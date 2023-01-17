Ellis Ray Swain
Ellis Ray Swain, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky.
He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Edgar and Letha (Coalter) Swain.
He retired from the United States Postal Service as the director of mail processing in Rockford, Illinois.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half-brother, William Buchanan.
Mr. Swain is survived by one son, Carlton Swain of Belvidere, Illinois; one brother, Charles Swain and wife Jan of Murray; two grandchildren, Steve Swain of Hardin and Alicia Durtschi of Wisconsin; and one great-grandchild, Liam Swain of Hardin.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Elmwood Cemetery in Blytheville, Arkansas. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
John G. Scott
John G. Scott, 71, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
He was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Murray, and retired from Continental-General Tire.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Scott; his brother, Rupert Allen Scott; parents, Rupert and Helen Bradley Scott.
Mr. Scott is survived by his son, Jeff Scott of Mayfield; his daughter, Jennifer Moulton of Murray; his sister, Susan (Gene) Higdon of Fancy Farm; his two brothers, Tommy (Susie) Scott of Mayfield and Gary Scott of Sedalia; six grandchildren, Courtney Watts, Jalynn Tharpe, Bradley Moulton, Justice Moulton, Olivia Kraklow and Alayna Scott; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Dr. Wes Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in Wingo Cemetery. Visitation is after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Tommy Scott, Jeff Scott, Gary Scott, Gene Higdon and Bradley Moulton.
Herman ‘Tom’ Thomas Perdew Jr.
Herman “Tom” Thomas Perdew Jr. died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, surrounded by his four sons.
He was born in Frankfort, Kentucky on April 24, 1947, to Herman “Hub” Thomas Perdew Sr. and Catherine Wycliffe Perdew.
Tom grew up in Frankfort and attended Franklin County High School where he was a star basketball and baseball player and played the saxophone in the school band. He then attended and graduated from Murray State University. His first job out of college was the city planning commissioner for Cheyenne, Wyoming. He then built a very successful career in real estate development across Kentucky, Indiana, Wyoming, Florida and Texas.
Tom is survived by his sister, Pat Miller and husband Dr. Frank Miller and their children Dr. David Miller, Tom Miller and Anne Miller; and Tom’s four sons, their wives and 10 grandchildren, Kelly Perdew (55) and his wife, Dawn and their children Hunter Isaacson (23), Grant Perdew (13) and Grace Perdew (13); Hal Perdew (51) and his wife Stephanie and their son Brent Perdew (18): John Perdew (47) and his Lisa and their children Dex Perdew (25), Ramsey Perdew (23), Pike Perdew (15) and Hut Perdew (14); and Patrick Perdew (45) and his wife Ashley and their children Evan (21) and Akemi (17).
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make contributions on Tom’s behalf to Ducks Unlimited (https://www.ducks.org/).
Wanda Gray Erwin
Wanda Gray Erwin, 92, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Henry County Healthcare Center & Plumley Rehabilitation in Paris, Tennessee.
She was born Nov.r 20, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan to William Thomas James and Lola Grogan James.
She retired as the bookkeeper for Erwin 641 Slaughterhouse and was a member of University Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rob Roy Erwin; one son, Tommy Dale Erwin; and two granddaughters, Melanie Ann Erwin and Sydney Gray Erwin.
Mrs. Erwin is survived by one daughter, Teesa Lilly and husband Larry of Hazel; one son, James “Tim” Erwin and wife Amie of Fancy Farm; three grandchildren, Mitch Lilly and wife Rebecca of Hazel, Mason Lilly and wife Alysha of Hazel and Matthew Thomas Erwin of Nashville, Tennessee; and five great-grandchildren, Lexi Lilly, Tyler Lilly, Sadie Lilly, Anyston Lilly, all of Hazel and Charlotte Elizabeth Mayer of Nashville.
A graveside service was at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Murray Memorial Gardens with John Dale officiating. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Gene Bailey
Mr. Gene Bailey, 87, of Murray, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Mr. Bailey was born on July 13, 1935 in Stewart County, TN to the late Loman and Etheline Kingins Bailey. He was a graduate of New Concord High School Class of 1955, where he was the class President his Junior and Senior years, elected Mr. New Concord High School and was a gifted basketball player. Gene taught in Clawson, MI, Poseyville, IN, Evansville, IN, and retired as Professor from the College of Industry and Technology at Murray State University after 28 years. He attended Murray State as well as Ohio State University. In addition, Mr. Bailey also graduated from New York City School of Photography Gene was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and he and his wife, Dortha, were members of First Baptist Church in Murray where he was a member of Danny Harrison’s Sunday school class. Gene was loved dearly and will be missed by all who knew him.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories is his loving wife of 65 years, Mrs. Dortha Bailey of Murray; a son, David Bailey and wife, Toni of New Concord; daughters, Donna Park and husband, Charlie of Oakland, TN, Karen Harlow and husband, Danny of Lakeland, TN, Dr. Elizabeth Bailey-Smith and husband, Dr. Steve Smith of Marion, IL; a brother, Don Bailey and wife, Jean of New Providence, KY; ten grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, one step grandchild, several nieces, nephews and numerous other family members and friends.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Gene Bailey is set for 2 pm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. Tanner Arrowood, grandson-in-law, will officiate and a private family burial will follow. Pallbearers include Bailey Park, Jake Park, Brandon Harlow, Cooper Smith, Matt Gunnell, Anthony Alvarado. Honorary pallbearers are the New Concord Class of 1955 and their spouses.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Charlene and Edward Curd Scholarship Fund, Office of MSU Foundation, 100 Nash Drive, Murray, KY 42071, Sunrise Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 1429, Mt. Washington, KY 40047 or sunrise.org or Gene N. and Dortha Bailey Scholarship Fund, Rend Lake College, 468 North Ken Gray Parkway, Ina, IL 62846.
His family welcomes visitors from 12 pm - 2pm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the funeral home.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Gene Bailey by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
