqueline Armstrong
Jacqueline Armstrong, 88, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at her home.
She was born Aug. 20, 1933, in Hazel, Kentucky, to Coil Phillips and Lavada Farris Phillips.
She retired from Murray State University in the food services department. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ, and was a regular volunteer at Soup for the Soul and Glendale Road Church of Christ Sharing and Caring Outreach Program.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Armstrong who died in 2001, and a brother, James Frank Phillips.
Mrs. Armstrong is survived by three daughters, Betty Moss and husband Chuck of Darlington, Pennsylvania, Bonny Stewart and husband Don of Murray and Brenda Worley and husband Theron of Cunningham, Tennessee; one sister, Sue Hall and husband Bobby of Murray; six grandchildren, David Pavkovich, Billy Moss, Charles Moss, Caleb Stewart, Matthew Moss and Josh Stewart; and six great-grandchildren, River Pavkovich, Tristan Pavkovich, Aislyn Pavkovich, Carter Stewart, Caroline Stewart and Peyton Moss.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at the J. H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Soup for the Soul, P.O. Box 1001, Murray, KY 42071, or to the Glendale Road Church of Christ Caring and Sharing Center, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Patricia Compton
Patricia Compton, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 4:52 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
She was born Jan. 4, 1939, in Canada, to Joseph and Grace Tobin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kerry Lynn Compton, and her husband, George Compton.
Mrs. Compton is survived by her son, Terry Compton, and a daughter, Cheryl Slattery.
A private graveside service was at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Fort Donelson National Cemetery.
Wendy W. Prestfeldt
Wendy W. Prestfeldt, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Hospice.
She was born May 14, 1946, in Sheridan, Wyoming, to Darrell and Rosabelle Westrick., who preceded her in death.
She worked a number of years as a retail manager, but spent most of her life as a homemaker with a variety of interests, which included working with miniature houses and villages, doing puzzles, and extensive reading. Decorating the house for Christmas was something she looked forward to every year and she took particular pride in decorating the Christmas tree. She very much enjoyed attending plays at the Community Theatre Playhouse in the Park where she and her husband were dedicated season ticket holders. She also had an exceptional affinity for animals. But most of all, she enjoyed being with family, most especially her grandchildren, which was difficult given the nature of her husband's work which required living in a variety of places including California, Berlin, Texas and finally Kentucky. Through the years, her spiritual home remained Sheridan, where she always enjoyed vacationing during the summer.
Mrs. Prestfeldt is survived by her husband Carl; her daughters Lara Arnold and husband Wayne of Loveland, Colorado, Kathryn Smelser and husband Marc of Bisbee, Arizona, and Marguerite Prestfeldt of Ellicott City, Maryland; brothers Darrell Westrick and wife Mary of Severna Park, Maryland, and Rick Westrick and wife Linda of Spokane, Washington; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held late next summer in Sheridan, Wyoming, at a time yet to be determined.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 6100 Dutchman's Lane #401, Louisville, KY 40205, or to the Murray Community Theatre Playhouse in the Park, 701 Gil Hopson Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
Marsha Carol Phillips
Marsha Carol Phillips, 75, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 26, 1946, in Murray, to Frank Erwin and Oeda Burkeen Erwin.
She retired as a nurse’s aide at the Westview Nursing Home, and was a member of Dexter Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Ronald Phillips, and a sister, Norma York.
Mrs. Phillips is survived by one daughter, Rhonda Carol Edgar of Spokane, Washington; one son, Jamie Phillips and wife Sherrie of Almo; and two grandchildren, Julie Phillips of Almo and Madeline Edgar of Spokane.
A visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Pauline Baum
Pauline Baum, 78 of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Mercy Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 11, 1943, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Paul Carl Wiese and Ruth Bernice Van Frank Wiese.
She was a graduate of Western Michigan University. She was a retired schoolteacher, having taught in Michigan and Wisconsin. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Emil Baum, and a sister, Ester Ruth Wiese Ross.
Mrs. Baum is survived by one daughter, Ruth C. Todd and husband Clint of Hazel; one son, Karl W. Baum and wife Rebecca L. Pender-Baum of Murray; a sister, Louise Suckow of North Muskegon, Michigan; and two grandchildren, M.G. Todd of Hazel and Madison Baum of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Jim Dunn officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the church.
Peggy Sawyers
Peggy Sawyers, 71, of Dyersburg, Tennessee, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Paris Healthcare Nursing and Rehab in Paris, Tennessee.
