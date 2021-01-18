Pauline Houston Jones
Pauline Houston Jones, 98, of Louisville, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville. She was a lifetime resident of Murray prior to 2015.
She was born Aug. 14, 1922, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Marvin E. Houston and Lillie Mae Holland Houston.
She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church and the Sanctuary Sunday school group and the Welcoming Committee at the church. She retired from Shirley’s Florist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Wayne Jones; and one brother, Charles E. Houston.
Mrs. Jones is survived by one daughter, Paulette Jones Hulme and husband Mark of Louisville; one son, Phillip Wayne Jones and wife Suzi of Madison, Alabama; one granddaughter, Lindsey Boone and husband Doug of Louisville; one great-grandson, Miller Boone of Louisville; a sister-in-law, Betty Jo Wiggins Houston of Canton, Mississippi; three nieces, Stacey Houston of Ridgeland, Mississippi, Vanessa Bowen and husband John of Tupelo, Mississippi, and Kendra Hawkins and husband Terry of Madison, Mississippi; one nephew, Cal Houston of Canton, Mississippi; and three great-nieces, Frances Bowen, Georgeanna Bowen and Audra Hawkins.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Martin Severns and Nick Hutchinson officiating. Burial followed in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Betty R. Johnson
Betty R. Johnson, 76, of Benton, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation in Benton.
She was a member of Impact Church, the Eastern Star where she was a past worthy matron, and the VFW Women’s Auxiliary.
She was born Tuesday, June 20, 1944, in Murray, Kentucky, to JP "Jack" Wicker and Mary Catherine Morris Wicker.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Conner Jung.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her husband of 58 years, Paul N. Johnson of Benton; sons, Brian Neil Johnson of Jacksonville, Florida, Jay "J.F." Johnson and wife Amy of O'Fallon, Missouri; a daughter, Dianna Lutz of Benton; a brother, Morris Dale Wicker of Benton;
grandchildren, Joshua Morris (Morganne), Brody Johnson, Trevor Johnson, Kaden Johnson, Carter Johnson and Christopher Wilson; and great-grandchildren, Guage and Mavis Morris.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton with Chris Young officiating. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Jeremy Boyd Darnell
Jeremy Boyd Darnell, 39, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born April 12, 1981, in Murray.
He was employed by Beltline Electric as a licensed electrician and was a member of IBEW Local #816. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church, and was a 1999 graduate of Calloway County High School.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Stanley and Fern Darnell, and Leon and Myrtle Boyd.
Mr. Darnell is survived by his son, Dylan Boyd Darnell of Murray; his parents, Philip and Betty Darnell of Murray; a sister, Leah Darnell Fulton and husband Scott of Benton; and two nieces, Chandler and Chaney Fulton, both of Benton.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516, or to the Calloway County Touchdown Club, P.O. Box 445, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Willodene 'Dene' Sills
Willodene "Dene" Sills, 88, of Paducah, Kentucky, died at 10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Baptist Health in Paducah.
She was a retired secretary for the Blood River Baptist Association, and a member of West End Baptist Church in Paducah.
Mrs. Sills is survived by her husband of 67 years, Terry M. Sills of Paducah; two daughters, Laura (Mark) Paschall of Murray and Terri (Bryan) Fitch of Herrin, Illinois; four grandchildren, Tara Joyce Sills of St. Louis, Missouri, Mark Austin Paschall of Hazel, Jill Michelle (Joshua) Clark of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, and Amanda Leigh Paschall of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle and Douglas Vandyke; one son, Stephen Douglas Sills; and one brother, Jerry Vandyke.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Sinking Springs Cemetery in Murray with Jordan Roach and Monte Hodges officiating. Visitation will be from 4:30-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah, and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home,& Crematory, downtown Murray.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, and Sinking Springs Cemetery, C/O Mark Paschall, 1434 Billy Paschall Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of local arrangements.
Charles ‘Porter’ Huie
Charles “Porter” Huie Jr., 80, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born Dec. 13, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Charles Porter Huie Sr. and Modelle Dillon Huie. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and retired from the maintenance department at Murray State University. He was a member of Farmington Baptist Church and the Adult Men III Sunday school class.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sonya S. Huie; one sister, Billie June Marvin; and one great-grandson, Jase Elliott.
Mr. Huie is survived by his wife Joy Luffman of Murray; two daughters, Kristina Fazi and husband Christopher and Kelly Strickland, all of Farmington; two step-sons, Jeff Luffman and wife Sonya and Greg Lovett and wife Connie, all of Murray; four grandchildren, Daniel Elliott, Nicolas Fazi, Chandler Huie and Lilian Strickland, all of Farmington; one step-grandson, Gavin Luffman of Murray; and three great-grandchildren, Sam Elliott, Jackson Yates and Kyler Elliott.
A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Farmington Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Collier Funeral Home of Benton
Betty R. Johnson
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville.