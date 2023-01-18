Ellis Ray Swain
Ellis Ray Swain, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky.
He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Edgar and Letha (Coalter) Swain.
He retired from the United States Postal Service as the director of mail processing in Rockford, Illinois.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half-brother, William Buchanan.
Mr. Swain is survived by one son, Carlton Swain of Belvidere, Illinois; one brother, Charles Swain and wife Jan of Murray; two grandchildren, Steve Swain of Hardin and Alicia Durtschi of Wisconsin; and one great-grandchild, Liam Swain of Hardin.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Elmwood Cemetery in Blytheville, Arkansas. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
John G. Scott
John G. Scott, 71, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
He was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Murray, and retired from Continental-General Tire.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Scott; his brother, Rupert Allen Scott; parents, Rupert and Helen Bradley Scott.
Mr. Scott is survived by his son, Jeff Scott of Mayfield; his daughter, Jennifer Moulton of Murray; his sister, Susan (Gene) Higdon of Fancy Farm; his two brothers, Tommy (Susie) Scott of Mayfield and Gary Scott of Sedalia; six grandchildren, Courtney Watts, Jalynn Tharpe, Bradley Moulton, Justice Moulton, Olivia Kraklow and Alayna Scott; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Dr. Wes Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in Wingo Cemetery. Visitation was after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the funeral home. Pallbearers were Tommy Scott, Jeff Scott, Gary Scott, Gene Higdon and Bradley Moulton.
Brown Funeral Home, Mayfield, was in charge of arrangements.
Wanda Gray Erwin
Wanda Gray Erwin, 92, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Henry County Healthcare Center & Plumley Rehabilitation in Paris, Tennessee.
She was born Nov.r 20, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan to William Thomas James and Lola Grogan James.
She retired as the bookkeeper for Erwin 641 Slaughterhouse and was a member of University Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rob Roy Erwin; one son, Tommy Dale Erwin; and two granddaughters, Melanie Ann Erwin and Sydney Gray Erwin.
Mrs. Erwin is survived by one daughter, Teesa Lilly and husband Larry of Hazel; one son, James “Tim” Erwin and wife Amie of Fancy Farm; three grandchildren, Mitch Lilly and wife Rebecca of Hazel, Mason Lilly and wife Alysha of Hazel and Matthew Thomas Erwin of Nashville, Tennessee; and five great-grandchildren, Lexi Lilly, Tyler Lilly, Sadie Lilly, Anyston Lilly, all of Hazel and Charlotte Elizabeth Mayer of Nashville.
A graveside service was at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Murray Memorial Gardens with John Dale officiating. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Gene Bailey
Mr. Gene Bailey, 87, of Murray, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Mr. Bailey was born on July 13, 1935 in Stewart County, TN to the late Loman and Etheline Kingins Bailey. He was a graduate of New Concord High School Class of 1955, where he was the class President his Junior and Senior years, elected Mr. New Concord High School and was a gifted basketball player. Gene taught in Clawson, MI, Poseyville, IN, Evansville, IN, and retired as Professor from the College of Industry and Technology at Murray State University after 28 years. He attended Murray State as well as Ohio State University. In addition, Mr. Bailey also graduated from New York City School of Photography Gene was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and he and his wife, Dortha, were members of First Baptist Church in Murray where he was a member of Danny Harrison’s Sunday school class. Gene was loved dearly and will be missed by all who knew him.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories is his loving wife of 65 years, Mrs. Dortha Bailey of Murray; a son, David Bailey and wife, Toni of New Concord; daughters, Donna Park and husband, Charlie of Oakland, TN, Karen Harlow and husband, Danny of Lakeland, TN, Dr. Elizabeth Bailey-Smith and husband, Dr. Steve Smith of Marion, IL; a brother, Don Bailey and wife, Jean of New Providence, KY; ten grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, one step grandchild, several nieces, nephews and numerous other family members and friends.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Gene Bailey is set for 2 pm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. Tanner Arrowood, grandson-in-law, will officiate and a private family burial will follow. Pallbearers include Bailey Park, Jake Park, Brandon Harlow, Cooper Smith, Matt Gunnell, Anthony Alvarado. Honorary pallbearers are the New Concord Class of 1955 and their spouses.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Charlene and Edward Curd Scholarship Fund, Office of MSU Foundation, 100 Nash Drive, Murray, KY 42071, Sunrise Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 1429, Mt. Washington, KY 40047 or sunrise.org or Gene N. and Dortha Bailey Scholarship Fund, Rend Lake College, 468 North Ken Gray Parkway, Ina, IL 62846.
His family welcomes visitors from 12 pm - 2pm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the funeral home.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Gene Bailey by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirely for this obituary.
Vernon Brian Anderson
Vernon Brian Anderson, 82, of Grand Haven, Michigan, died peacefully in his home on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, after a long illness.
He was born Dec. 1, 1940, to Vernon and Mamie Leeper Anderson in Murray, Kentucky. He married Joan Tandler on May 30, 1992, in Clinton, New Jersey.
He held several degrees, including his BA in chemistry from Murray State University, his MS in chemistry from the University of Kentucky and his MBA in management from Farleigh Dickinson University in Madison, New Jersey. He worked as a research chemist, then operations supervisor at Hoechst-Roussel Pharmaceuticals in Somerville, New Jersey. He was employed there for 27 years during which he co-developed 14 patents and co-authored five publications. After living in New Jersey for 43 years, Brian and his wife of 30 years, Joan, retired and moved from New Jersey to Grand Haven in July 2013.
Brian became an active member of the Lakeshore Church of Christ in Holland, Michigan, and enjoyed activities in the adult communities of Four Pointes and Evergreen Commons. His grand passion was genealogy and research of his family and Scottish roots. He was an active member of many genealogical societies during his years in the New Jersey/New York area. He enjoyed deep friendships in genealogical societies and it was his great joy to serve in several leadership positions. He was involved in societies including General Society of Colonial Wars, Sons of the Revolution, Society of Descendants of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge, General Society of the War of 1812, Sons of Confederate Veterans, and St. Andrew’s Society of the State of NY. He ably used his genealogical skills to assist family and friends in their personal research. Brian and Joan loved traveling, especially throughout the East Coast, visiting many Revolutionary War historical sites, and exploring their family roots throughout the UK.
Brian is survived by his wife, Joan Tandler; his stepchildren, Kristen Vogel of Flemington, New Jersey, and Philip and Nora (Flaherty) Vogel of Chicago, Illinois; his children, Julian Dennison and Abigail Gonzalez of New Jersey; and two grandsons, Alexio and Aidan Gonzalez of New Jersey; his sister, Gayle (Bob) Saville of Springville, Tennessee; and a brother, Lawrence (Emily) Anderson of Flower Mound, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Meredith (Walling) Anderson; and his brother, Philip Dan Anderson.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Mike Scholten and Troy Hauser-Brydon officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Grand Haven Township Historic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community.
Online condolences may be left at www.klaassenfuneralhome.com.
Klaassen Funeral Home, Grand Haven, Michigan, is in charge of arrangements.
Franklin Carrol
Franklin Carrol, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Spring Creek Heath Care in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Imogene Lamb
Imogene Lamb, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home
Gene Bailey
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at the funeral home. A private family burial will follow.