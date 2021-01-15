Pauline Houston Jones
Pauline Houston Jones, 98, of Louisville, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville. She was a lifetime resident of Murray prior to 2015.
She was born Aug. 14, 1922, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Marvin E. Houston and Lillie Mae Holland Houston.
She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church and the Sanctuary Sunday school group and the Welcoming Committee at the church. She retired from Shirley’s Florist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Wayne Jones; and one brother, Charles E. Houston.
Mrs. Jones is survived by one daughter, Paulette Jones Hulme and husband Mark of Louisville; one son, Phillip Wayne Jones and wife Suzi of Madison, Alabama; one granddaughter, Lindsey Boone and husband Doug of Louisville; one great-grandson, Miller Boone of Louisville; a sister-in-law, Betty Jo Wiggins Houston of Canton, Mississippi; three nieces, Stacey Houston of Ridgeland, Mississippi, Vanessa Bowen and husband John of Tupelo, Mississippi, and Kendra Hawkins and husband Terry of Madison, Mississippi; one nephew, Cal Houston of Canton, Mississippi; and three great-nieces, Frances Bowen, Georgeanna Bowen and Audra Hawkins.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Martin Severns and Nick Hutchinson officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Randy Redden
Randy Redden, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 5:03 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born July 9, 1956, to Mary Alice Wilson Redden and Billy Eugene Redden.
He worked in maintenance at Saputo for several years.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Mr. Redden is survived by his wife, Melia Lancaster Redden, whom he married March 21, 1981; a daughter, Whitney Kay White and husband Zach; his mother, Mary Alice Redden; a sister, Rosemary Boyd (Donnie); grandchildren, Caleb Mason White and Crider Isaac White; and a niece, Rebecca Baust (Ed).
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, at the Sinking Spring Cemetery with David Allbritten officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Betty R. Johnson
Betty R. Johnson, 76, of Benton, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation in Benton.
She was a member of Impact Church, the Eastern Star where she was a past worthy matron, and the VFW Women’s Auxiliary.
She was born Tuesday, June 20, 1944, in Murray, Kentucky, to JP "Jack" Wicker and Mary Catherine Morris Wicker.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Conner Jung.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her husband of 58 years, Paul N. Johnson of Benton; sons, Brian Neil Johnson of Jacksonville, Florida, Jay "J.F." Johnson and wife Amy of O'Fallon, Missouri; a daughter, Dianna Lutz of Benton; a brother, Morris Dale Wicker of Benton;
grandchildren, Joshua Morris (Morganne), Brody Johnson, Trevor Johnson, Kaden Johnson, Carter Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Guage and Mavis Morris.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton with Chris Young officiating. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
Celia JeNeane Coleman
Celia JeNeane Coleman, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 9, 1949, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Rufus and Mariah Daniel Platt. On June 27, 1969, she married Ron Coleman and they enjoyed 51 years of marriage.
She loved kids and followed in her parents footsteps by working in the education field most of her life. She loved taking pictures and spending time at the beach.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Maurice Ralph Platt.
Mrs. Coleman is survived by her loving husband, Ron; her daughter, Mary Coleman, both of Murray; as well as Mary’s sister, Eva Moore.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. There will be a Facebook live video of the service that will be accessible through the Imes Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the funeral home.
Donations may be made in Mrs. Coleman’s honor by a check payable to the Murray State University Foundation, with the COEHS Curriculum Materials Fund noted in the memo; 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071. Gifts may also be made online at www.murraystate.edu/givenow.
Dellus Wade ‘J.J.’ Scott
Dellus Wade “J. J.” Scott, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Sept. 22, 1954, in Dearborn, Michigan, to Clayton and Maxine Huntley Scott.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Dexter Scott.
Mr. Scott is survived by his wife, Cynthia Bennett Scott; a son, Wade Scott; a sister, Ernestine Hudson (Gordon); a brother, Shannon Scott; a grandson, Carson Scott; a step-daughter, Tonya Williams (Danny); his mother-in-law, Ann Bennett; and a nephew, Lucas Hudson.
Visitation was from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held.
Dr. Jack Rose
Dr. Jack Rose, 77, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Tri-Star Centennial Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
A private family funeral was held in late December.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Glendale Road Church of Christ. Everyone is required to wear a mask and seating will be limited. There will be no opportunity for visitation, but cards and calls are welcome. The service will be live streamed on rosememorial.net.
Following the memorial service, a family motorcade will drive around the city to places that were important in Dr. Rose’s career, such as Jack D. Rose Football Stadium at Calloway County High School, the new Racer One statue at the Curris Center on the campus of Murray State University, Alexander Hall, the Carr Memorial Statue, Murray City Hall and the Murray City Police Department. The funeral procession will be for family only, but anyone who wishes to show respect by gathering at one these designated landmarks are more than welcome, or they can meet at the Murray City Cemetery for burial.
James ‘Buster’ Layton Fox
James “Buster” Layton Fox, 82, of Almo, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Mercy Health Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born May 31, 1938, between the lakes in Model, Tennessee. He was one of 10 children born to Clyde M. and Ruby Lorene Knight Fox.
He met Nancy Carolyn Kelley and they were married in Corinth, Mississippi in 1956. At the time of Nancy’s death, they had been married 54 years. Buster was a loving and wonderful father to his daughters, Regina and Anna, as well as the best grandfather to Corey, Brandon and Miriam. Buster and Nancy welcomed many people into their home and hearts throughout the years and always treated everyone like family.
He proudly belonged to Iron Workers Local 66 of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers Union in San Antonio, Texas. During slowdowns in iron working, he worked on construction and roofing jobs. He was injured on an iron working job in 1999, forcing him to retire after more than 35 years of working on projects throughout the US.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Carolyn Kelley Fox; two brothers, Edward Fox and Bobby Gene Fox; and five sisters, Lucille Fox, Dorothy Fox Knott, Glora Faye Fox, Anna Mae Fox Hargrove and Linda Fox Faulkner Pepper.
Buster is survived by his daughters, Regina Fox Slaughter and husband John of Almo and Anna Fox of San Antonio, Texas; three grandchildren, Corey Slaughter of Germantown, Tennessee, Brandon Slaughter of Murray and Miriam Fox of San Antonio; one brother, Charles Wayne Fox of Dickson, Tennessee; one sister Ellon Hawkins (Wayne) of Mayfield; and many nieces and nephews that he adored and who adored him back.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to WATCH, Inc., 702 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Patty F. Amburgey
Patty F. Amburgey, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Spring Creek Heathcare in Murray.
Lavaun Kilpatrick
Lavaun Kilpatrick, 88, of Benton, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
